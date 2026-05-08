Shop 11 HomeGoods finds that look like Crate & Barrel, from modern sofas to chic vases.

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Yesterday, I made my weekly pilgrimage to HomeGoods to check out the new inventory. Here’s what I can report back: It’s a Crate & Barrel summer at the home store. There were so many fantastic items in every aisle that reminded me of the bougie, upscale furniture and decor store. From lots of outdoor furniture pieces to smaller decorative items, I found several gorgeous dupes for a lot less. What should you shop for this week before the best items are gone? Here are 11 HomeGoods summer finds that look like Crate & Barrel for less.

1 The Perfect Chair

Crate & Barrel’s trademark upholstered furniture style is defined by gorgeous fabrics, usually solid colors, and clean, modern lines. This chair fits the bill. It’s perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. A few of them were in stock, so you can buy a set. The Nautica piece is down-filled and feels really luxurious. Get it for $499.99.

2 Outdoor Cushions

What’s an easy way to give your outdoor furniture a Crate & Barrel refresh? Invest in some new cushions and pillows. There were a few sets in the store that came with a deep cushion and also a pillow for two chairs in solid colors and fabrics that look designer. The sets are $99.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Arched Mirrors

Don’t ever pay name-brand prices for a mirror. HomeGoods has one of the best selections of floor and standing mirrors, and they are rarely over $100. These are all giving Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, and West Elm, but for a fraction of the price.

4 Giant Outdoor Planters

There are so many outdoor planters in stock at HomeGoods, and they are priced to sell. These giant planters will hold trees, and look like they could be from West Elm or Crate & Barrel. I couldn’t believe that they were all priced around $39.99.

5 Outdoor Dining Sets

The outdoor dining table and chairs at Crate & Barrel are gorgeous and perfectly modern. However, they are so expensive. Expect to spend around $2,000 on a single table. And the chairs, those are extra. This entire set from Martha Stewart, a table and six chairs, is just $1,299.

6 These Round Placemats

HomeGoods is the best place to buy table linens, ranging from table cloths and runners to fabric placemats. The last time I was at Crate & Barrel, I spotted some round-shaped ones that looked strikingly similar to these for $20 each. This set of 12 at HomeGoods? Just $20.

7 Outdoor Chairs

I love these modern-looking outdoor chairs, which again, have that Crate & Barrel vibe without a premium price tag. They are made of weatherproof bungee material and metal and stack up nicely. Get each one for $49.99.

8 A Modern, White Sofa

Crate & Barrel is home to several gorgeous sofas, most of them thousands of dollars, and you have to order them and wait up to a few months for delivery. HomeGoods has a few options in stock, starting at around $500 for a gorgeous, comfy white couch that looks like a designer.

9 Oversized Vases

Run to HomeGoods and grab these gorgeous, oversized green vases. They are just $39.99 and are perfect for live, faux, or dried arrangements. I love the sage green color, which is one of Crate & Barrel’s popular hues.

10 White Dishes

I love the dishes, glasses, and silverware sets at Crate & Barrel, which are popular registry items. There are lots of clean, white dishes and sets at HomeGoods right now that look just like some of the name-brand collections, but cost a fraction of the price.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Window Treatments

Why spend $150 or more per window panel at Crate & Barrel? HomeGoods always has a great assortment for a fraction of the price. This Lauren Ralph Lauren set of two is $39.99, and looks just like Crate & Barrel. You can outfit an entire room with curtains for the same price as a single panel.