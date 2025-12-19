From cozy basics to fun collabs, these Old Navy finds make easy last-minute gifts shoppers love.

Do you still have names to check off your holiday shopping list? Visit Old Navy, where you will find lots of great gift ideas, most of them very affordable. There is something for everyone, including kids, friends and family, and even teachers. What should you shop for at the discount store during the week leading up to Christmas? Here are 6 Old Navy finds shoppers grab for last minute gifts.

1 Old Navy x Disney Totes

If you are shopping for a Disney kid of adult, head to Old Navy. The Old Navy x Disney Small Tote Bag, $19.99 plus an extra 20% off if you spend over $100, is popular with shoppers. “Purchased as a gift 🎁 this was extremely cute. Purchased the stitch socks to go with it. Would Purchase again if in a bigger size. This is a cute mini tote size,” writes one. “Love the size of it. I don’t like to carry bulky purses, and this one is just the right size for what I need,” another adds.

2 These Ugg Alternatives

Old Navy’s Ugg alternative is super popular this year. The Platform Mule Slippers for Women, on sale for $16.19 from $26.99, are selling fast in several color and size combos. “I love these slippers! They go with everything and the platform gives me a little lift,” writes a shopper. “These slippers are warm and so comfortable. Soothing to my back,” another addse.

RELATED: 10 Target Retro Christmas Decorations Bringing Back Holiday Nostalgia.

3 Anything From the Old Navy x Anna Sui Collaboration

You can’t go wrong with anything from the Old Navy and Anna Sui collection, including the Old Navy x Anna Sui Tote Bag, usually $34.99 but on sale for $24.49. “Bought for my daughter who loves the Anna Sui exhibit at the Phoenix Art Museum, great gift!” writes a shopper. “Love this bag! Quality materials and thick canvas fabric. Matches almost everything!” adds another.

4 Winter Hats

Old Navy is a popular place for winter accessories, including hats and gloves. These make excellent gifts for everyone. This Chunky Beanie for Women is on sale for just $6. “Nice color and fit, good amount of stretch, and great price. Have several in different colors,” writes a shopper. “My girls loved how warm it was and it stayed on their heads.” “Cozy gift. Love the color. Perfect stocking stuffer,” adds another

5 Sweatpants

Everyone needs another pair of sweatpants. Tapered Jogger Sweatpants come in six colors, regular and tall lengths, and sizes XS to XXXXL and are on sale for $26.99. They are comfortable, soft, and offer a stylish fit. “Perfect gift for my husband,” writes a shopper. “Bought this for my father . It’s so comfy for him and he loves wearing it . Great purchase and gift.”

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

6 Vintage Inspired T-Shirts

Vintage-inspired t-shirts make thoughtful, fun gifts, such as this Licensed Pop-Culture Graphic T-Shirt. Styles include this “Coors Banquet” Miller Highlife, and Chevy Blazer, on sale for $14.99. “Loved these vintage styled tshirts. The design and feel of them is gives them a real throw back vintage look and feel,” one person writes. “Graphic Tees are a great go to choice. When all else fails grab a graphic tee,” another says. “Love the retro design of this shirt. Shirt material is not too thick and not too thin.”