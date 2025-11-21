11 Best New Old Navy Pre-Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Old Navy’s early deals just dropped with standout steals worth grabbing now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Old Navy is basically daring everyone to skip the wait this year. The Pre–Black Friday deals are already live, and the prices are so chopped down you almost wonder if someone hit the wrong button. Half off across the board, plus a bunch of curveballs—like actual floor-sweeping formalwear for under $15. It’s one of those sales where you start scrolling “just to peek,” and suddenly you’re debating colors of fleece and adding gifts to your cart that you didn’t even plan on buying yet. Old Navy always goes big for the holidays, but this drop feels especially fun. And yes, we tucked a little poem at the end, because why not? It’s the season of giving. Here are the standouts worth grabbing before they disappear.

1 Performance Microfleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt

It doesn’t get more classic than performance fleece at Old Navy than this and we’re here for it. Remember those Morgan Fairchild commercials? This bright cherry red is just so practical and we don’t want it in every color, we want it in this one. They have bubblegum pink “Flamingo A Go-Go” too though. The rib knit hem and cuffs is really form fitting and nice and short to keep this from being a bulky, drown your body sweatshirt. A great staple that’s half off. It’s $29.99 (50% off $15.00.)

2 The Occasion by Old Navy Flutter-Sleeve Keyhole Satin Maxi Dress

We found your champagne-hued New Year’s dress. This looks like you spent at least $200 and it’s so liquid-y and flowing you’ll feel like it. The fluttery sleeves and keyhole are so perfect for formal parties, and it’s got that empire waist and bias cut that makes it glamorous. It looks really nice on all different body types. “Very elegant but sexy” one reviewer said. “Fits perfect, for the upcoming holiday party or events.” And in this color, it will work beyond those. It’s $12.99.

RELATED: 11 Best Macy’s Pre-Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

3 Puffer

I love the print and the price on this puffer, which would go so well over black leggings when you want to keep warm but not be in a boring black puffer. What’s wrong with a little springtime in winter? Nothing, she said ordering 17 for a holiday squad Christmas card photo. It really looks high fashion. “Fits perfectly and is warmer then it looks,” one reviewer said. “I fell in love with this coat as soon as I saw it. The colors are beautiful and the coat fits perfect,” another said. It’s $29.99.

4 High-waisted joggers

It’s really the season to lounge and this adorable red, blue and green toasty warm joggers are perfect. The print is more stylish than the same ones we keep seeing. And we love the bow at the high elastic waistband you pull tight with a drawstring and we love that you can outfit any little ones in matching attire as well. It says merry and joy and we love it with a white tee or red shirt as pictured instead of a matching topper. Reviewers say “not too heavy but heavy enough,” and “soft and comfortable.” “So festive too,” one added. They’re $12.49.

5 Graphic bodysuit

This is only $4.99! It has a ton of prints from reindeers to cherries to cute little pumpkins for a cute little pumpkin in your life. (Of course, you’ll need to factor in approximately $7 shipping for U.S. destinations but an awww-worthy gift under $5 sells it. There are ones with little poems on them that say “you’re my sun and moon and stars,” and “little wild one,” which are highly Instagrammable, but we chose this Hanukkah one so you good see the cuteness explosion. We think we said this already but it’s $4.99.

6 Disney top

Minnie Mouse is here to say Ralph Lauren did not invent red plaid at Christmastime and she is very happy to be collaborating with Old Navy this year. The dark green and massive joyous Minnie icon are so adorable, and this would make the cutest pre Christmas gift that’s under budget. And because vintage never goes out of style, this Minnie mouse 2025 garb is a timeline heirloom. We honestly love it with the red accessories too. It’s $9.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Best Buy Pre-Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

7 Loose Graphic Rotation Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

The pullover has a ribknit trim of this pullover, and the design is what really caught our eyes. We’re in love and we think it could definitely be unisex. This is an understated sweatshirt that seriously looks designer. It’s doing the absolute most and somehow comes across minimalist. It’s a unique find to have the back of the sweatshirt do all the talking like this. The rose, the nod to the East Coast in ’98, and the fact that it communicates that sense of place. NYC is always in style. A really substantial gift for the price. It’s $22.49 (50% off.)

8 Lace Camisole

This is a classic, and so deliciously delicate. There’s a floral print and a cream one and burgundy one and a lilac one, and it genuinely looks like it could be Reformation. This is selling out quick depending on what color you want. (Some colors are even $8.99. So well-priced, you could buy a few in bulk. “This is perfect for what I need under a sheer blouse. Fits true to size,” one reviewer said. Most say it’s “comfortable and pretty.” Perfect combo. It’s $12.99 and 50% off but prices vary.

9 This “really beautiful sweater”

Another absolute staple worth adding to your wardrobe at this reduced price. Yes it’s the same model we featured above, but it’s worth it because it’s a must-have, and you deserve a fresh one. The shape is so lovely especially tucked in as shown. “Really beautiful sweater. Cozy and cute,” one reviewer said. Just what I wanted! Love it! So soft and warm. Definitely should have purchased in other colors. It comes in beige, red, sage, lavender, grey and black too, and you can get it for tall, petite or regular, which is such a lovely accommodation. It’s $22.

10 Old Navy x Disney Logo-Graphic T-Shirt for Women

We are back with more Disney characters on a tee but with one you can wear after the holidays because they’re just so classic and comfortable. “Very cute and nice quality,” one said. “I love the print and the softness of this Tshirt!” The happiest place on earth in the public’s imagination is doing collaborations with Gap, Old Navy, and adidas and they’re just so classic. It’s the season for tapping into your childhood right? Make it last all year. It’s only $9.99.

11 Extra High-Waisted Straight Jeans

These straight live-in jeans are totally practical and totally a steal at this price. The waist is extra extra high and they’re made with people who wear all different sizes of dark denim in mind. Ideal for winter. (The pictures look good. “Cute jeans, fit well, and I like the studs because they add a little variety to my jeans,” one reviewer said. “Very dressy jeans,” another said. Everyone said they’re comfy. They’re $24.99.

12 Not a Creature was Stirring, Except Minnie Mouse

These sales are so good, we wrote a poem — mostly the original is A Visit from St. Nicholas with Old Navy nods peppered in throughout. (Not the first time it’s been done; consider it an homage.)

It’s exactly a week from Black Friday Eve 2025, an and not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse (except for the Minnie Mouse collab with Old Navy, that famous rodent is in the mix);

The flannel joggers were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas, portly patriarchal God of bargains soon would be there;

The children were nestled all snug in their performance fleece;

While visions of graphic tees danced in their heads;

And mamma in her rib knit kerchief, and I in my discounted beanie cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap,

When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash deal,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash,

when what to my wondering eyes did appear, it’s the seven best early Black Friday deals we’ve been waiting for all year.