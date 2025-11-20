7 Best New Best Buy Pre-Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals are here with big savings on TVs, laptops, and more.

Best Buy nailed it on the name since that Tornado Sale of ’81. I was not yet born, but it’s looking like they’re living up to the best buys in the biz name if these Black Friday sales are any indication.

A new laptop or a TV? Judge voice: I’ll allow it. I am going in person to Best Buy on Black Friday for both. These are key investments that will pay off, and considering this is your one shot to get a deal on an Apple computer if you don’t want to do refurbished, we checked out Best Buy. (They’re open at 6a.m. but the online deals are happening now and we’ve gathered the best ones after careful research.) We have shortlisted two TV’s and two laptops at very different price points because we consider those to be the likely musts. But we have some accessories for music snobs and gamers and a portable touchscreen wannabe computer too. We’ll keep this post updated if there’s any movement on the sales.

These are the best Black Friday sales at Best Buy.

1 TCL F35 Series 75-inch 4K Fire TV

I now know the difference between a TV and a truly expensive one. And if you want a home theater, then they’re worth it. Trouble is the ones for $10,000 are just always declining in price. This one has a decent ticket to start with. It has 4K UltraHD resolution, and people are happy with how movies look. “I couldn’t be happier with this 75″ TV! The picture quality is stunning — sharp, vibrant colors and deep blacks that make movies and sports feel like a theater experience right in my living room. The size is perfect for immersive viewing, and the sound is surprisingly full and clear even without a soundbar,” one reviewer said. “Great value for the price, good lighting and color, easy to set up,” another said. It’s $459.

2 Apple – MacBook Air 13-inch

The Air is the most affordable Mac — and the only kind that’s under $1,000. The air is lighter and serviceable long-term for most laptop users. Lighter on the lap isn’t bad if you’re working from home. We’re reading that Apple stores just don’t have real sales on products — just their gift cards. Best Buy’s a better deal on a Mac. “I recently purchased the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with the M2 chip, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision. The performance is outstanding—Apple’s M2 chip makes multitasking seamless, even with demanding applications. With 16GB of memory, everything from editing videos to running multiple tabs feels smooth and lag-free,” one reviewer said. “Sleek, fast, and reliable,” another reviewer said noting the long battery life “lasting 12 hours.” It’s $699.

3 Bose – QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Retreating into solitude is a wonderful thing to do. Leaf blower? No, that’s a Beethoven symphony. Sirens? No, that’s Cat Power singing the hits of Bob Dylan’s songbook. Construction? No, it’s Enya. Bose is the best name in the business and these are tops. “top-tier sound quality, supreme comfort, and industry-leading noise cancellation,” one reviewer said. Distractions, canceled. They come in winter white “smoke” too. They’re $298.

4 Samsung – Galaxy Tab A9+ 11″ 64GB – Wi-Fi – Graphite

Apparently it’s good enough to compete with the iPad. “This tablet has all the speed and reliability that you would expect from a Samsung. It has good space for apps, a smooth interface, and specs that allow you to run all the current apps on the market. I wish I had not purchased a competitor tablet before buying this one,” one reviewer said. It’s the perfect gift box size for a shiny gift for a kid or someone mature given the touch screen accessibility appeal. Intuition score 100%. You save $70. It’s $149.

5 Sony – 77″ Class BRAVIA XR8B OLED 4K HDR Google TV

You save $700 on this one and a Sony TV is one of the more practical buys you can make this Black Friday. And it’s got that reach. Check out the mini. You can do other things and still feel transported. “Great TV. Extremely happy with purchase and quality of TV. Beautiful colors and the view is great from any angle in a large room,” one reviewer noted. “Picture is crystal clear. The sound is amazing if you don’t have a sound bar. I had a Samsung Curve before making this purchase, and this tv has exceeded my expectations. The brightness and sound will even adjust to where you’re sitting in the room. Everyone wants to come over to our house to watch football or a movie on the new “theater.” It’s $1,799.99.

6 PDP – Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller for Xbox Series

For XBox players, this one wins for modular design and the pop of purple. It’s XBox approved and you play using the USB dongle. It comes with all the bells and whistles including the pad for gamers who like the battle royale style games and it’s got a handy dandy carrying case. Everyone’s happy with it online. “I’ve loved this controller. As a person who’s been living off of gamestop warranty remotes, this is a luxury. I love the customization it offers through the app, I love the trigger locks, and I love the feel in my hands.” It’s $199.

7 Lenovo – IdeaPad 3i Chromebook

PC users — gamers anyone? That’s why people usually buy this one. A laptop that’s not Apple is SIGNIFICANTLY more attainable price-wise. And Lenovo has to be good if they came out with a rollable laptop this year. It unspools with the stroke of your keypad. This is a normal one hence the great Black Friday sale. “Will recommend I love how fast and light it is makes it easy to carry around.” It’s around 4 pounds while the Air clocks just under three pounds. And it’s $279.