11 Best Macy’s Pre-Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

Macy’s just dropped early Black Friday deals with huge savings on top brands.

OK bargain finders, let’s strap in for the early bird Black Friday deals on a wide range of products at Macy’s. We’re about a week away from Black Friday but the early sales have arrived starting this week, and there’s plenty to cover. Macy’s has kitchen appliances, mattresses, clothing and beauty and that’s where we focused our attention — on items with up to 60% lobbed off the original price.

Best Lifers — does anyone make a killing the day after the Christmas? To me, Betixtmas is online shopping if anything other than being sleepy girls with family on the couch, but more power to you if you’re still out there. The rest of us will get in on the #deals, #deals, #deals now.

Here are the 11 best Macy’s early Black Friday sales starting this week.

1 Black and Decker Blender

For the health conscious person on your list if it’s you or Saxon from the latest season of White Lotus. The efficiency of Black and Decker is unmatched in this department. “Considering for the past couple years I’ve been using run down blenders and ones from Walmart, this one is amazing! Blends fast; before I knew it, the smoothie was done. Loving it so far!” one shopper said of its smushing pace. It’s ten speeds, the jars are pourable, the blade: stainless steel, and you can throw all the parts that detach in the dishwasher. There’s a two-year limited warranty. That’s enough, get blending. It’s $29.99, (57% off.)

2 Aireloom Airtech 2 13.75″ Plush Tight Top Mattress

This is a great height and a real clearance deal. It comes in every size including split queen. It’s got layers upon layers of foam so you can sleep sweetly in slumberland Half off is an actual sale so we’re listening. No reviews but this Macy’s exclusive brand is trusted and it comes with a manufacturer’s 10-year nonprorated warranty. This was the cheapest of the mattresses so if you’re curious about an upgrade, peruse away. We do recommend going in person for a purchase that’s arguably more important than who you invite for the house tour. (Yes, that’s a Sabrina Carpenter song, you caught us. It’s Now From $1,097.00 to $3,317.00; From 42% to 53% off

3 Lenox Silverware

Everyone needs this. Lenos is trending on social media today due to the popularity of the Christmas village homes to thrill your inner grandma. But they do silverware, so this is a great time to stock up on a set of a few or even more for a wedding gift.

4 Nike Sneakers

We’ve spent some time with the Nike sale, and these perforated ones are classic, especially in this coffee color.

5 Ralph Lauren Coat

With a price like this, you can think about putting Ralph Lauren on your body instead of dupe Ralph Lauren around the tree. This coat is so very special. It is chic, has tortoise buttons, beautifully tailored cuffs and a wonderful collar, that’s very 1990s — what an era for Ralph. This reminds us of a Betty Draper Christmas coat and it’s got such a nice swing at the bottom. Our eyes lit up at the price. It’s $145.99.

6 JBL Party Speaker

This manufacturer normally causes quite the sticker shock so shaving off even a little helps make this a little more manageable. Be known as the one who brings the party. It’s bluetooth and USB compatible and evidently splashproof. It even has a synced light show, which — seductive. It comes with a wireless microphone and guitar input. This is a music at a high speed. It’s $259.95 (32% off.)

7 Glow On The Go Set

Winter skin can feel…dreary, especially when you remember how sun-dappled you probably looked in September. This is not a massive markdown, but a wonderful deal on top skincare brands that comes in the most adorable postbox. Clarins and Lancome, Clinique and Katie Somerville? Count us in. A lovely sampler I you’re on any Secret Santa lists. It’s $15.