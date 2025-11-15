These new Hallmark ornaments are perfect for gifting, collecting, and adding holiday charm.

If you aren’t shopping for clothes at Costco, you are missing out. While not every item impresses me, dozens do. From high-quality denim and designer dupes for a fraction of the price to name-brand finds for less, many of the items that you might find on the website aren’t just a great deals, they actually look even better in person. What should you shop for right now? Here are 7 Costco clothing finds that look way more expensive in person.

1 A Luxurious Looking Jacket for $37

Shoppers love this Vince Camuto Women’s Full Zip Jacket, which is just $36.99 but looks luxury. It comes in cream, dark red, and black, in sizes XS through XXL. “I absolutely love this coat. I got the cream shade. It’s very classy and will look nice layered,” writes a shopper. “Simply beautiful coat. Well designed. Looks like a more expensive one I bought last year. Well done Costco,” adds another.

2 A Dressy Men’s Overcoat on Sale for $60

Men who are on the hunt for a dressy overcoat are obsessed with the Kenneth Cole Men’s Overcoat, now on sale for $59.99. “Really nice coat! I wasn’t expecting it to be heavy (which I like) and the inside fabric is really nice to include the blue lining. I have received compliments on the look of the coat,” writes a shopper. “This is a very nice coat. Warm, but not too heavy and looks quite dressy. Seems to be well-made and true to size. Certainly a great value for the cost,” adds another.

3 A “Heavy Duty Flannel Shirt

Don’t spend lots of money on a new flannel. This Jachs Men’s Flannel Shirt, just $16.99, is worth a lot more. “The fit was great! The material is heavy duty which should translate into a long lasting garment. A lot of my farm work is necessarily done out in the cold, I look forward to putting these to the test. Costco price can’t be beat,” writes a shopper.

4 Work Pants for Under $18

These new Dalia Women’s Pull-On Ponte Pants have working women shocked by how upscale they look and feel for $17.99. “I just received these pants and they are very nice, thick material with a bit of stretch. I got the red which is a beautiful wine red color. For sizing purposes, I am 5’4″, 165 lbs. and the large fit perfectly. I was very impressed with the quality and love the front pockets. For the price these pants are an excellent bargain,” one writes. “Best fitting,” another adds.

5 Joggers That Look and Feel Like Designer Athleisure for Less

Kirkland Signature Women’s Active Joggers are among the most hyped clothing items for women, available online for $20.99. Shoppers maintain they are worth every cent and end up buying them in every color. “I love these joggers! Bought one pair, loved the fit, very comfortable, roomy, and so soft! I like the zippered pockets and thick waistband that also has a tie front. After wearing the pair I purchased, I loved them so much I bought all the colors!!” writes one. “The price is a steal! Anywhere else, they would be $60-$80. Thanks, Costco!” another writes.

6 And, the Best Jeans for Under $17

And, if you aren’t wearing Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans, you are losing money. They are just $16.99 a pair, and will be even less Black Friday weekend. Shoppers recommend ordering on the website. “If you want high quality jeans at a great price, these are for you. Not only that, you can actually find sizes that you simply cannot find in most stores,” writes a shopper. “The jeans are great quality and fit. For me, the price cannot be beat. I can’t see paying Levi’s or any of those crazy-high-priced Duluth pants when these are equally as good at a price that is at least a third of most ‘popular’ jeans. If you need the special label on your jeans that no one can see through your belt, press on. If you want a great jean at a great price – with free shipping – get yourself some of these.”

7 Faux Ugg Slippers for a Fraction of the Price

Have you gotten a pair of Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers yet? The Ugg dupes come in tan and black, are just $31.99 on the website and even less in the store, and are available in men’s and women’s sizes. They are honestly just as nice as the OG but a third of the price. “Great slippers, just as good as UGGs!” one shopper writes.