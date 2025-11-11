6 Best Old Navy Winter Coats Shoppers Say Are Stylish and Warm

Old Navy shoppers are raving about these six coats that look chic and keep you warm this winter.

Waking up to greet the day in the cold anxious winters is no short order. A cute coat that protects you from the elements is an absolute necessity. I did go for gorgeous AND warmth here, so many of these are insulated coats that you could actually shovel snow in. Maybe you’re in some of the parts of the U.S. that have already seen their first snowfall, or maybe you’ve had quite a few already. If you haven’t, the snow could be coming for you soon and these picks will have you covered in nylon hoods or neck-hugging collars. Stay warm. Discerning shoppers take note: Old Navy has a lively user comments section that we reviewed to come up with the below six Old Navy winter coat picks for all kinds personal styles of and one kind of weather: brutal. These coats are workhorses that are also stylish to keep you warm in the freezing cold mornings.

1 Water-Resistant Bubble-Hem Hooded Puffer Jacket

This adorable cherry lil puffer is a winner with its nylon hood zipper that will go up to your chin and ample padding. It’ll help you weather the storm. “Perfect every day jacket and I love that it has a hood for rainy or snowy days,” one shopper said. And it will help you stand out in a crowd. The color is just like the photo in person per the shoppers. “The size is accurate and the jacket is a lot warmer than I expected. The jacket color is so bold, it truly becomes an experience within itself while wearing it! It’s my favorite purchase of the year and must have for the season!” another shopper said.

2 Water-Resistant Quilted Long Puffer Jacket

This $50.99 quilted jacket is like a down comforter in a jacket which gives us, frankly, comfort. So does the multiple-layer bungee-drawcord hood with its snap-close storm flap. The cinched adjustable-drawcord waist actually shows off your waist, which is a welcome departure from some of the coats like this which would render you unrecognizable under a mountain of puffiness. “This jacket is great quality for the price,” one shopper said. Another testimonial: “It’s super warm, super cute, and definitely cozy. The water resistance is super effective, I wore it in the pouring rain and was perfectly dry and the water just dried up within the hour.”

3 Relaxed Button-Front Mac Coat

This $53.99 coat comes in this cool pattern or bright red, cream, black or beige. But this pattern is very rich-looking. It runs large and is a relaxed fit so it’s nice and comfy. “Love the look of this coat! Essential piece of my wardrobe. Thinking about getting another one in red!” one shopper noted. “LOVE this coat! It’s comfy, soft and stylish! Be sure to size down as it runs big, I usually wear a medium but ordered XS based on other reviews and it fits perfectly!” another said.

4 Old Navy x Anna Sui Vegan Leather Coat

From the Old Navy X Anna Sui collection coat in a beautiful cherry cola color, this has standout details with the faux fur collar and cuffs. This is the biggest style statement of the coats on the list. It’s worth noting that coats by Anna Sui run you $500 at Nordstrom or Neiman Marcus so this Old Navy collaboration is a rare opportunity to wear the legendary designer’s stuff. No wonder one shopper said it feels like luxury. “I was so pleasantly surprised by the softness of the faux leather on this coat. It’s not at all sticky or plastic-y like some faux leathers can be. The fur is gorgeous and also incredibly soft. It’s a thinner coat, so more for looks than warmth. It’s giving me the perfect 70s vibes. I’m normally a size 18/XL and the XL fits great.”

5 Oversized Twill Overcoat

It’s the color a season in a very smart large shape, but it comes in black too. It’s very important to note that this oversized coat is true to its name. Size down. Seriously, this is the coat Cake was singing about when they sang about a long jacket. The hang on this coat will help with a commanding walk, and it really ties an outfit together. Luckily, it’s fully lined for that extra level of protection, and the vented back hem make this a professional. “This coat is a beautiful colour and material Perfect for layering,” one shopper said. “Great coat, love the material and fit,” another said.

6 Water-Resistant Narrow-Channel Puffer Jacket

This $35.99 puffer jacket will make you a bona fide black belt compliment collector. High-functioning? Check. Shows off your figure? check. Investing in more winter whites will make you feel so adorable. It’s such an short-waisted cream puff snow bunny look. “I get a lot of compliments on it and they are shocked when I tell them how warm it is for as light as it is. And I am always cold!” one shopper attested.