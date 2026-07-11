Shop 11 new Sam's Club outdoor living finds, from NFL team chairs to giant Bluey inflatables.

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Summer is in full effect now that we are almost halfway through July. If you still need outdoor items to get your patio, backyard, pool area, and deck ready for entertaining, head on over to Sam’s Club. The members-only warehouse is filled with tons of items, many of which are even on clearance. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club outdoor living finds this weekend.

1 NFL Chairs

Sam’s Club Members shared about a game-on purchase. “Friendly reminder…football season will be here before you know it! If you’re planning your tailgates, backyard watch parties, park days or weekends cheering from the sidelines, Sam’s Club just got these NEW XL team chairs in several NCAA and NFL team options! They’re extra roomy, hold up to 350lbs, have 2 oversized cup holders, a mesh storage pocket and even come with a matching carry bag. (Also did you see the end of the video? How ADORABLE is that matching chair!?) Grab one (or two!) and support your favorite team all season long!” they captioned the post.

2 Disney Bubble Makers

Sam’s Club Members also shared about a great deal on Disney bubble wands. “Have I bought these at Disney before? Yep! Did it hurt my soul when I found a 2pk at Sam’s Club for just $22 knowing they’re about $35 EACH inside the parks? Also yes! If you’ve ever been to Disney, you already know the bubbles are everywhere. Every other kid has one, filling the air with bubbles that look magical until one pops in your eye or mouth …and of course your kid wants one too,” they wrote. “Do yourself a favor and grab them BEFORE your trip. You’ll save a ton of money, your kids will still have all the Disney bubble fun and you’ll have extra cash left over an overpriced (but very delicious) churro! These are also perfect if your little one is obsessed with bubbles or loves these characters! This year they added more characters (like Cars, Toy Story, Pooh, etc). For $22 for TWO, this is one of those Sam’s Club finds that’s absolutely worth grabbing…especially if you have a Disney trip coming up or visit the parks often!”

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3 Reusable Balloon Garlands

Sam’s Club Members also shared about a great item for birthday parties and events. “The wait is over! All 4 color options have been restocked online (and in select clubs)! The link will show you if your club has them in stock for pickup,” they wrote about “the best $40 ever spent on event decor. I’ve already used my pink set 3 times and its back in the box ready for its next moment to shine.”

4 Disney Neck Fans

Whether you are going to Disney or just have Disney fans in the family, Sam’s has a cool-blasting product. “Disney Neck Fans! 2pk for $29.98 at Sam’s Club! Choose Mickey, Stitch, Pooh, or Nightmare Before Christmas,” Sam’s Club Members shared. “Perfect for PARK days, traveling and beating the summer heat.”

5 Cool Girl/Guy Sunglasses

Whoa Wait Walmart shared about some trendy shades that are under $20.”These sunglasses are super cute and on sale. 😎 👏 That’s what ya call a win-win folks!” they wrote about the Oomf sunglasses, $14.98.

6 Huge Inflatables

Sam’s Club Score shared about some larger-than-life inflatables, perfect for the lake or a large pool. And, it’s in the shape of a hat. “When I tell you this inflatable hat is enormous, I mean it,” they captioned the post.

7 A Dino Sprinkler

If your kids love dinosaurs and playing in the water, this Wham Dino Sprinkler is a must-buy for summer fun. “I mean… if you’re gonna buy a dinosaur, it might as well be 8 feet tall,” the brand shared. “The Dino Sprinkler is available online only at Sam’s Club. Link in bio!”

8 The Mud Play Kitchen

Lots of shoppers are crazy about the outdoor play kitchen for kids. “I FINALLY got the mud kitchen!

I’ve waited so patiently, and a very long time for this. I snagged this one at Sam’s Club for $54, and it’s the cutest! My little sweetie hasn’t stopped playing and thanking me for her kitchen!” a shopper wrote.

9 A Giant Bluey Inflatable

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dai_Ya4DYe4/

“POV: You walked into Sam’s Club for one thing… and left wanting this instead. If your kids are Bluey fans, you HAVE to see this bounce house! It’s huge, adorable, and guaranteed to keep little ones entertained for hours. I swear Sam’s Club knows exactly how to test a parent’s self-control. Would your kids lose their minds if they saw this?” an influencer captioned a post.

10 Summer Towels on Sale

If you need pool or beach towels, head to Sam’s Club. “Your sign to save. 👀Look for savings signs around your local Club to find current deals and markdowns on select items,” one of the stores wrote, sharing a video of sale items.

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11 And, Lots of Other Items on Clearance

And, now is the time to buy everything you need for the rest of summer. “Price dropping like it’s HOT 🔥🚨 Summer clearance finds are heating up! #samsclub (prices vary by location and online FYI),” Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared.