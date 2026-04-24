11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

This week, we're loving the latest outdoor fridges, sporting equipment, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that it’s fully and truly spring, spending time outdoors is officially back in full force. Fortunately, you can get back into the groove of going outside with a little help from Lowe’s. The home improvement powerhouse also happens to be one of the better unsung resources for the kinds of products you’ll need to embrace the season. We’re loving a lot about this latest drop of products, which includes games, backyard upgrades, patio pieces, and so much more. So grab your SPF, put on your sunglasses, and step outside with the best new Lowe’s outdoor living finds that are currently flying off shelves.

RELATED: 11 Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Right Now.

1 NewAir Indoor/Outdoor Beverage Refrigerator

Spending more time outdoors shouldn’t have to be punctuated by frequent trips to the kitchen for more drinks! We love this NewAir Indoor/Outdoor Beverage Refrigerator ($404.77) as the must-have addition for your outdoor kitchen or pool house. With room for up to 90 cans and adjustable temperature settings, it’s the kind of appliance that’s a no-brainer.

Customers have also rated the product highly, bestowing it with a 4.5-star average rating on the Lowe’s website. Many point out that they love the adjustable shelves that allow for different styles of packaging to fit easily, even though the unit itself isn’t bulky or cumbersome.

“The glass door and light inside create an elegant look,” writes one customer. “I would recommend this beverage fridge to my family and friends!”

2 GoSports Outdoor Wooden Cornhole Game

A little friendly competition is the best way to keep everyone outdoors! And as far as backyard games go, it’s hard to find one as universally beloved as cornhole.

This GoSports Outdoor Wooden Cornhole Game ($169.99) features a summery design and a carrying/storage case, making it a uniquely good option for your yard, beach, or tailgate setup. All you need is some competitors and a decent weather forecast!

3 Tommy Bahama Folding Beach Chair

Now that it’s April, we’re already plotting our big return to the beach. And if you’re planning on spending as much time in the sand as we are, you owe it to yourself to have the right setup, which includes this Tommy Bahama Folding Beach Chair ($64.98).

As with all beach equipment, we love the backpack straps and storage pouches that make this so much more than just a place to sit down. And with the attached pillow, it also stands out as one of the comfier options out there!

4 Backyard Discovery Wood Playset

While spending time outdoors during the spring and summer is truly ageless, we’d argue that it’s especially important for kids to enjoy it. And if you’re looking to ensure they’ll put down the screens, adding a Backyard Discovery Wood Playset ($799) to your home is arguably one of the better ways to do it.

Besides the fact that it’s currently on sale for $100 off, customers also appear to love this model—so much so that it’s one of the best-selling on the Lowe’s website. Specifically, they love the app-based instructions that make assembly easier than ever, as well as how durable the finished product is.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Spring Items Selling Out Fast.

5 VEVOR 42-Inch Bodyboard Body Board

The only thing better than spending a day on the beach is being able to catch a few waves while you’re there. This VEVOR 42-Inch Bodyboard Body Board ($51.99) is designed for kids and teens up to 180 pounds and is easily one of the best ways to play around in the surf.

6 Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven

Pizza night doesn’t always have to involve calling in a delivery! With a Ooni Koda 12 Outdoor Pizza Oven ($299), you’ll become the pizzaiolo you’ve always dreamed of with minimal effort.

Powered by propane and capable of reaching 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes, you’ll love how easy it is to start slinging pies. You can also pick up some of Ooni’s cast-iron cookware if you want to use the oven for side dishes like meat, veggies, and seafood, too!

“Easy to set up and easy to use,” writes one customer. “[I’m] impressed that it cooks pizza as quickly as advertised. Easy to transport and store. Very pleased.”

7 Segway E2 Pro Electric Scooter

One of the best parts of spring and summer is riding around with the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. And with a Segway E2 Pro Electric Scooter ($419.99), you’ll really have a great time getting to and fro, with speeds up to just over 18 mph and a range of 21.7 miles per charge.

The best part? This state-of-the-art scooter is compatible with Apple Find My, meaning you can always track where it is, making it ideal for parents who want to keep an eye on their kids from afar.

8 Backyard Discovery Beaumont Wood Freestanding Pergola

If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your pool deck, patio, or backyard, we absolutely love the look of this Backyard Discovery Beaumont Wood Freestanding Pergola ($1,699). It’s a relatively simple way to create some shade and the feeling of an outdoor living room, especially when paired with a creeping, flowering vine.

If you’re going the next step with it, this unit also includes a handy power port for plugging in your appliances and lighting solution. Just another reason we love it!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Esazn Inflatable 6-Person Tent

Just because you’re spending time in the great outdoors doesn’t mean you can’t get comfy! This Esazn Inflatable 6-Person Tent ($353.60) is the kind of spacious setup any trip out into nature deserves. Instead of fussing with poles, this portable abode gets pitched by inflating sturdy pillars, making it a cinch to set up!

10 GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net

Just because you can’t get onto the course every day doesn’t mean you can’t work on your swing as much as possible. This GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net ($130) makes it possible to practice pretty much anywhere, built with a simple and durable frame that comes together in just 90 seconds.

“This is a great net! It’s well-made and sturdy, yet light and easy to move,” writes one happy customer. “It can also be stored, and a durable carry bag is included. I highly recommend this product!”

11 Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Being able to idly pass time with friends and family on your patio or by the pool is part of what makes spring and summer so great. You can facilitate this with an Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($498).

Complete with two comfy yet sturdy steel frame rocking chairs and a center table, it’s the perfect setup for chats over morning coffee, early evening spritzes, and everything in between. “Great quality for the price, and we’ve already had several guests compliment them,” writes one five-star reviewer. “Would definitely recommend if you’re looking for durable outdoor seating.”