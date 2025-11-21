11 Best New Aldi Finds That Just Hit Shelves This Week

Aldi’s newest holiday finds include cozy gifts, home upgrades, and fun seasonal surprises.

Aldi is killing it this holiday season. From festive food and drinks to Christmas decorations and cozy home finds, the grocery store is definitely living up to its cult status hype with all the merchandise drops. We just got a sneak peek at the latest Upcoming Aldi Finds, set to arrive in stores from November 26th to December 2nd, and there are so many awesome things coming. From clothing for the whole family to toys and electronics, you won’t want to miss the latest drop. Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds hitting shelves next week.

1 Pajama Pant Sets

New pajamas are landing at Aldi! The Avenue Sleep Pants 2 Pack comes in sets of blue, blue/green, and grey, each set just $9.99. The polyester pants have pockets and a drawstring waist.

2 Festive Jewelry

Aldi is dropping a bunch of beautiful new earrings for the holidays. My favorite is this Serra Holiday Jewelry – 2 Pack Star Bow Huggie Earrings set, just $4.99. While it feels festive, this set can be worn year-round.

3 Cozy Kids Character Socks

Aldi is upping its cozy sock game in a big way for a little price. Licensed Children’s Character 3-Pack Fuzzy Socks are just $3.99. These come in a bunch of characters, including Disney Princess, Bluey, Minecraft, Paw Patrol, Sesame Street, and Spider-Man

4 These Wearable Blankets for Adults and Kids

Wearable blankets are so cozy in the winter. Aldi is dropping its own version for $14.99. The Adult Wearable Blanket comes in Beige, Brown, Checked, and Navy. The one-size-fits-all item features a relaxed & oversized fit, a kangaroo pocket, and snap buttons at sides. The kids’ version is $12.99 and available in Purple, Pink, Green, Dino, Rainbow, and Space.

5 A Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Aldi even makes vacuum cleaners. The Ambiano Corded 2 in 1 Stick Vacuum, $19.99, comes in navy and white and includes a crevice nozzle and floor nozzle, F7 Filter, and 0.8L dust capacity. The cord is approximately 20 feet.

6 Squishmallows

There are lots of holiday Squishmallows hitting the store. Squishmallows 12 Inch Holiday Collection is $14.99. Choose from Seal Mint Chocolate Latte, Red Sack of Toys, Manny the Snowman with a Red Hat & Scarf, Gray Yeti with Peppermint Swirl Belly, and Gingerbread House.

7 A Humidifier

Do you have a humidifier? If not, pick up Aldi’s version for $19.99. The Easy Home Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier comes in Black/Gray and Green/Clear color options.

8 A Neck Wrap and Pillowcases Set

Aldi is all about self-care. This $7.99 set is the ultimate bundle. The KIRKTON HOUSE Weighted Neck Wrap and 2 Pillowcases come in Lilac, Gray, Black, or Neutral and makes an excellent gift for yourself or others on your list.

9 A Cozy Pet Bed

If you want to treat kitty or Fido to a holiday gift, for $24.99 get this Heart to Tail Orthopedic Boucle Pet Bed, which is available in Beige and Green. Dimensions are 28 in x 20.9 in. and it is filled with a supportive and cushioning foam, helping to distribute your pet’s weight evenly.

10 A Faux Stanley

Aldi is dropping their version for $6.99. This Adventuridge 18 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler is the smaller size available. It comes in Blue, Pink, Purple, Rose Dots, or White Snowflakes.

11 And, This Fun Four in a Row Game

Aldi is releasing a bunch of fun games just in time for family gatherings. For $9.99, get the Crane Tabletop Wood Games – Four in a Row, a classic wooden game that combines strategy and fun.