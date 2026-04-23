11 Target Outdoor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Shop 11 Target outdoor furniture finds that look like Pottery Barn for a fraction of the price.

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Pottery Barn’s outdoor furniture catalog is a fantasy exercise for most people—you open it, fall in love with the solid wood sectionals and rope-woven loveseats, note the astronomical price tags, and walk away empty handed. What fewer people realize is that Target has been quietly stocking similar aesthetics at a fraction of the price, through brands like Costway and Christopher Knight Home.

This roundup covers the full range of what a patio, deck, or backyard might need: bistro sets for small spaces, modular sectionals for larger ones, a cushioned papasan set for anyone who wants something truly unexpected outdoors, and a Studio McGee planter that looks like it belongs in a Pottery Barn photo shoot. And unlike at plenty of other retailers, none of it requires a second mortgage to buy.

1 Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Bistro Furniture Set

A rattan bistro set is the outdoor furniture category that small patios and balconies were made for. This Costway 3-piece rattan bistro set includes two cushioned chairs and a side table, with a woven rattan construction that reads organic and warm without looking cheap. It fits comfortably in a tight outdoor space and assembles quickly. Priced at $156.99.

2 Costway 4-Piece Wood Patio Furniture Set with Soft Seat Cushions

Solid wood and off-white cushions is a combination that shows up in high-end outdoor catalogs at two to three times this price. This Costway 4-piece wood patio furniture set delivers that classic Pottery Barn aesthetic with a solid acacia wood frame and cozy cushions that will hold up through the season. A clean, considered outdoor seating arrangement at just $269.99.

3 Costway 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Cushioned Papasan Chairs

A papasan chair outdoors is an unexpected choice that pays off handsomely — and a silhouette you’ll see at Pottery Barn summer after summer.. This Costway 3-piece papasan patio set pairs two cushioned papasan chairs with a tempered glass coffee table, creating a relaxed outdoor seating arrangement with real visual personality. The thick cushions offer a level of comfort that standard outdoor chairs rarely match, and best of all, you’ll pay only $269.99.

4 Christopher Knight Home Mason 6-Piece Acacia Wood and Rope L-Shaped Modular Sectional

Rope-woven panels on an acacia wood frame is a design combination that signals real spending — but not if you’ve gotten your outdoor sectional at Target. This Christopher Knight Home Mason L-shaped modular sectional includes six couch pieces and a coffee table, with the modular design allowing for multiple configurations to fit different outdoor spaces. The natural wood and rope texture together are unmistakably Pottery Barn-adjacent. Priced at $1,510.99.

5 Costway 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Acacia Wood, Metal Frame, and Umbrella

An umbrella-included patio dining set removes one of the most common outdoor furniture headaches: buying the table and then realizing you need to hunt for a compatible umbrella separately. This Costway 4-piece patio set with umbrella includes the table, chairs, and shade in one cohesive purchase. Acacia wood and metal frame construction keep the look clean and natural. This complete set is $259.99.

6 Costway 8-Piece Wood Furniture Set with Coffee Table and Seat and Back Cushions

If you’re looking for the most bang for your buck, this Costway 8-piece wood patio set delivers big without the sticker shock of comparable sets at outdoor specialty stores. Both seat and back cushions are included, and the wood frame construction gives it a substantial, quality feel that holds up in a backyard or porch setting. A full outdoor living room for $385.99.

7 Costway 3-Piece Patio Bistro Set

The Costway 3-piece all-weather bistro set may be simple, but it’s all about solid construction. makes it work. The all-weather materials mean it can stay outside through the season, resistant to “fading, water, and wear, but also boasting a smooth finish that stays fresh-looking through every season.” And the two chairs and table configuration—all for just $149.99—fits a small outdoor area without overwhelming it.

8 Christopher Knight Home Yantic Modern Outdoor Acacia Wood Loveseat and Coffee Table Chat Set

A loveseat and coffee table chat set is the compact outdoor seating solution for decks, small patios, or anywhere that a full sectional would be too much. This Christopher Knight Home Yantic chat set uses acacia wood construction with water-resistant cushions built for outdoor conditions. The clean, modern silhouette reads considerably more expensive than the $289.99 price tag. People won’t believe it’s not from Pottery Barn or a comparably upscale brand.

9 Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set with Coffee Table

This Costway rattan patio set combines high-quality rattan and durable eucalyptus wood to prevent deformation and improve stability. This 3-piece rattan furniture set also includes a matching coffee table that doubles as a side or end table, all for $159.99.

10 Weathered Ribbed Composite Indoor/Outdoor Planter Pot—Threshold, Designed with Studio McGee

The Studio McGee collaboration with Threshold at Target has produced some of the most Pottery Barn-adjacent home pieces available at mass retail, and this weathered ribbed composite planter is a strong example. The ribbed texture, off-white finish, and considered proportions make it look like something straight out of the Pottery Barn catalog. It works indoors and outdoors. Priced at $30.

11 Christopher Knight Home Phachara Modern 4-Piece Acacia Wood Patio Seating Set

Slatted acacia wood seating with cushions and a matching slatted coffee table is a combination that outdoor furniture brands charge premium prices to deliver. This Christopher Knight Home Phachara 4-piece patio set brings that same warmth and natural material quality to a larger budget, but well below what comparable sets cost elsewhere. This 4-piece set is $1,084.99.