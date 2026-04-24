Shop the 11 best Target home decor finds this week, from chic bistro sets to coastal accents.

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If you haven’t been to Target this week, run don’t walk! The superstore is seriously bringing the heat this season, especially with the home decor offerings. Walking into the home aisles, you will feel like you are in Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, or Serena & Lily. There are so many bougie-looking items for less, with products ranging from kitchen and dining to outdoor furniture and everything in between. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Target home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Summer Plates and Glasses

Interiors by Debbi shared about all the gorgeous new dishes. “Have you seen the new decor at Target? There’s so much to choose, from the outdoor dinnerware, the framed art, and faux florals, the selection is amazing!” she wrote. Followers agreed. “Love those plates!” one wrote. “Ooo love those vases!” another added.

2 Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Outdoor Decor

Liz Fenwick DIY is obsessed with the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, and so are lots of other shoppers. She shared her top picks in a video. “New at Target! 🤩 New outdoor decor, serving ware, and tons of plants! Have you seen any of these new items yet?” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Lots of “Classic, Neutral” Pieces

The neutral aesthetic is going strong and Take Me Home Cedar Road is all about it. “This is your sign to run to Target! These budget-friendly finds are giving high-end home vibes without the high price tag,” she captioned a post, sharing her top choices. “If you love that cozy, classic, neutral look… you’re going to love every single one of these pieces! I’m all about finding furniture + decor that will elevate your space without blowing your budget, these are all so good!”

4 A Bistro Set Giving Serena & Lily

Molly Nicole Home shared some of her favorite items from the new Target summer decor collection, including a patio set that screams Serena & Lily but for a fraction of the price. “The new outdoor summer collection @target is so good this year 🤩 It’s almost my favorite season of the year and I couldn’t be happier! Have you checked out the new summer decor at target yet?” she captioned the post.

5 Artwork and More

Alexandra Harper shared so many of her top picks, including moody artwork and other decor. “Highlights: The reversible pillows…One side light, one side darker so you can switch it up whenever your mood (or the season) changes. HOWEVER if they don’t chop…don’t shop. 2. The colored glassware + candles are so good right now. This is the easiest way to bring in a pop of color without overthinking your whole space. 3. These little under cabinet lamps are such a good fix if your kitchen doesn’t have built-in lighting. just adds that soft glow and makes everything feel a little more elevated,” she wrote.

6 The Entire Coastal Collection

Lots of influencers have been sharing photos of the new coastal decorations, including frames, small wire baskets, and vases. “So many gorgeous home decor finds are at Target right now! Love these pieces to add a little nautical vibe for summer!” writes Beth Sevans.

7 Inflatable Pool Floats and Pools

Target Junkie was super excited about all the new inflatables. “New summer finds at Target 🎯 The cutest splash pads and inflatable pools from @minnidip,” they shared. “These are so fun!!” one person commented. “I love how cute these all are,” another added. “minnidip is too good to be true,” a third chimed in.

8 Hanging Wicker Baskets

Target Junkie also shared the most gorgeous and functional hanging wicker baskets. “Wait until you see this! I just found the absolute cutest little wicker hanging basket at target,” they wrote. Followers agreed. “These are so pretty!!” one wrote. “Absolutely LOVE!!” added another.

9 The Prettiest Faux Stems

Staged by Ana Egger shared “Ana approved Target Spring Stems!” in a post. “Ps these can definitely take you into summer 😘 Hope that helps!!” she wrote. Her followers were obsessed. “Omg-I just bought those stems last week! Thanks to you my decorating is on point,” one commented.

10 So Many “Affordable” Pieces

Carissa Miller Design Co. shared her top product picks. “Target did not come to play with spring styling options this year. There are so many beautiful and affordable pieces available that are perfect for any space. I’ve linked some of my favorites, of course!” she captioned the post. “So many goodies😍spring,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, Beautiful Bedding

Wool and Willow found some designer-looking bedding for less. “Target for the win 👏🏻 Who else is loving all the chocolate brown decor out at the moment ?” they captioned a post. “Awww absolutely gorgeous bedding and palette babe,” a follower responded. “Oh I love the thin stripe on this one as well,” another added.