Shop 11 new Costco finds worth buying right now, from solar address signs to giant Squishmallows.

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Summer is officially here, and the aisles of Costco are filling up with the hottest merchandise. Whether you are shopping for clothes, home decor, improvement, or appliances, there is something for you at your local warehouse. I can’t believe some of the amazing merchandise I have been seeing at my store and on the feeds of the Instagram Costco experts that I follow. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds worth buying right now.

1 The LED Address Sign

Lots of influencers are sharing about the LED address sign for $34.99. ” This Solar Address Sign at Costco is such a good home upgrade! It is solar powered, weatherproof, has a matte black finish, and lights up your house numbers beautifully at night with 5 adjustable light colors…no wiring needed,” Costco Buys wrote.

2 A Cooling Travel Mat for Pets

Costco Buys also shared about a game-changing product for anyone who travels with pets. “Pet parents this Cooling Travel Pet Mat at Costco is such a smart summer find for your furry friend! It rolls up for easy travel, has a water repellent durable coated back, and keeps your pet cool wherever you go…road trips just got so much better,” they wrote about the $19.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Comfy Gaming Chair

Costco Buys shared about a comfortable gaming chair. “Gamers this Centurion Swivel Pedestal Gaming Chair at Costco is an absolute vibe! It has a 360 swivel base, quilted lumbar support, adjustable recline, and looks SO sleek…for $149.99 this is a serious deal,” they wrote.

4 A Fun Cat Tree

Cats will love this amazing new item. ” Cat parents this Catry Trinity 2.0 Cat Tree at Costco is such an incredible find! It is an all-in-one 65 inch tall cat tree with multiple platforms, a hideaway condo, scratching posts, and dangling toys…your cat is going to absolutely lose it,” Costco Buys shared about the $79.99 item.

5 A Sectional with Ottoman

Costco Savvy shared about a gorgeous new Henredon sectional. “Costco has some really good furniture right now and this sectional stood out! The reversible chaise and ottoman make it super flexible for different spaces, and I really like the wood trim detail, it gives it a more elevated look,” they wrote.

6 A Gorgeous Patio Set

Costco Savvy shared about an amazing patio set. “Spotted this SunVilla patio set at Costco and had to take a closer look 😍 The swivel rocking chairs and sofa make it such a comfortable setup, and the whole design feels really elevated for outdoor living. Definitely one of those finds that makes you want to spend more time outside this summer,” the influencer shared.

7 A Self-Cleaning Litter Box

Costco Savvy shared about the Pet Safe self-cleaning litter box. “NEW at Costco for pet owners! Spotted the @petsafe ScoopFree OpenSky Self-Cleaning Litter Box bundle in-store at Costco. This is the exclusive in-store price available at Costco warehouses. Check your local Costco for availability!” they wrote.

8 The Prettiest Faux Arrangements

Costco New Deals shared some beautiful arrangements that look real. “Beautiful new faux hydrangeas and roses arrangements at Costco 😍 these are absolutely stunning!! They look and feel so real!! 😍 perfect way to add some elegance to your house,” they wrote.

9 Giant Squishmallows

Costco New Deal shared about the cutest Squishmallows collaboration. “Giant 20 inch Care Bears Squishmallows just landed at Costco and it’s bringing me back! $29.49 they are so cute especially sunshine ☀️ which one is your favorite?” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A New Dog Kennel

Costco just got in a great new dog kennel. “New dog kennel at Costco 👀 This isn’t your average dog kennel 👀 🐶 Costco just brought out the Backyard Discovery Waggin’ Retreat and it’s packed with features! From the cedar wood construction and covered roof to the built-in feeding station and extra storage, this is such a cool find for dog owners,” Costco New Deals shared.

11 Hand Hooked Halloween Rugs

Costco New Deals shared about a few of the “code orange” arrivals. “Halloween in June at Costco ?!?! These hand hooked rugs are back at Costco are these new designs ? I can’t remember now. Help me decide! let me know your favorites?” they captioned a post.