11 Best New Costco Patio Decor Finds On The Shelves This Month

Upgrade your outdoor space with these stylish new patio finds at Costco.

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For Costco members, it goes far beyond groceries that makes a membership worth it. Costco not only has incredible deals and a wide range of products that customers love, but when it comes to furniture and home decor, they have plenty of ways to add some pizzazz to your patio this summer. Here are some of Costco’s popular patio products on the shelves this month that can make your patio feel like an extension of your home.

1 Theo Resin Planters

If you’re searching for a noticeable patio refresh, these Resin Planters offer the look of hearty cement without the extra weight. Their neutral finish goes well with everything from colorful flowers to herbs, making them a great choice for your outdoor space. They’re lightweight, as well, and easy to reposition.

2 Acadia 18″ Self-Watering Planter

These Acadia 18″ Self-Watering Planters assist in eliminating the guessing game about what plants need when it comes to over or under watering. Each planter has a built-in water cartridge created to provide consistent moisture. Aside from it being functional, the planter has a sleek shape that gives them a modern appearance, blending into a wide variety of outdoor styles.

3 Americana Agave Sculpture by Desert Steel

The Americana Agave Sculpture by Desert Steel is handmade, created using all-weather steel with a realistic coloring. The sculpture is designed to resist rust and fading, so it’s an easy year-round statement piece for the garden and landscaping.

The SunVilla 11-Foot Round Cabana Stripe Aluminum Market Umbrella is a solid patio umbrella that instantly makes an outdoor space feel more comfortable in the blazing heat and sun. Aside from that, it adds some style with this striped abana pattern. Whether you need some shade while hosting a dinner, or hanging out by the pool, this is a good thing to have this summer.

5 Leisure Line Outdoor Rocking Chair by Tangent

Rock yourself while reading a good book outside in the Leisure Line Outdoor Rocking Chair by Tangent. This outdoor rocking chair blends comfort with functional, weather resistant materials that can stand up with beaming sun, harsh rain, and the change of seasons. Perfect for placing around the backyard fire pit.

6 Veradek Capri Cooler Side Table

The Veradek Capri Cooler Side Table has two important jobs, proving itself to be functional and stylish. It eliminates added trips to the fridge for outdoor gatherings. It looks like a simple, stylish side table, but lifts into a fully insulated cooler for cold drinks within reach. The ideal two in one table.

7 Mirador Sanibel 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Cushioned Seating Set

The Mirador Sanibel 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Cushioned Seating Set is incredibly sleek and minimalistic, but modern with an expensive, high-end look. With the neutral color, you can incorporate various styles, colors, and patterns through the throw pillows and outdoor rugs to change the vibe on a whim.

8 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing

The Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swing gives your space a cozy upgrade for reading a book, or enjoying a cup of coffee on slow Sunday summer mornings. The thick cushions make it a comfortable place to relax and unwind while chatting with company, or soaking in the fresh air on a summer evening.

9 Mirador Diamond Series 205-Gallon Storage Box

Every outdoor space needs some storage, and this Mirador Diamond Series 205-Gallon Storage Box creates a lot of room to spruce up your space. Outdoor clutter like pool toys and yard games has a way of condensing quickly, but this oversized bin can keep everything tidy and tucked away.

10 Solar LED Flamingo Pair

The Solar LED Flamingo Pair is a playful addition to any outdoor space, from landscaping and patios, to the garden and walkways. Made from metal with a weather-resistant finish, these cute little flamingos have a built-in solar-powered LED light that automatically turns on when the sun goes down, making them functional, as well.

11 Artika Eclipse Solar String Light with Remote

The Artika Eclipse Solar String Light with Remote provides your outdoor space with soft lighting to transform your patio. These solar-powered string lights make it easy, eliminating the need for batteries, cords, and outlets. The remote that comes with them allows you to set the tone, focusing on the intensity of the light during your gatherings.