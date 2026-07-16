Shop 11 new Dollar Tree finds under $5 in July, from block-shaped storage to summer swimsuit bags.

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Dollar Tree is the gift that keeps on giving in the summer. There are so many amazing products currently filling the shelves of the popular dollar store, especially those that enhance your summer fun without breaking your budget. From pool noodles and goggles to stylish aviator shades and fragrant candles, I can’t believe some of the fantastic finds around the store right now. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds under $5 flying off shelves this July.

1 Pool Noodles

Pool noodles from Dollar Tree are used for everything from swimming in pools to DIY stair decor. The Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles are just $1.50 each. “The price is excellent. I just paid 7.00 at another store for one,” a shopper writes. “Awesome product. Exactly the same as the more expensive ones you’ll find everywhere else,” adds another.

2 Swim Goggles

It’s always nice to have extra goggles on hand. These Splash-N-Swim Children’s Novelty Swim Goggles, 5.375×2.375 in. are an unbeatable deal at $1.75 a pair and are also perfect for the ocean. These are sized for kids, but adult sizes are available as well.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 So Many Charger Plates

Dollar Tree charger plates are a fan favorite, even with caterers and event platters. This gold metallic plastic charger plate is lightweight yet still looks substantial once set on the table. And, it’s on sale for just $1. “I love these charger plates. I bought them about six months ago, and they add a very elegant look to the dining table!!” a shopper writes.

4 Colorful Bottles with Stoppers

Another customer favorite is the decorative glass bottles, which look bougie but cost just $1.25. The Decorative Glass Bottle With Stopper can serve as a standalone decorative piece on a shelf filled with greenery or dried flowers. “Beautiful bottles, delicate pastel colors, so pretty in a bathroom or on your dresser,” writes a shopper.

5 Jarred Candles

Dollar Tree has lots of scented candles, but not all of them look and smell as bougie as this Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle. I love the gentle fragrance and spa-looking label on the glass jar. “I bought this in the store. I love it!! Very subtle scent and not overwhelming. Literally calming. This is a $20 candle for $5!! Going back to get more!” a shopper writes.

6 Metal Rimmed Sunglasses

There are tons of sunglass styles to choose from at Dollar Tree, including various shapes of Aviator Sunglasses with Wire Frames, $1.50 a pair. “The sunglasses are amazingly nice for the amount of money spent,” a shopper writes. “We bought two boxes for a Top Gun office summer giveaway. They were perfect! Everyone loved them. Totally worth the price,” adds another.

7 Kitchen Shears

A great set of kitchen shears is another game-changer, as they tackle everything from opening packaging to trimming herbs or cutting through poultry. These Cooking Concepts stainless steel kitchen shears are $1.25, and such a steal compared to other stores.

8 The Cutest Little Lidded Containers

I’m dying over how adorable the Lego-like lids are on these Teaching Tree Block-shaped Storage Containers. They come in various sizes and colors for $1.25 and are a favorite of teachers, who use them to organize their desks or as other teaching tools.

9 A Versatile Organizer

The Home Collection 3 Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers, 2.875×5.5×4.125-in., is a versatile organizer for just $1.50, perfect for everything from cosmetics to crafts. “These are both attractive and sturdy for makeup and craft storage. I used E6000 to glue a variety of these acrylic storage pieces to one of Dollar Tree’s acrylic cutting boards, and I love the result,” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Swimsuit Bags

The Colorful Swimsuit Sacks are another hot summer item, gorgeously patterned waterproof bags perfect for tossing wet bathing suits in after a day at the beach. Choose from a wide range of colors and designs, each $5. “Versatile for many uses!!” writes a shopper. “These bags are awesome and I want more!! Swimsuits makeup keys wet swim suits need I go on?”

11 A Great Fridge Organizer

This Storage Essentials Clear Fridge Clip-On Basket will help you keep your fridge clean and organized, and is genius with plastic bin clips. “I bought it about a day or two ago and I’m so happy I made that purchase. It’s really convenient and saves a lot of space in your fridge,” one shopper says about the $1.50 item.