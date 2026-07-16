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If you haven’t made it to your local Aldi this week, I encourage you to do so. There are so many sensational deals throughout the store, from food and beverages to back-to-school essentials, clothing, and even home and kitchen gadgets. Some of the offerings are so good that I expect them to sell out within days of hitting the store. What should you shop for before the best items are long gone? Here are the 7 best new Aldi really good deals hitting shelves this week.

1 Clothing Sets for Kids

Why spend top dollar on name-brand kids’ clothing sets when Aldi sells super cute sets for under $10? This Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set for boys is dressy enough for a night out at a country club, yet cozy enough to wear as pajamas. There is also an equally adorable girls’ set for the same price with Americana vibes. The Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set comes in a few patterns, including this blue-and-white horizontal stripe.

2 Back to School Backpacks and All the Matching Accessories

Aldi has so many adorable back-to-school backpacks with all the matching accessories, including water bottles and food containers. There are adorable patterns to choose from this season, including the L&D Premium Kids Backpack, just $16.99 each. Patterns including Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports. There are tons of other school supplies as well, including highlighters, erasers, pens, and notebooks for your kids. I love the Pembrook Highlighters, neatly stacked together and available in a few adorable shapes, including macarons, and this $4.99 Pembrook Silicone Pencil Case shaped like a video game controller.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Fashionable Sandals for $7.99

There are tons of designer-looking sandals for just $7.99. Choose from a few different styles of the Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal, a trendy style that is cheaper than you would ever think. I love this beige pair, which is a slide with double-strapped bows.

4 Creative Snack Boxes

Snackle boxes are still all the rage, but Aldi is stepping up and adding some seriously cute options to the collection. In honor of the upcoming back-to-school season, pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99. Use it to store and stash fruit, snacks, and other items.

5 New Ambiano Gadgets

Ambiamo gadgets are a budget-friendly alternative to name-brands that cost triple as much, and shoppers are always checking in to see what new arrivals are in stock. This week, the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker will simplify your rice-cooking game and will be available in a few color options, each just $14.99.

6 Teacher Accessories

There are so many fun items for teachers that make great teacher gifts set to hit stores this week, including the Serra Apple Bandana Teacher Accessory for just $4.99. Also part of the teacher collection are a few pieces of school-inspired jewelry. This set of Serra Pencil Earrings will definitely get kids excited to learn.

7 Beautiful Cast Iron Cookware

There are also a few new gorgeous cast iron cookware pieces hitting the store this week that look like Le Creuset and other expensive brands but cost just $29.99, including this Crofton Cast Iron Textured 6 qt Dutch or Bread Oven in a beautiful sea salt color.