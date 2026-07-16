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7 Best New Aldi Really Good Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 16, 2026
Fact-Checked
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 16, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t made it to your local Aldi this week, I encourage you to do so. There are so many sensational deals throughout the store, from food and beverages to back-to-school essentials, clothing, and even home and kitchen gadgets. Some of the offerings are so good that I expect them to sell out within days of hitting the store. What should you shop for before the best items are long gone? Here are the 7 best new Aldi really good deals hitting shelves this week.

1
Clothing Sets for Kids

Lily & Dan/ L&D Toddler Americana Set - Boys Horizontal Stripe Set XS
Aldi

Why spend top dollar on name-brand kids’ clothing sets when Aldi sells super cute sets for under $10? This Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set for boys is dressy enough for a night out at a country club, yet cozy enough to wear as pajamas. There is also an equally adorable girls’ set for the same price with Americana vibes. The Lily & Dan/L&D Toddler Americana Set comes in a few patterns, including this blue-and-white horizontal stripe.

2
Back to School Backpacks and All the Matching Accessories

L&D Premium Kids Backpack
Aldi

Aldi has so many adorable back-to-school backpacks with all the matching accessories, including water bottles and food containers. There are adorable patterns to choose from this season, including the L&D Premium Kids Backpack, just $16.99 each. Patterns including Butterfly, Checker, Dino, Floral, and Sports. There are tons of other school supplies as well, including highlighters, erasers, pens, and notebooks for your kids. I love the Pembrook Highlighters, neatly stacked together and available in a few adorable shapes, including macarons, and this $4.99 Pembrook Silicone Pencil Case shaped like a video game controller.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
Fashionable Sandals for $7.99

Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal - Beige Size 7
Aldi

There are tons of designer-looking sandals for just $7.99. Choose from a few different styles of the Serra Ladies Fashion Sandal, a trendy style that is cheaper than you would ever think. I love this beige pair, which is a slide with double-strapped bows.

4
Creative Snack Boxes

Apple Shaped Snackle Box
Aldi

Snackle boxes are still all the rage, but Aldi is stepping up and adding some seriously cute options to the collection. In honor of the upcoming back-to-school season, pick up this Crofton Apple Tower Snackle Box, just $3.99. Use it to store and stash fruit, snacks, and other items.

5
New Ambiano Gadgets

2-Cup Rice Cooker
Aldi

Ambiamo gadgets are a budget-friendly alternative to name-brands that cost triple as much, and shoppers are always checking in to see what new arrivals are in stock. This week, the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker will simplify your rice-cooking game and will be available in a few color options, each just $14.99.

6
Teacher Accessories

Serra Apple Bandana Teacher Accessory
Aldi

There are so many fun items for teachers that make great teacher gifts set to hit stores this week, including the  Serra Apple Bandana Teacher Accessory for just $4.99. Also part of the teacher collection are a few pieces of school-inspired jewelry. This set of Serra Pencil Earrings will definitely get kids excited to learn.

7
Beautiful Cast Iron Cookware

Crofton Cast Iron Textured 6qt Dutch or Bread Oven - Sea Salt Bread Oven
Aldi

There are also a few new gorgeous cast iron cookware pieces hitting the store this week that look like Le Creuset and other expensive brands but cost just $29.99, including this Crofton Cast Iron Textured 6 qt Dutch or Bread Oven in a beautiful sea salt color.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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