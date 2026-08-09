Shop 11 new HomeGoods fall entryway finds under $25, from seasonal garlands to cordless lamps.

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When it comes to decorating a home, the entryway is one of the most overlooked yet high-traffic areas. It’s the first space people see when they walk into a home, but since most of us don’t spend a ton of time in our own entryway, we often forget to focus our design efforts on it. Luckily, HomeGoods has some amazing products if you want to spruce it up without spending a fortune. What should you buy to get your entryway looking fabulous for fall? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods fall entryway finds under $25.

1 Fall and Halloween Garland

If you want to decorate your entryway without having to go all out and buy tons of different items, simply invest in a seasonal garland. HomeGoods has so many super fun Halloween garlands and general fall-themed ones, including ones with felt pumpkins, metallic bulbs, and even bats.

2 Blue and White Pumpkins

I love that HomeGoods always has grandmillenial aesthetic products for every season. If you want to decorate your entryway for fall and Halloween, but can’t tolerate orange and black, pick up these blue-and-white pumpkins at your store.

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3 A Serena & Lily Looking Cordless Lamp

HomeGoods has one of the best lamp and lighting selections of any discount store. If you want to add a lamp to your entryway, but don’t want cords, grab this Lillian August cordless rechargeable LED lamp. It is screaming Serena & Lily to me for under $25.

4 A Jar of Seashells

If you are deep into the coastal aesthetic, shells are an affordable but impactful accent piece. This jar of shells is $7.99 and comes with so many beautiful seashells and seaglass. You can either leave the shells in the jar or style the shells however you want and use the jar for something else.

5 Ceramic Decorative Pieces

HomeGoods has so many great small ceramic decorative items that are perfect for an entryway. I am loving these white ceramic Alpaca decorations are giving me all the Jonathan Adler feels. They are styled so similarly to his Trojan horse pieces without designer price tags. Each was just $16.99.

6 Pretty Candles

Never use a boring candle jar for your entryway. I love this Tommy Bahama “Ocean Breeze” candle. It is not only shaped like a shell, but smells like a day at the beach, adding major coastal decorative vibes. It’s priced at just $9.99.

7 Fall Wreaths

If you aren’t hanging fall wreaths, are you even decorating? There are so many gorgeous options this year, ranging from colorful sunflowers and pumpkin wreaths to more neutral dried options.

8 A Marble Clock

This decorative marble clock is the perfect accent for your entryway console. It gives off such an expensive feel, but the price is surprisingly low. Get it for $24.99.

9 Halloween Art

On my entryway console, I keep smaller framed paintings, as part of the whole look. I occasionally will swap out pieces seasonally. I love this ghost print for an elevated Halloween decoration. The price? Just $12.99.

10 Faux Flowers

Brighten up your entryway with faux plants and flowers! Any of these items will look great in your entryway or outside your front door. And, you can reuse them every year.

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11 A Gorgeous Urn

If you have a moodier aesthetic, I would definitely grab this gorgeous black urn. I love that it has an aged, vintage look. Add some white real or faux flowers, and it will make a big impact. Shop all these items and more this week at your local HomeGoods.