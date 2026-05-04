Shop 11 Marshalls spring finds that look like Pottery Barn, from cozy quilts to chic decor.

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I have been a big Pottery Barn shopper for decades. I love the OG line and, since having kids, the Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen collections. There are so many PB items in my home, ranging from my daughter’s entire PB Kids bedroom set and bedding to various lamps and rugs. However, not everyone can afford to splurge on the higher-end home goods brand. Luckily, there are lots of items you can buy at Marshalls that look like Pottery Barn for less. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 Marshalls spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less in May.

1 A Beautiful Blue-and-White Quilt Set

I love Pottery Barn bedding, but it isn’t cheap. This blue-and-white RACHEL ZOE Printed Reversible Cotton Quilt Set starts at just $34.99 and comes with a quilt and shams. It has the same timeless and traditional vibes for a lot less.

2 A Patriotic Pillow

I have always loved the patriotic Pottery Barn collections, which usually come out starting around now. Don’t want to spend a lot of money on a seasonal throw pillow? Get the MARTHA STEWART 9×15 Americana Retriever Pillow for $19.99 and experience the same feel.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Or, a Denim Blue Throw Pillow

Pottery Barn has always gone hard on denim and chambray decor in spring and summer. This CANAAN 22×22 Pure Linen Overfilled Double Flange Pillow is super high-end looking and is honestly probably bougier than Pottery Barn. Get it for $49.99.

4 Outdoor Seat Cushions

Give your current outdoor furniture a Pottery Barn makeover on a budget! This SUNBRELLA Outdoor Solid Deep Seat Cushion Set, $99.99, is the highest quality, made with the outdoor-proof trademark fabric from the American company.

5 A Stoneware Planter

The garden section at Pottery Barn always has gorgeous and timeless finds. I love this SAGEBROOK HOME 12.5in Indoor Outdoor Textured Stoneware Jug Planter, $34.99, which looks like it could be from the pages of the catalog.

6 A Gingham Comforter Set

Another popular Pottery Barn pattern that keeps coming back every season? The BOUNDARY Cotton Gingham Comforter Set, starting at $69.99. It comes with a cozy comforter and two shams, bringing all the summer feels.

7 Striped Turkish Bath Towels

Give your bathroom a Pottery Barn makeover with a new set of bath towels. These BROOKS BROTHERS Turkish Cotton Bath Towels are $14.99 and will transform your space into a spa-feeling sanctuary.

8 This Nightstand-Slash-Side Table

There are some great little accent pieces with PB feels, including this LILLIAN AUGUST 26in 1 Drawer Accent Table, $199.99. I always say that the Lillian August collection is one of my personal favorites, as it looks similar to Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily for a fraction of the price.

9 Upholstered Dining Chairs

If you want to majorly upgrade the look of your dining room with a touch of Pottery Barn, consider getting slipcovers for your chairs. This 2-pack of ABBYSON HOME 17×39 Mindy Slipcover Dining Chairs, $299.99, is perfect.

10 Patriotic Plates

Celebrate America all summer long with a Pottery Barn-looking set of plates. This RIDGEFIELD HOME Ceramic Stars Salad Plates set comes with four plates and is just $19.99. Use them on top of your white dinner plates for a festive upgrade.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

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A Gorgeous Wood Mirror/slidetitle]

Add some dimension to your space and make it look bigger with a huge wooden mirror. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 34.5×24 Horizon Wood Rectangular Mirror is just $99.99 and has the traditional PB look.