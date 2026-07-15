Shop 11 new Dollar Tree finds hitting shelves in mid-July, from Owala dupes to pink mini totes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping at Dollar Tree this month, you are missing out. Shoppers are scoring tons of great deals in every aisle of the store, ranging from arts and crafts items and home decor to organizing essentials and name-brand beauty products for less. If you don’t grab these items fast, they will be gone. Some of them are already almost impossible to find. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree finds hitting shelves in Mid-July.

1 Sterlite Mini Pink Totes

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about some adorable Sterlite Mini Pink Totes, a cute way to organize in your home. “OMG A MUST HAVE MINI!! 😍 ok @dollartree these are too freakin cuteeee!! 😍🤗where are all my pink lovers at?!? hope you can find these!!” she captioned the post. “Small leggo pieces, charms, I can think of so many things,” one follower commented.

2 Pacifica Products

Dollar Tree Dollar found the “best name-brand item” ever at Dollar Tree, Pacifica Lavender Moon Body Lotion. “HOW IS THIS AT DOLLAR TREE?! OMG! one of my favorite name brand beauty brands is at @dollartree !!!! i can’t wait to find more! absolutely love @pacificabeauty – the ingredients are natural, usa made and the island vanilla is one of my all time favorite vanilla perfumes!!! did you find these yet?!?” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Lisa Frank x Tree Hut

What happens when you take one of the most nostalgic 1980s and 1990s brands and collab it with a popular bodycare line? “LISA FRANK X TREE HUT!! 🐬💗🦄🌈,” shares Dollar Tree Dollie. “my millenial self is screamingggg over this amazing new nostalgic limited edition launch from @lisafrank and @treehut !!! ✨ comment SHOP and i’ll DM you links to everything! these will definitley sell out!!!”

4 Owala Dupes for $1.25

Dollar Tree Dollie also revealed that there are Owala dupes for $1.25 in various colors. “DT TREASURE HUNTING 🔎 on the hunt for the new @dollartree owala bottle dupes .. let’s go shopping and see what goodies we find today,” she captioned the post. “I’ve been looking for those cups everyday with no luck,” a follower commented.

5 Neon Kitchen Finds

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the “cutest” display of kitchen food storage organizers. “NEW NEON KITCHEN 💚😍 Love these $1.50 new @dollartree neon kitchen finds .. how adorable these?!” they captioned a post. “EXCELLENT condition. Pretty much bought it all,” one follower commented.

6 Crate and Barrel Glassware Dupes

“A new wow find in the kitchen aisle! 💚 i’m not even mad about this !!! these new glass jars in two sizes are so amazing! so far i’ve used them for my iced @quik.tea chai lattes and also made chocolate protein overnight oats!! will you be looking for these??” Dollar Tree Dollie shared.

7 Lots of New Organizing Items

One of our favorite shopping and DIY influencers, Liz Fenwick DIY, shared about some great new organizing items. “NEW Dollar Tree organization items! 🤩 I love that some of the new containers have handles, such a convenient upgrade!” she wrote.

8 So Many Ulta Beauty Finds

Cassidy’s Corner wrote about amazing beauty items. “Dollar Tree is my Ulta Beauty! Omg!! I seriously can’t believe this Dollar Tree beauty haul! I found so many incredible name brand items at my Dollar Tree today! I’m beyond excited!” she captioned a post.

9 A “High End” Tray That “No One Will Believe” Is From DT

Liz Fenwick shared an easy DIY for transforming a Dollar Tree tray. “No one will believe this is Dollar Tree,” she wrote. “This tray looks so high-and and you only need a few items to make it! Save this now for your next trip to Dollar Tree.”

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 So Many Squishies

Dream Teams World shared about a major squishie haul at Dollar Tree. “Dollar Tree Squishy and Toy Finds,” they captioned the post. “I just grabbed one of the orb Tabas today from the dollar tree that’s next to my work. I got a pastel colored bear which I liked,” a follower commented.

11 Paper Crafting Finds

Christina Makes Things shared about some crafting essentials. “Unexpected Dollar Tree find that paper crafters will love! These are wall calendars but the images are so pretty. They do come in many styles, I took home the floral one,” she captioned a post.