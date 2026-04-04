Shop 7 name-brand T.J. Maxx spring finds, from a Gucci horsebit bag to a sleek YSL purse.

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For years, I have been reading online about the bougie T.J. Maxx stores and watching endless Instagram Reels detailing the items you can find there. In case you don’t know, some T.J. locations, usually in higher-income zip codes, are dubbed “Runway” stores, carrying endless name brands, including Burberry, YSL, Fendi, Valentino, Miu Miu, and more, at prices well under retail. I finally made my way into one on the Main Line outside of Philadelphia. Mind blown. There were so many designer bags and shoes for hundreds less than department stores, and also tons of gorgeous clothing and shoes. And, I am not just talking last season’s stuff. There are several items currently retailing at major department stores for way more. What are some of the most jaw-dropping items I spotted? Here are 7 name-brand T.J. Maxx spring finds we just spotted in stores.

1 A Sleek YSL Bag

This gorgeous and timeless Yves Saint Laurent Niki Baby Shoulder Bag is in classic black, with a black logo and a darker chain. It was just $2,199.99 in the case. If you want to pay retail, go ahead. It’s currently $2,850 at Bloomingdale’s.

2 So Many Valentino Sandals

Valentino sandals never go out of style. There were limited sizes available of these three different leather styles. The Rockstud sandals on the left retail for $890 at department stores, but were hundreds less at T.J.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Lots of Spring Staud Clothing

Staud is one of my go-to cool girl brands. They had tons of new spring styles for less, including this pretty blue ribbed tank for $59.99, which usually retails for well over $100.

4 The Chicest Miu Miu Top

I was actually shocked to find Miu Miu at Marshalls, including this neutral but gorgeous oversized button-down top. It was still a bit pricey at $599.99, but a bargain compared to the original price, over $1,300.

5 I Even Found This Gucci Horsebit Bag

The Gucci horsebit bag collection will never go out of style. This small logo purse was $2,499.99. It is currently selling for $3290 at the Gucci store.

6 The Chicest Burberry Coat

I also am obsessed with the iconic Burberry check. This lightweight jacket just stopped me in my tracks. The price? $999.99. It’s selling at Nordstrom for hundreds more, $1450. This is a coat you will own forever and probably pass down to your children.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

7 And, This Burberry Bag

Don’t forget the matching bag! This Burberry check purse was a little over $1,200 but sells for $ 1,850 at department stores.