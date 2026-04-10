11 Best Sephora Spring Savings Event Deals Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Beauty Insider members get up to 20 percent off skincare, makeup, and K-beauty.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention beauty lovers! Sephora‘s Spring Savings Event is happening now both online and in stores. During the annual sale, Beauty Insider members (it’s free to join!) can enjoy up to 20 percent off skincare, makeup, and K-beauty favorites. Here’s how to maximize your savings based on your Beauty Insider tier:

Rouge members get 20 percent off, starting April 10

members get 20 percent off, starting April 10 VIB members get 15 percent off, starting April 14

members get 15 percent off, starting April 14 Insider members get 10 percent off, starting April 14

members get 10 percent off, starting April 14 All tiers get 30 percent off Sephora Collection

get 30 percent off Sephora Collection Universal code: SPRINGSALE

Keep reading to see the 11 best deals from Sephora’s Spring Savings Event—but act quick, these discounts are only for a limited time…and items are bound to sell out!

1 Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Saving: Up to $7

Though safe for all skin types, Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (orig. price $37) comes highly recommended for those with clogged pores and uneven skin texture. It’s formulated with salicylic acid and green tea, with visible results in a week.

RELATED: 11 Best Ulta Sales Hitting Shelves This Month.

2 Gisou Honey Milk Active Repair Leave In Conditioner Mist

Saving: Up to $6

I’ve officially replaced all my post-shower hair mists with the Gisou Honey Milk Active Repair Leave In Conditioner Mist (orig. price $32). After just one use, my frizz-prone, wavy hair looked noticeably shinier, softer, and smoother—and it looked even better the next morning.

3 Oliviaumma Milky Resurgancing + Brightening Toner Pads

Saving: Up to $10

The Oliviaumma Milky Resurgancing + Brightening Toner Pads (orig. price $48) are a 3-in-1 treatment that functions as a toner, serum, and mask in one. Infused with niacinamide, these pads help address concerns like dryness, dullness, fine lines, and wrinkles.

4 Sephora Collection Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss

Saving: Up to $5

Available in eight shades, the Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss (orig. price $15) nourishes lips while delivering a fuller-looking pout and high-shine finish. More than 526,000 Sephora shoppers have added the gloss to their Love List.

5 Mane It’s Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush

Saving: Up to $24

Get a salon-quality blowout at home with Mane’s It’s Giving Body Medium Hot Thermal Round Brush (orig. price $118). It has a quick heat-up function and auto shutoff timer for added safety.

Editor tip: I sometimes use the thermal brush as a straightener, because it’s gentler on my hair and provides more volume.

6 Rhode Glazing Mist Hydrating Face Spray

Saving: Up to $6

Now’s the chance to finally get your hands on the Rhode Glazing Mist Hydrating Face Spray (orig. price $30) while it’s available for up to 20 percent off. Formulated with dry skin in mind, it has ectoin, magnolia extract, and a ceramide trio to refresh your natural skin barrier.

7 Biodance Caviar PDRN Eye Patch

Saving: Up to $5

Start your morning on the right foot with the Biodance Caviar PDRN Eye Patches (orig. price $23). The undereye patches boost radiance and improve dark circles, puffiness, and skin texture. Each jar contains 60 patches (or 30 pairs).

8 Sephora Collection Velour Makeup Powder Puff

Saving: Up to $3

Don’t forget Sephora is offering 30 percent off its entire Sephora Collection, which means now is the perfect time to replace all your makeup tools. Snag this Velour Makeup Powder Puff (orig. price $9) for baking and setting powders.

RELATED: 5 Kroger Beauty Dupes Under $20 That Rival Supergoop and Other Luxe Brands.

9 Fresh Soy Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser

Saving: Up to $8

This Fresh Soy Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser (orig. price $39) works overtime to remove makeup and SPF products, while restoring your skin’s pH levels. The lightweight gel is made with cucumber extract, soy proteins, and aloe vera.

10 Rare Beauty Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel

Saving: Up to $4

Shape your brows to perfection with the Rare Beauty Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel (orig. price $21). The waterproof gel goes on clear and locks hairs in place without feeling sticky or crunchy.

11 Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Treatment

Saving: Up to $5

Last but certainly not least, stock up on Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Treatment (orig. price $24) while it’s marked down for under $20. The hydrating balm comes in 10 shades.