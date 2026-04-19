11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new spring home finds at Marshalls, from accent chairs to botanical pillows.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Not every spring refresh needs to announce itself in splashy pastels and florals. And you don’t need to swap out your entire furniture set the moment the temperature climbs above 50. The best seasonal updates are the ones that shift a room’s energy subtly—a new texture here, a different weight of fabric there, a piece of wall art that lets a little more light in—all while maintaining your unique and enduring sense of personal style.

Marshalls is particularly good at this. The home section isn’t organized by season; it’s organized by taste. Right now, the living room aisle is mixing it up for optimal intrigue. You’ll find florals next to cow print, sculptural wood next to butterfly tapestry, pleated chairs next to sailboat art. It shouldn’t all work as well as it does, but that’s what makes it so exciting. Here are eleven finds worth pulling off the shelf on your next Marshall’s visit.

1 De Gournay Book

Coffee table books are the most effortless decorating tool that nobody talks about enough. A well-chosen book says something about who lives in that room before anyone sits down. This De Gournay book pulls from the legendary British design house’s archive of hand-painted chinoiserie and botanical wallpapers—imagery that’s lush, maximalist, and unmistakably spring without trying to be. The De Gournay Book is priced at $39.99.

2 Made in USA 22×22 Flutter Butterfly Floral Tapestry Pillow

A tapestry pillow is one of those finds that earns its price in texture alone. This 22×22 flutter butterfly floral tapestry pillow, made in the USA, has the kind of woven detail that makes it look significantly more expensive than it is, and the butterfly-and-floral motif nods to the season without shouting about it. Toss it on a sofa that needs one more layer and call it done. You’ll pay $39.99 for this one.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes in Stores Now

3 Made in USA Fern Botanical Print Pillow

Where the butterfly tapestry goes maximalist, this fern botanical print pillow keeps things quieter. The graphic is clean and botanical—the kind of print that reads as design-forward rather than seasonally on-the-nose, and pairs just as naturally with a neutral linen sofa as it does with something more colorful. Also made in the USA, it’s the understated complement to its butterfly neighbor. The fern botanical print pillow is priced at $39.99.

4 17x13x22 Wavy Burled Accent Table

This is the piece you don’t see coming. The wavy burled accent table has a sculptural quality that makes it function as both furniture and decor. The organic wavy silhouette and burled wood grain give it a warmth that spring calls for without leaning on florals or pastels to get there. Set a candle on it and it becomes a focal point. This accent table is priced at $99.99.

5 16×20 Sailboats Hanging Wall Art

Sailboat art walks a line between nautical cliché and genuine charm, and this 16×20 sailboats hanging wall art lands on the right side of it. The scale is modest enough to be versatile—works in a hallway, a bedroom, a bathroom—and the subject matter carries that end-of-winter energy of looking toward open water and warmer days. A steal at just $24.99.

6 19×16 Hair on Hide Cow Print Folding Stool

Cow print is having a moment that shows no sign of slowing down, and this hair-on-hide cow print folding stool is the version of that trend that actually holds up. Real hair-on-hide has texture and variation that no printed fabric can replicate, and the folding design makes it practical in a way that purely decorative stools aren’t. Use it as a footrest, an extra seat, or a surface—all three work. This folding stool is priced at $99.99.

7 30″ Kiki Pleated Skirt Accent Chair

The pleated skirt silhouette on this Kiki accent chair is one of the more distinctive furniture details in the home section right now. It’s romantic without being fussy, structured without being stiff, and the kind of chair that makes a bedroom or reading corner feel genuinely thought-out. This is the piece that changes what a room is doing. The Kiki Pleated Skirt Accent Chair is priced at $249.99.

8 26″ 3-Drawer Scalloped Accent Table

Scalloped edges are a design detail that’s been steadily gaining ground, and this 3-drawer scalloped accent table is a confident execution of it—decorative detailing on a piece that also has to function as storage. The three drawers handle jewelry, remotes, notebooks, or whatever small-item chaos tends to accumulate on surfaces. At $149.99, it’s a piece that earns its spot.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Home Goods That Interior Designers Love

9 24×24 Nolida Printed Nightstand

Printed furniture is one of spring’s quieter trends, and the Nolida printed nightstand makes a strong case for it. The surface pattern gives the piece a hand-crafted, artisan quality that plain wood or lacquer simply can’t deliver, and at this size it functions as more than a nightstand—use it as a small side table or accent piece wherever it’s needed. The Nolida Printed Nightstand is priced at $249.99.

10 24″ Round End Table

A round end table is one of those purchases that solves a problem you didn’t know you had until it wasn’t there. This 24-inch round end table has clean lines and a warm finish that works beside a sofa, next to a bed, or pulled up to a reading chair—and the round shape keeps it from feeling angular in spaces that don’t need more geometry. This round end table will run you $99.99.

11 29″ Dakota Accent Chair with Nesting Ottoman Set

A chair-and-ottoman set is the kind of furniture decision that pays off every single day, and the Dakota accent chair with nesting ottoman is a well-proportioned, versatile version of it. The ottoman tucks neatly underneath when not in use, and the overall silhouette is clean enough to work in a bedroom, living room, or any corner that needs a functional seat with a little intention behind it. The Dakota Accent Chair with Nesting Ottoman Set is priced at $199.99.