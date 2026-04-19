Shop 7 Marshalls home decor finds that look designer, from quilt sets to bar stools.

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No, it’s not your imagination: Stores like Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Ross are having a serious moment right now. This new viral trend of finding the best deals on designer decor or on cheap items that look designer for less is the adult version of hunting for Nee-Doh’s and squishy dumplings. I am transfixed by all the videos of adults showing off the amazing furniture, lamps, bedding sets, throw pillows, and more they are scoring at discount stores. In case you are curious what is going on at Marshalls this month, there are so many must-buy home items. Here are 7 Marshall’s home decor finds that look designer for less.

1 A Console That Looks Straight From the Serena & Lily Catalog

I am obsessed with the coastal cool look of Serena & Lily. The brand is super popular from coast to coast, but is prohibitively expensive for many people. There are so many great pieces from the Lillian August collection that look so similar for a fraction of the price. For example, I am loving the LILLIAN AUGUST 62×30.5 Linen Wrapped Console. The stunning item is just $249.99.

2 A Laura Ashley Tablecloth That Giving Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn or Marshalls? There are tons of items at Marshalls that look like Pottery Barn for well under the luxury brand’s prices. This LAURA ASHLEY 60×84 Easy Care Toile Tablecloth is just $16.99, but will transform your table into a designer-looking space.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, This Custom-Looking Bench

Another item that could very well be Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily is this end-of-bed LILLIAN AUGUST 61in Cleo Storage Bench, $299.99. It upgrades the look of your bedroom and adds extra storage for your items.

4 The Prettiest Quilt Sets

The easiest way to transform your bedroom seasonally is by freshening up your bedding. This BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99, comes with a quilt and sham and looks super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in a really bougie beach town linens store or at Serena & Lily.

5 Natural Fiber Rugs

Looking for an expensive-looking rug that looks Pottery Barn neutral, but doesn’t break the bank? Always gravitate toward natural fibers like jute. This LOLOI 8×10 Jute Blend Striped Weatherstaff Area Rug is $349.99, but if you ordered it from Pottery Barn, it would probably be $1,000 more.

6 A Pretty Accent Table

This Nautica 26in 3 Drawer Accent Table honestly looks almost identical to my daughter’s Pottery Barn Kids nightstand, for a fraction of the price. There are only two left on the website because it is so darn cheap, $149.99. There are other items from the set to match it.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 And, a Restoration Hardware Looking Bar Stool

I love Restoration Hardware barstools, but if you are buying four, expect to pay a pretty penny. This LILLIAN AUGUST 18.5×35 Upholstered Seat Counter Stool is gorgeously upholstered in a white linen look with a wood frame that is chic and timeless. It costs under $150, so a set of four would be around $600.