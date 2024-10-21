What we eat can affect our cholesterol, both the good (HDL) and bad kind. “As a cardiologist, I always tell patients that lowering their LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol can help prevent cardiovascular disease — and the No. 1 nutrient that can help is fiber. Many foods have soluble fiber, which binds cholesterol in the digestive system and drags them out of the body before they get into circulation,” says Elizabeth Klodas, MD, FACC, via CNBC . “The American Heart Association recommends at least 25 grams of dietary fiber a day. Sadly, most Americans — 95% of adults and children — aren’t eating enough of it.” So how can you get more fiber into your diet? Here are 7 foods packed with fiber that can help you lower cholesterol.

RELATED: 15 Best Heart-Healthy Foods for Men.

Beans Shutterstock Beans are a rich source of soluble fiber. “They also take a while for the body to digest, meaning you feel full for longer after a meal,” according to Harvard Health . “That's one reason beans are a useful food for folks trying to lose weight. With so many choices — from navy and kidney beans to lentils, garbanzos, black-eyed peas, and beyond — and so many ways to prepare them, beans are a very versatile food.”

Oats Shutterstock Oats are versatile and packed with fiber. “I always stock my kitchen with oats, and typically have half a cup per day,” Dr. Klodas says. “Not only are they high in fiber, they contain plenty of antioxidants, including those that help improve blood vessel function and lower blood pressure. Oats are great raw as part of a ground nutty granola that can be sprinkled over yogurt, or cooked and served with blueberries and cinnamon.”

Non-Starchy Vegetables Shutterstock Non-starchy vegetables include spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower. “These vegetables support all of the goals we’re trying to accomplish,” Julia Zumpano, RD, LD, tells the Cleveland Clinic . “Increasing the amount of non-starchy vegetables and decreasing the amount of starches (like rice, potatoes, pasta and bread) you eat can also help lower triglycerides (blood fats similar to cholesterol) which can be just as risky when elevated for developing heart disease.”

Arugula Shutterstock Arugula is delicious and the perfect base for a salad. “Leafy greens of all shapes and sizes should be included in our everyday diet,” says Dr. Klodas. “I like arugula for its peppery flavor. Two cups of arugula can supply one gram of fiber in only 10 calories. Arugula is an excellent source of beta carotene, which converts into vitamin A. This is essential for good vision, a strong immune system and healthy skin.” RELATED: 3 Supplements Can Reduce Cardiovascular Risk.

Nuts Shutterstock “A bushel of studies shows that eating almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and other nuts is good for the heart,” says Harvard Health. “Eating 2 ounces of nuts a day can slightly lower LDL, on the order of 5%. Nuts have additional nutrients that protect the heart in other ways.”

Fruit Shutterstock Fruits such as berries have many cholesterol-lowering, heart-healthy benefits. Just make sure to eat them whole and not juiced. “You want to chew it and let your body digest the fiber, which signals to your body to be full,” says cardiologist Romit Bhattacharya, MD .