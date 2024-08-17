7 Supplements That May Actually Lower Your Cholesterol, According to Doctors

The body needs a small amount of cholesterol to help build cell membranes, regulate metabolism, and produce hormones. However, your liver naturally produces all the cholesterol you need to carry out these essential functions. If your “bad” LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels are high—or your “good” HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels are low—this can instead harm your health, increasing your risk of heart attack, stroke, organ damage, and more. It’s important to manage your numbers so that they fall within a healthy range, experts say.

The two most common ways to lower your cholesterol levels are through diet modifications and prescription medication. HaVy Ngo-Hamilton, PharmD, a pharmacist and clinical consultant at BuzzRx, says it’s important to follow your doctor’s recommendations if they’ve confirmed a problem.

“In some cases, your healthcare provider may determine that statins (e.g., Lipitor, Crestor), PCSK9 inhibitors (e.g., Repatha, Praluent), or another prescription may be more conducive to keeping your cholesterol levels under control, thus, lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke,” Ngo-Hamilton says. She tells Best Life that no prescription drug or supplement can substitute the long-term benefits of a healthy diet and exercise, but that it’s “essential” to take your cholesterol medication precisely as prescribed.

However, research increasingly suggests that targeted supplementation may also help lower your LDL cholesterol levels while raising your HDL cholesterol levels. Speaking with your doctor before starting a new supplement can help you determine whether it might help you regulate your cholesterol and ensure that it doesn’t interact with any other medications you might be taking.

These are the seven best supplements to lower cholesterol, according to doctors.

1. Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, is essential to metabolism (the process of converting food into energy) and is known for its positive effects on cardiovascular health. Ngo-Hamilton says that niacin also plays a role in lowering LDL cholesterol levels while increasing HDL cholesterol levels.

“In addition to LDL, niacin also lowers the levels of triglycerides, another harmful blood lipid,” Ngo-Hamilton tells Best Life. “Niacin reduces LDL and triglyceride levels by blocking the essential enzyme for cholesterol production in the liver.”

However, she notes that the benefits may come at a cost: “While there is evidence supporting the role of niacin in the treatment of high cholesterol, keep in mind that niacin is only effective at lowering cholesterol at relatively high doses, which can cause unpleasant side effects. In many cases, niacin is prescribed to treat high cholesterol for people who can't tolerate statin medication."

2. Whey protein

Studies have suggested that regularly consuming high levels of whey protein may also have a beneficial effect on protein levels. In particular, a 2015 study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Intermediary Metabolism looked at the cardiovascular effects of whey protein on overweight adults and found that eating at least 65 grams of whey protein daily helped to reduce blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, and LDL cholesterol levels after the 12-week study period.

Protein supplements that contain collagen may offer even greater benefits. Preliminary research suggests that collagen can help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and increase “good” HDL cholesterol levels.

3. Soluble fiber

Taking soluble fiber supplements may also help to improve your cholesterol balance, Ngo-Hamilton says. However, she notes that soluble fiber can be found naturally in foods such as grains, nuts, certain fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

“Soluble fibers (sometimes called dietary fibers) can bind to cholesterol in the small intestine, preventing it from absorbing into the bloodstream,” she explains. “From there, cholesterol is eliminated from the body through the feces. Remember that only soluble fiber helps lower cholesterol; insoluble fiber does not affect cholesterol levels; however, insoluble fiber is beneficial for your gut health.”

Raj Dasgupta, MD, a medical reviewer for NCOA and an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine, recommends psyllium husk in particular.

“This is a type of soluble fiber that helps lower cholesterol by forming a thick gel that moves through the digestive tract. This gel traps bile acids and cholesterol, preventing them from being reabsorbed and eliminating them from the body during bowel movements,” he says.

4. Phytosterols



Phytosterols, also known as plant sterols, are natural compounds found in fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and nuts. You can also get phytosterols from cheese or milk that has been fortified with the compound.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, phytosterols can “help you safely lower your cholesterol levels to avoid health risks such as heart attack and stroke. They may also help prevent obesity, diabetes and cancer.”

“Phytosterols are absorbed by the digestive system similarly to how cholesterol is absorbed; when your body absorbs phytosterols instead of cholesterol, cholesterol absorption is limited, and excess cholesterol leaves the body as waste,” explains Ngo-Hamilton.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids may also be beneficial when it comes to lowering cholesterol, recent research suggests.

"[They] can be found in fish or fish oil and are proven to help lower triglycerides, increase HDL or 'good' cholesterol and can indirectly contribute to decreased plaque formation in arteries,” says Ngo-Hamilton.

She further explains that omega-3 fatty acids lower triglyceride levels by interfering with cholesterol production in the liver, specifically the synthesis of very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL).

“High levels of triglycerides increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke, so it is crucial to keep your triglyceride levels within suitable ranges. However, keep in mind that omega-3 acids can interact with other medications," she adds.

6. Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseeds or flaxseed oil supplements can also help to safely lower your levels.

“Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3s and fiber, which help lower bad LDL cholesterol and triglycerides by reducing how much cholesterol the body absorbs and improving lipid levels,” says Dasgupta.

However, the Mayo Clinic notes that they can cause minor side effects, including gas, bloating, or diarrhea. They also warn that this supplement may interact with some blood-thinning medications.

7. Berberine

You may also want to consider berberine as a means of improving your cholesterol. “Berberine helps lower bad LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol by improving how the body manages cholesterol and boosting enzyme function,” says Dasgupta.

However, the Mayo Clinic notes that this supplement can cause unpleasant gastrointestinal side effects, including diarrhea, constipation, gas, nausea or vomiting. You should not take berberine if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.