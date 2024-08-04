7 Things Your "Good Quality" Fish Oil Supplement Must Have, Says Doctor

Fish oil is one of the most popular supplements in medicine cabinets nationwide. In fact, Americans spend more than $1 billion annually on over-the-counter fish oil pills, according to Harvard Health. As its name alludes, fish oil naturally derives from oily fish like tuna, salmon, and mackerel, but many opt for supplements instead because they contain an excellent source of omega-3s as well as vitamins A and D—minus the seafood.

With so many brands to choose from, you may wonder what makes a good quality fish oil supplement. In a new TikTok video, Janine Bowring, ND, a naturopathic doctor with more than one million followers, breaks down everything you need to know about fish oil supplements, including the red and green flags to look for on the ingredient label.

RELATED: 7 Hidden Dangers of Taking Fish Oil Supplements, Doctors Say.

Fish oil is great for eye and bone health, longevity, mental health, and healthy skin, according to Healthline. It can also help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, and reduce blood pressure. Fish oil also contains omega-3 fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

If you're thinking about taking a fish oil supplement, you'll want to make sure it's of the highest quality by referencing the official "GMP" logo on the label.

"That means good manufacturing practices. It's coming from a good, reputable company," explained Bowring.

As noted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), GMP regulations for drugs, including supplements, contain "minimum requirements for the methods, facilities, and controls used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a drug product. The regulations make sure that a product is safe for use, and that it has the ingredients and strength it claims to have."

@j9naturally What to Look For In A Fish Oil🧐😊 Learn what to look for in a fish oil supplement with Dr. Janine! From DHA to GMP to molecular distillation, find out how to choose the best quality vitamins with no fillers. #fishoil #vitamins #quality ♬ original sound – doctorjanine Bowring, ND

When it comes to EPA and DHA, Bowring said higher volumes of DHA are best. "You want a higher DHA to feed your brain and your eyes," she explained.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Thirdly, avoid capsules that have a "fishy taste or smell," as this could mean the supplement has gone "rancid." Building on that, Bowring noted that it has to "taste good because you gotta take it every day."

The fifth thing to look out for is whether the supplement has gone through molecular distillation. This "removes any impurities" such as mercury, dioxins, and polychlorinated biphenyl concentrations (PCB), which is a man-made chemical.

Additionally, you want to make sure the supplement is rated a five according to the International Fish Oil Standard (IFOS) guidelines. This is a key indicator that it's "sustainable" and "has gone through its due diligence in terms of processing and manufacturing," she explained. The IFOS stamp of approval also means the product has been tested for active ingredient content, contaminants, and stability, per the website.

Finally, Bowring said a good-quality supplement will not contain "add fillers or flow agents." The two examples she listed are microcrystalline cellulose and magnesium stearate.