8 Most Overused Supplements, According to Doctors

If you're hoping to look and feel better in your daily life, it's tempting to add a supplement or two to your routine. You don't need a doctor to prescribe them, and they typically aren't terribly expensive, which can make you more inclined to try out different options. But doctors say you do need to be careful about which vitamisn you add to your diet. Read on to find out the eight most overused supplements.

RELATED: 9 Supplements That Can Damage Your Stomach, Doctors Say.

Are there health concerns if you overuse supplements?

While we turn to supplements to do as the name suggests—supplement our health—they can have the opposite effect. According to doctors and dietitians, overdoing it can have detrimental health effects.

"There can be concerns about taking too many supplements or overusing them. A red flag is having more supplements in your cabinet than the variety of food on your plate. If you need to rely on supplements to be your main source of nutrients, then we'll want to dig deeper into why that is so you can get to the root cause," Amanda Sauceda, RD, founder of The Mindful Gut, tells Best Life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She adds, "There is also such a thing as an upper limit for some nutrients. This means you can risk toxicity levels when you reach that amount."

Experts say this can happen with several different supplements, which people often take unnecessarily.

RELATED: 8 Best Supplements for Energy, Dietitians Say.

1 Multivitamins

Many people take a daily multivitamin to cover all their health bases. However, Stacia Woodcock, PharmD, pharmacy expert at GoodRx, notes that these supplements are probably the most overused of the bunch.

"Most people get enough of the vitamins and minerals they need from their daily diet. And most nutrients are absorbed better by the body when they're in food as opposed to a pill," Woodcock says.

She adds, "Multivitamins are best for those who are picky eaters, such as young children, or those who follow a restricted diet. Still, it's best to check with your primary care provider before you start taking any supplement."

2 Vitamin D

You might think you need a vitamin D supplement in the winter, but Woodcock says that, in general, this sunny supplement is "not always necessary."

"There's been a lot of hype about vitamin D deficiency lately," she says. "But too much vitamin D can be harmful to your health. So you shouldn't take extra vitamin D unless your primary care provider has confirmed your levels are low."

RELATED: 12 Supplements You Should Never Take Together, Medical Experts Say.

3 Vitamin A

People can be deficient in vitamin A—causing anemia and dry eyes—but it's not common in the U.S., according to Mayo Clinic. That's why this supplement is one of the most overused.

"Among the most frequently overused vitamin supplements are the antioxidants, particularly Vitamin A. When too much Vitamin A is consumed, it can become toxic," explains Kien Vuu, MD, radiologist, founder of VuuMD Performance and Longevity, and author of Thrive State.

When it does become toxic, it causes hypervitaminosis A, which results in symptoms like dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and headaches, Vuu adds. When the condition is more serious, it can cause liver damage, interrupt the function of the central nervous system, and weaken bones.

"Most of us will not come anywhere near the upper limit of Vitamin A for safe intake simply by eating foods that contain Vitamin A. However, if you're thinking of taking a Vitamin A supplement, it's better to talk to your doctor first," Vuu says.

4 Calcium

For years, we've been told about the importance of calcium for strong bones—who can ever forget the Got Milk? campaigns of the '90s? However, this is another supplement that might not be needed.

"[Excessive calcium intake] can increase calcification in arteries and promote kidney stone formation," Vuu tells Best Life. "If you take calcium supplements, be sure to counterbalance with magnesium, vitamin K2, and other nutrients; those vitamins and nutrients help steer calcium to your bones and keep it away from your arteries and kidneys."

RELATED: 5 Supplements That Can Damage Your Kidneys, Doctors Say.

5 Vitamin C

When cold and flu season rolls around, many of us are reaching for vitamin C supplements to bolster our immune systems. But Vuu says certain options are overused.

"While I think vitamin C is a very important supplement, poor-quality vitamin C supplements are [overused]," he points out. "Many of these supplements give no benefit because they are excreted too quickly from the body. Even if these supplements did offer some benefit, they would not offer nearly enough of what is required to maintain a healthy level of vitamin C."

"Moreover, some of these supplements can, and do, cause a variety of unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms. In a word: Not good," he adds.

6 Iron

Iron deficiency is exceedingly common—and for those who genuinely need it, supplementation is a great option. But if you don't need a supplement and overdo it, serious consequences can result.

"Excessive iron is highly damaging to many essential organs and can exacerbate the dangerous conditions affecting certain diseases," Vuu says. "Therefore, one should not use iron supplements without the clear direction of a qualified health professional. If more than is needed is taken regularly, the supplement becomes a drug that can seriously undermine health."

RELATED: 7 Best Supplements for Gut Health, According to Doctors.

7 Digestive enzymes

Sauceda highlights digestive enzymes as another of the overused options. These are advertised to "help you break down your food."

"I am always dubious when it comes to digestive enzymes because your body should be making these already," she says. "If someone feels better taking digestive enzymes, then we need to dig deeper into why that is."

8 Probiotics

Probiotics have also become somewhat of a buzzword recently—and while they "have their place," Sauceda says they need to be "used with caution."

"To get the full benefit of them you need to make sure you're matching the health condition you're looking to help with the bacteria strain that has been researched to improve the concern," she explains. "If a probiotic has a proprietary blend, then not only will you not know exactly what strains are in there, you won't know if the amount of the bacteria is enough to be helpful."

RELATED: 7 Hidden Dangers of Taking Fish Oil Supplements, Doctors Say.

Seek out a healthcare professional to find out which supplements you actually need.

Even with this knowledge about overused supplements, you shouldn't make a decision without consulting your doctor. A healthcare professional will administer a blood test that can then guide their recommendations.

"They can let you know if any levels are low enough to indicate a supplement is a good idea," Woodcock notes. "They can also identify other health conditions, such as high triglyceride levels, that a supplement may help improve. You shouldn't start taking any supplements on your own without talking to your healthcare team first."

And even if you get a recommendation from your doctor, it's worth asking them a few follow-up questions to ensure you get a variety that is safe and effective.

"Keep in mind that supplements aren't regulated the same way as [over-the-counter] or prescription medications. So there's always a risk of contamination or inaccurate labeling with any supplement you take," Woodscok warns. "If your healthcare team recommends a supplement, be sure to ask them for recommended brands and avoid purchasing them through third-party online retailers."