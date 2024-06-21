8 Best Supplements for Energy, Dietitians Say

It's one thing to wake up tired in the morning after not getting enough sleep the night before. But if you find yourself feeling fatigued more often than not, you might be struggling with low energy levels. There are a number of different factors that can cause this, including a lack of exercise, drinking alcohol, or underlying health conditions. But you also could be lacking some important nutrients, and experts say this is where certain over-the-counter aids can help. Read on for the eight best supplements for energy, according to dietitians and doctors.

1 Vitamin B12

One of the most crucial vitamins for energy is B12, according to Dimitar Marinov, MD, PhD, who specializes in nutrition and dietetics.

This is because B vitamins are "essential for converting food into energy at the cellular level, and support brain function and red blood cell formation," according to Marinov.

In terms of food, both fish and red meat are good sources of B12—so people who are vegetarians might lack enough of this vitamin and need to use supplements to help keep their energy levels up, notes Carlie Gasia, certified sleep science and wellness coach at Sleepopolis.

2 Melatonin

While it might sound counterproductive, another "supplement that can be helpful for boosting energy levels is actually melatonin," according to Jerry Friedman, DDS, an oral surgeon with North Jersey Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

"This is, of course, a supplement that can help you sleep better, so it is something you only want to take before bed," he says. "It won't directly give you more energy, but it should help you to get a better night's sleep—which in turn will give you more energy the following day."

3 Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has also been shown to improve sleep, says fitness nutrition specialist Gina Aliotti. But that's not the only way it can help give a much needed boost during the day.

"This medicinal herb is thought to increase energy by increasing your body's resilience to physical and mental stress," Aliotti explains. "It helps to lower cortisol, which increases as a response to stress."

4 Rhodiola Rosea

Similarly, rhodiola rosea is another herbal supplement that can help increase your energy by decreasing stress levels.

"This is an adaptogen used to enhance physical and mental performance by enhancing your body's ability to cope with stress," Aliotti explains. "It has also been shown to enhance physical performance and improve mental fatigue."

5 Electrolytes

Not being properly hydrated can make you feel tired and less energetic, according to Rachel MacPherson, exercise nutritionist and certified personal trainer. "These effects start happening with even a slight amount of dehydration."

This is why MacPherson recommends electrolyte supplements. "Choosing a naturally sourced, low-sugar form of electrolytes is a good way to replenish your energy stores and keep your body in balance," she says.

6 Vitamin D

If you are deficient in vitamin D, you also may notice a decrease in your energy.

"Low levels of vitamin D can lead to feelings of fatigue because vitamin D is involved in energy production," Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, a fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health, previously explained to Best Life. "Its deficiency can impact the efficiency of mitochondria, leading to decreased energy production. Restoring vitamin D levels can improve mitochondrial function, helping to reduce fatigue caused by low levels."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 Creatine HCL

Creatine HCL is a popular supplement in the fitness world. But it might also benefit you even if you aren't an actual athlete, according to Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Department of Wellness and Preventive Medicine.

"Creatine HCL assists with the creation of ATP [adenosine triphosphate], which supplies the cell with energy," she explains. "It has also been associated with better energy for muscles during activity."

8 Caffeine

Many people drink coffee every day to fight fatigue, but did you know that you can also take caffeine supplements?

"Caffeine supplements boost alertness and can help you feel less fatigued," Gasia says. "This is because caffeine blocks adenosine receptors in the brain, which helps keep you awake. It can also increase your focus and physical performance."

