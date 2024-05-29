7 Best Fiber Supplements for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

You may want to consider how much fiber you're getting when working toward your wellness goals—and if you should be upping it. This essential nutrient helps with overall well-being, keeping you fuller for longer, supporting your gut health and blood sugar, and even helping to move the number on the scale. But while we get fiber from different foods, many of us aren't getting enough. According to Erin Barrett, PhD, director of product innovation and scientific affairs at Shaklee, about 95 percent of Americans don't consume the recommended amount. Wondering how you can increase your fiber intake and shed stubborn pounds? Read on to discover the best fiber supplements for weight loss, according to dietitians.

What role does fiber play in weight loss?

There are two different types of fiber: soluble and insoluble. The insoluble kind is found in vegetables and whole grains, helping to soften stools and avoid constipation, Melissa Pfeister, Stanford Medicine-certified nutritionist and founder of Stripped With Melissa, tells Best Life.

Soluble fiber, on the other hand, is found in fruits, oats, and certain legumes. It's dissolvable in water and turns into a gel in the gastrointestinal tract.

"[Soluble fiber] absorbs water, forming a gel-like substance, slowing down digestion and the transit of your food," Barrett says. "This makes you feel full for a longer time, which helps you eat less throughout the day. Soluble fiber also triggers the release of hormones that tell your brain you're full, further reducing your food intake."

As Avery Zenker, RD, nutritionist, and writer for Everflex Fitness, points out, fiber slows the absorption of sugar as well, keeping your blood sugar levels more stable. Fiber "supports gut health from top to bottom."

"A healthy gut improves overall health, which makes a healthy weight more attainable," she says. "All of these things can help reduce overall calorie intake, and help us make healthier, less impulsive food choices."

How can fiber supplements help?

Fiber supplements in a powder, gummy, pill, or chew form act similarly to the fiber we get from food. So, just like when we eat leafy greens or beans, fiber supplements can help improve feelings of satiety and support digestion, Zenker says.

"This may indirectly support weight loss because improved digestion and bowel movements can help people feel more energized and less sluggish, helping them feel more equipped to exercise and make healthy choices," she explains.

If you're actively trying to lose weight and already eating in a calorie deficit, a supplement may help replace the fiber you're not getting from food.

"A reduced calorie diet should be followed to help with weight loss. Calorie-restricted diets often reduce one's intake of high-fiber foods, like whole grains and fruit," says Rachel Baker, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, manager of nutrition content and services at GNC. "Fiber supplements can be beneficial for those following a low-calorie diet, or those who struggle to get their daily allotment of fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains."

The 7 Best Fiber Supplements for Weight Loss

1 Vitauthority Prebiotic Fiber Powder Supplement

First up on the list of fiber supplements for weight loss is Vitauthority Fiber Fix. According to Baker, it's a "gentle internal cleansing product that supports digestion and prompts the feeling of fullness, which may help you eat less at mealtimes."

The product touts its "gentle slimming complex," noting that it can be added to smoothies and help with bloating for women.

$44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

2 Hilma Daily Fiber + Digestive Enzymes Powder

Megan DeChatelets, MS, RDN, CND, with Sarah Lynn Nutrition, recommends Hilma's Daily Fiber + Digestive Enzymes powder as a fiber supplement for weight loss, especially if your stomach is easily upset.

"Hilma's Daily Fiber + Digestive Enzymes powder is a great option that's good for sensitive stomachs and packed with beneficial ingredients," she tells Best Life. "It contains psyllium husk fiber and acacia gum fiber, both soluble and prebiotic fiber sources, digestive enzymes to support easier digestion, and the natural sweetener pure monk fruit extract for a subtle flavor. "

According to Zenker, psyllium husk is a particularly beneficial ingredient to look for.

"Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber that forms a gel-like substance when mixed with water, which can slow digestion and prolong feelings of fullness. This helps reduce overall calorie intake," Zenker says.

She adds, "It helps with appetite control, promotes regular bowel movements, and can improve blood sugar regulation by slowing the absorption of glucose."

$22 at Amazon Buy Now

3 Hilma Prebiotic Fiber Gummies

Another option is to pick up a package of Hilma Fiber Gummies, which specifically support gut health in women.

"For those who prefer a gummy fiber supplement instead of powder, Hilma's Fiber Gummy containing soluble and prebiotic chicory root fiber is another great option, with only 3 grams of raw cane sugar and only natural ingredients," DeChatelets says.

The primary source of fiber in these gummies is chicory root fiber, which is the richest natural source of inulin, according to Medical News Today. Inulin is key to helping to promote weight loss.

"It acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria and promoting a healthy gut microbiome," Zenker shares. "Inulin can improve digestive health and enhance feelings of fullness. By supporting a balanced gut microbiota, it can also positively influence metabolism and weight regulation."

$25.99 at Amazon Buy Now

4 Thorne FiberMend

Pfeister cites Thorne as a top brand for fiber supplements. Their FiberMend product is a soluble prebiotic fiber that promotes satiety, regularity, and digestive function. Beyond that, it also contains partially hydrolyzed guar gum (PHGG), which is a vital dietary fiber.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Like other types of fiber, PHGG helps slow digestion and prolong the feeling of fullness, which can help reduce overall calorie intake and help us make healthier, less impulsive food choices," Zenker says. "As a prebiotic, PHGG supports a healthy gut microbiome, enhancing digestive health and metabolism. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing glucose absorption."

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

5 Shaklee Life Shake

If you're looking for a supplement that can actually be a meal replacement, you might want to consider Shaklee's selection of Life Shake products.

"This meal replacement shake contains 6 grams of satiating fiber to help keep you feeling full for longer," says Barrett, who works for Shaklee. "In addition to fiber, it also includes 20 grams of plant-based protein to further promote satiety. Life Shake is also powered by the branched-chain amino acid leucine which helps preserve metabolically active muscle while you burn unwanted fat."

Barrett says you can use the shakes in tandem with the Shaklee 180 program, which "is clinically proven to help you lose weight and keep it off."

$60.50 at Shaklee Buy Now

6 Supergut Prebiotic Shakes

Baker recommends Supergut prebiotic shakes, which support satiety and have between 15 and 20 grams of prebiotic fiber (depending on the flavor).

"It boasts … prebiotic fiber alongside 15 milligrams of protein to help control cravings and boost the hunger-quieting hormone, GLP-1," Baker says.

The prebiotic fiber is a combination of resistant starch and beta-glucan. According to Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN, at Entirely Nourished, beta-glucan is a component of oat fiber—and it may help with your weight-loss goals.

"Beta-glucan helps to lower cholesterol and slows down the digestion process, promoting a gradual release of sugars into the bloodstream and helping to stabilize blood sugar levels," she says.

$39 at Amazon Buy Now

7 Health Plus Colon Cleanse

Health Plus Colon Cleanse is another fiber supplement that contains the all-important psyllium husk fiber. You can get it in different forms, whether you prefer capsules or powder.

"[This] gentle internal cleansing product supports digestion and promotes the feeling of fullness, which may help you eat less at mealtimes," Baker says.

$17.99 at Amazon Buy Now

These supplements can support weight loss, but they're not a foolproof solution.

Dietitians caution that while these supplements may help when losing weight, they shouldn't be relied upon as the driving factor.

"Fiber supplements themselves aren't going to directly decrease bodyweight," Zenker cautions. "Weight loss is most effective when approached in a sustainable manner, which includes a balanced lifestyle with exercise, healthy diet, quality sleep, and more."

She also stresses the need to consume fiber through food.

"If you need a fiber supplement to meet your daily fiber needs, that's probably a sign that you're not getting enough fiber-rich foods, like veggies, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and nuts and seeds," Zenker concludes.

