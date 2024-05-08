11 Natural Supplements That Can Help You Strip Away Fat

In your effort to strip away fat, you've probably sought help from the Internet, social media, friends, diet books, diet gurus, heck, maybe even some AI chatbot. And with years of nutrition counseling under my belt, during which I have not only developed personal lifestyle diet plans but have acted as their coach, I can say there may be a helper out there you have not yet thought of: Natural supplements. In the journey towards shedding excess fat and cultivating a healthier lifestyle, natural supplements have emerged as potential allies, complementing diet and exercise routines. While there's no magic solution for weight loss, certain supplements offer promising benefits backed by scientific research. From enhancing metabolism to curbing appetite and optimizing energy levels, these supplements can play a role in supporting your weight loss goals.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract contains catechins, particularly EGCG, which boost metabolism and increase fat burning, especially during exercise. Incorporate it into your routine by brewing a cup of green tea daily or taking it in supplement form before or after meals to reap its fat-burning benefits.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Caffeine

Caffeine, a natural stimulant, enhances energy expenditure and fat oxidation, making it ideal for pre-workout supplementation. Enjoy a cup of coffee or green tea in the morning or take a caffeine supplement before workouts to maximize fat-burning potential.

Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which may inhibit fat production and suppress appetite. Take Garcinia Cambogia supplements 30-60 minutes before meals to help control appetite and reduce fat accumulation.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

CLA supports fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass, making it ideal for inclusion in your daily diet. Take CLA supplements with meals to support fat loss efforts, aiming for a daily dosage of 3-6 grams.

Forskolin

Forskolin increases the breakdown of stored fat and may promote weight loss when combined with exercise and a healthy diet. Follow the dosage instructions provided by the manufacturer, typically 250-500 mg twice daily, to support fat loss efforts.

Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber supplements like glucomannan promote feelings of fullness and reduce calorie intake by slowing digestion. Take soluble fiber supplements with plenty of water before meals to help control appetite and support weight loss efforts.

Yohimbine

Yohimbine enhances fat mobilization and energy expenditure, making it suitable for pre-cardio or workout supplementation. Take yohimbine supplements 30-60 minutes before exercise, starting with a low dose to assess tolerance.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps control blood sugar levels and reduce appetite when consumed before meals. Dilute apple cider vinegar in water and drink it before meals to support weight loss efforts, starting with 1-2 tablespoons per day.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine aids in fat metabolism and energy production, making it beneficial for pre-workout supplementation. Take L-Carnitine supplements before workouts to support fat burning and enhance energy levels, following recommended dosages.

Probiotics

Probiotics, particularly Lactobacillus strains, support gut health and may influence weight loss by improving digestion and metabolism. Choose a high-quality probiotic supplement and take it daily with meals to support gut health and potentially aid in weight loss.

Berberine

Berberine is a compound found in several plants, known for its potential to improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. Berberine has been dubbed "Nature's Ozempic" due to its natural ability to mimic the effects of the diabetes drug Ozempic, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Take berberine supplements with meals to support glucose metabolism and potentially aid in weight loss. Aim for a dosage of 500-1500 mg per day, divided into smaller doses for better absorption.

Incorporating these supplements into your daily routine can provide added support on your weight loss journey. However, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications. Additionally, remember that supplements are most effective when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise routine.

Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, can be found at BodyDesignsbyMary.com.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.