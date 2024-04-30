7 Best Protein Supplements for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you want to meet your daily protein requirements, you might wonder what the best protein powder is to help you reach your goals. These protein supplements can improve overall nutrition, build muscle, assist you in recovery from workouts, and aid in weight loss—all while still adhering to your intended calorie intake.

"There is no substitute for whole, natural foods," says Sarah Herrington, MS, CNC, a nutritionist at Brio-Medical. However, she notes that if you're trying to lose weight, protein powders and shakes offer convenience, serving as a helpful swap for other "quick, portable options that may be less nutrient-dense, such as chips or other processed food items."

Katie Robinson, PhD, RD, a medical science liaison manager at Abbott Laboratories, adds that as you incorporate exercise into your weight loss plan, protein becomes ever more important.

"If you don't get enough protein through your diet, your body may break down muscle to supply the protein it needs, but this muscle plays an important role in daily activities, movement, energy metabolism, and overall health," Robinson explains. "Some people—like older adults, people recovering from an illness or injury, or individuals on a weight loss journey—may have higher protein needs than others."

Robinson notes that as you shed pounds, prioritizing protein becomes increasingly essential. "As the weight decreases, muscle may also be lost. Research suggests that 11 to 50 percent of weight loss can be from lean mass. To offset this loss, it's best to exercise and consume adequate amounts of high-quality protein to help preserve muscle. In fact, people pursuing weight loss may need at least 50 percent more protein than normal to maintain muscle mass," she tells Best Life.

Ready to pick the best protein powder brand for your own weight loss journey? These are the seven top choices, according to dietitians.

Here's How Much Protein You Need for Weight Loss

The first thing you should do when deciding to add dietary protein or protein powder to your regimen is to calculate how much your body needs.

"The International Protein Board recommends ensuring 1.4 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram body weight for overweight people as part of their calorie management," says Rob Wildman, PhD, RD, a fitness and nutrition expert for Fortune Recommends. "As total daily calories go down, the percentage of calories coming from protein will go up. Protein becomes your best nutritional weapon to fight hunger as well as losses in muscle and metabolism during the body transformation."

7 Best Protein Powder Options

1. Best Overall Protein Powder: BioHealth Nutrition Precision Blend

Packed with between 27 and 31 grams of protein per scoop, Herrington recommends BioHealth Nutrition Precision Blend as her favorite pick overall.

"A blend of multiple sources of milk-based protein allows for slower protein digestion compared to a whey isolate protein, allowing you to feel fuller for longer," says Herrington of this highly-rated protein powder formula.

"It is also sourced from grass-fed cows, free of any unnecessary ingredients, sweetened only with stevia, has added digestive enzymes to help with protein and lactose breakdown, and comes in many delicious flavors. You can't go wrong here!" she adds.

2. Best Vegan Protein Powder: Truvani Plant Based Protein

When it comes to protein, the source matters greatly, Harvard Health Publishing notes. Their experts recommend significantly cutting back on meat sources—especially red meat and processed meat—opting instead for lean and plant-based sources.

If you're already following a plant-based diet, a vegan protein supplement could help you reach your intake goals. Herrington recommends Truvani Plant Based Protein, which exclusively contains certified organic, non-GMO, non-dairy ingredients.

"When it comes to plant-based protein powders, you are looking more for function over taste," Herrington says. "However, Truvani tastes pretty good for plant-based protein powder, only contains six natural ingredients, and has a full amino acid profile."

3. Best Whey-Based Protein Powder: Pure Protein 100% Whey Powder

Popular among athletes and bodybuilders, whey proteins are full of essential amino acids, including leucine and cysteine.

"Consuming up to 30 grams of protein per meal maximizes protein synthesis, allowing for maximum efficiency and effectiveness," says Toby Amidor, RD, CDN, an award-winning nutrition expert who has partnered with Pure Protein. "Per serving, Pure Protein's 100% Whey Protein Powder offers 25 grams of protein for just 160 calories, 2.5 grams total fat, and 2 grams sugar."

Amidor notes that the product is also gluten-free, low in fat, and contains no soy protein or artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors.

"Enjoy a scoop of Pure Protein 100% Whey Powder in a shake, smoothie, or even add it to your oatmeal, whole grain pancake, or waffle batters!" she suggests.

4. Best Protein Powder for Older Adults: Provytl 50+

Older adults have separate protein needs from their younger counterparts, says registered dietitian Zoe Cottrell, RD. "Every decade after the age of 50, the average person loses 5 to 15 percent of lean body mass, which can lead to loss of strength and function. Nearly 90 percent of over 50s already need more protein in their diet to help combat age-related muscle loss," she tells Best Life. "If you are looking to lose weight, you are at greater risk of accelerating this loss of muscle and strength, a condition known as 'sarcopenia.'"

To counter this, Cottrell recommends "a low-calorie protein powder… coupled with exercise." That's why she co-founded Provytl 50+, a product made to meet the needs of older adults.

"It's the only evidence-based daily protein supplement specially formulated to enhance and extend healthy, active living in the over 50s. Provytl contains only the purest form of whey protein isolate and all 20 amino acids (including the nine essential amino acids). And it's rich in leucine—which plays a key role in kickstarting muscle protein synthesis," the dietitian explains.

5. Best-Tasting Protein Powder: Clean Simple Eats

When it comes to flavor, Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices, says her favorite brand is Clean Simple Eats.

"I often enjoy blending up a nourishing smoothie with one scoop of Clean Simple Eats' protein powder alongside frozen fruit, milk, and nut butter. The best part is they have tons of delicious tasting flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake, Coconut Cream, or Chocolate Peanut Butter," she says.

However, that's not the only selling point. "When choosing a protein powder, prioritize products with simple ingredients and ones that are third-party tested," she recommends. "Clean Simple Eats protein powders have stringent testing to ensure potency and purity of their high-quality ingredients."

6. Best Protein Powder With Collagen: Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel

Products that contain collagen may come with added benefits. "A smaller dose benefits your joints and skin, while a larger amount may help with body composition and muscle mass," notes UCLA Health.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Herrington notes that they come with drawbacks but recommends Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel if you decide to go this route.

"Collagen powders, while not technically a complete protein, can still have a lot of benefits for skin, hair, and to round out amino-acid profiles. A lot of them don't taste very good or mix very well, but this product has a mildly sweet, 'coconutty' taste and gives a nice froth when blended with unsweetened nut milk," she says.

7. Best Organic Protein Powder: Ka'Chava All in One Nutrition Shake

Finally, for a top-quality organic product, Herrington recommends Ka'Chava All in One Nutrition Shake.

"This is really an all-in-one meal replacement and packs a punch of vitamins and minerals into one super-shake," she says. "The price tag is a little bit higher than some of the others, but it is super handy if you are traveling or struggling to get in whole food meals throughout the day."

