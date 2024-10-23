Can what you eat help you lose weight and torch fat faster? Yes—diet makes a huge difference, and specific foods have qualities that can make the process much more effective. Weight loss comes down to burning off more than you take in, but your body will respond very differently to five donuts than it will to five filets of salmon. “Metabolism is the process the body uses to convert food into the energy needed to survive and function,” says UnityPoint Health. “Metabolism often slows down due to things out of our control, including aging and genetics. However, there are some healthy changes you can make, like eating right and exercising, to help boost your metabolism. The healthier your body is, the better your metabolism may work.” Here is one food that will help boost your metabolism, burn fat, and get fit.

Protein Is Your Best Friend iStock Experts are united on the importance of one specific nutrient in food for boosting metabolism: Protein. “Protein is a key nutrient that can significantly boost metabolism,” says Nuvance Health . “When you consume protein, your body works harder to break it down and digest it, compared to fats and carbohydrates. This process, known as the thermic effect of food, can boost your metabolic rate and help burn more calories.”

High-Protein Foods Shutterstock Protein from whole foods is the optimum way to get this nutrient. “Try to eat a variety of protein-rich foods to ensure you are meeting your daily protein needs as well as getting the vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients needed for optimal health,” says Harvard Health . “Proteins that come from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and milk, as well as soy and quinoa, are called complete proteins. This means they contain all the essential amino acids the body needs and are the highest-quality protein sources.”

Thermic Effect of Protein iStock Protein’s high thermic effect is just one reason it’s important for weight loss. “When you eat, your body burns calories as it breaks down food, absorbs nutrients and turns food into energy for your body. This is called the thermic effect of food (TEF),” says the Cleveland Clinic. “Your body burns more calories digesting protein than carbohydrates, so protein has a higher TEF. Just by eating protein, you’re already burning more calories. That’s good news if you’re trying to burn an extra 500 calories each day in order to lose weight.”

Protein Supplements iStock While it’s best to get protein from whole food sources, sometimes having a supplement can be convenient. “For example, if you plan to exercise after work and before dinner, and haven’t eaten since lunchtime, a protein bar or powder could be an easy way to fuel your workout before you can get to that full meal,” Annalise Pratt, RD , tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Or if you struggle with eating breakfast in the morning, these things could be good options for an occasional quick meal on the go.” RELATED: Safe and Proven Strategies For Weight Loss.

Eat Protein With Every Meal Shutterstock “Your body does a way better job at metabolizing protein when it’s consumed 15-30 grams at a time,” Donna Matt, registered dietician and certified diabetes care and education specialist, tells UnityPoint Health . “Studies show a higher intake of protein, like more than 40 grams in one sitting, isn’t more beneficial. Most of us tend to eat all our protein at one meal but try 20 grams at breakfast and then divide the rest between lunch and dinner.”