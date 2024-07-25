6 Best Electrolyte Powders to Stay Hydrated, Doctors Say

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When you work out, your body sweats to keep your core temperature at a comfortable 98.6 degrees. Along with that sweat, you lose electrolytes, essential minerals crucial to your body's basic functions. That's why it's so important to drink plenty of liquids and replenish those lost electrolytes any time you participate in vigorous exercise. Electrolyte powder can do just that, helping you to restore and rebalance your sodium, potassium, chloride, magnesium, and calcium levels to their optimal levels.

Besides keeping you hydrated, these products can help you enhance your physical endurance, improve muscle function and contraction, boost your energy at the cellular level, and aid in your post-workout recovery. Wondering which ones to buy before your next workout? Read on to learn the six best electrolyte powder brands, according to doctors in the know.

1 Lyte Balance Electrolyte Drink Mix

Sodium: 210 mg

210 mg Potassium: 250 mg

250 mg Calcium: 0 mg

0 mg Magnesium: 50 mg

50 mg Chloride: N/A

N/A Carbs: 0 g

0 g Total Sugar: 0 g

0 g Flavors: Unflavored

Electrolyte powder products that balance sodium and potassium can help the muscles work properly. This makes them "ideal for athletes and people who are more active," according to Raj Dasgupta, MD, a medical reviewer for NCOA and an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine.

"Powders with a balanced ratio of sodium and potassium can help regulate the amount of water in and around cells. This can help with mild to moderate dehydration and fluid balance restoration while supporting your nerves and muscle function," explains Dasgupta.

He notes that this combination can also help keep blood pressure stable and help with muscle cramping and nerve function.

Lyte Balance's electrolyte drink mix is a good sugar-free option that balances 210 mg of sodium with 250 mg of potassium for optimal effect.

2 NOW Sports Effer-Hydrate Tabs

Sodium: 360 mg

360 mg Potassium: 100 mg

100 mg Calcium: 13 mg

13 mg Magnesium: 25 mg

25 mg Chloride: N/A

N/A Carbs: 1 g

1 g Total Sugar: < 1 g

< 1 g Flavors: orange strawberry, mixed berry, lemon lime, tropical punch

Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor at Fortune Recommends Health, recommends NOW Sports Effer-Hydrate Tabs, which offer 360 mg of sodium and 100 mg of potassium per serving.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Unlike some other brands, which come in the form of potentially messy loose powders, these effervescent drink tablets are convenient to use on the go—whether you're out for a hike or working out at the gym.

3 Gainful Low Sweat Formula

Sodium: 300 mg

300 mg Potassium: 150 mg

150 mg Calcium: 50 mg

50 mg Magnesium: 1500 mg

1500 mg Chloride: N/A

N/A Carbs: 3 g

3 g Total Sugar: < 2 g

< 2 g Flavors: tropical mango, strawberry lemonade, lemon lime

Mohr says that for those who aren't exercising consistently for more than 60 minutes, added sugar is likely not necessary, "depending on the food choices leading up to the exercise or the training session itself."

He tells Best Life that his "go-to" for shorter workouts is Gainful Low Sweat Formula, which provides 300 mg of sodium. However, given that a person can lose upwards of 2000 mg per hour (the range is usually 300 to 2000 mg), he also uses and recommends the high-sweat formula, which offers 400 mg of sodium.

"For longer tennis matches that could last up to three hours, I usually double the dose (800 mg and repeat hourly)," he shares.

4 LMNT Zero Sugar Electrolytes Drink Mix

Sodium: 1,000 mg

1,000 mg Potassium: 200 mg

200 mg Calcium: 0 mg

0 mg Magnesium: 60 mg

60 mg Chloride: N/A

N/A Carbs: 2 g

2 g Total Sugar: 0 g

0 g Flavors: citrus, grapefruit, mango chile, orange, raspberry, watermelon, unflavored

LMNT Zero Sugar Electrolytes Drink Mix offers maximum sodium intake without added sugars. Mohr recommends this brand to anyone who regularly completes high-sweat workouts.

"Powders with low sugar content are recommended to avoid the negative health impacts that come with ingesting excessive amounts of sugar, such as spikes in blood sugar levels," adds Dasgupta. "Low-sugar options will keep you hydrated without the extra calories and potential metabolic disturbances associated with a high sugar intake."

5 Thorne Catalyte Electrolyte Replenishment Supplement

Sodium: 485 mg

485 mg Potassium: 96 mg

96 mg Calcium: 80 mg

80 mg Magnesium: 40 mg

40 mg Chloride: 80 mg

80 mg Carbs: 5 g

5 g Total Sugar: < 1 g

< 1 g Flavors: lemon lime

Thorne Catalyte Electrolyte Replenishment Supplement is made to replenish all of the primary electrolytes that your body loses while perspiring: sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

It also comes with the added bonus of being low in sugar and containing no artificial sweeteners. It's slightly higher in carbohydrates than some of the other brands, but the experts say this isn't necessarily a bad thing, depending on your exercise habits.

"For those who are exercising in a hot, humid environment for over 60 minutes, adding carbohydrates to your electrolyte product is smart," says Mohr.

He adds that pre-made sports drinks such as Gatorade and Body Armour offer similar benefits since they provide both carbohydrates and sodium, among other electrolytes.

6 Keto Vitals Electrolyte Supplement

Sodium: 200 mg

200 mg Potassium: 300 mg

300 mg Calcium: 100 mg

100 mg Magnesium: 125 mg

125 mg Chloride: 360 mg

360 mg Carbs: 0 g

0 g Total Sugar: 0 g

0 g Flavors: blackberry, cherry limeade, fruit punch, mango, raspberry lemonade, strawberry

Dasgupta next recommends looking for electrolyte powders that contain magnesium and calcium. This option from Keto Vitals offers 100 mg of calcium and 125 mg of magnesium, in addition to 200 mg of sodium and 300 mg of potassium.

"Including magnesium and calcium in the powder supports your muscle function and bone health," the doctor explains, noting that magnesium helps prevent muscle cramps and calcium aids in muscle contraction and overall bone strength.

