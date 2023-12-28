The New Year's Resolution You Should Make, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Let astrologers help you be the best version of yourself possible.
It's almost 2024, which means it's time to start thinking about becoming a better version of yourself. Whether you decide to be more mindful, try out a new hobby, or set a goal to find a new job, making New Year's resolutions is one way to hold yourself accountable. However, it might be difficult to pick just one, and if you're struggling to narrow it down, astrology can be your guide. Read on to see which New Year's resolution you should make, based on your zodiac sign.
RELATED: Your Hidden Talent, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Socialize more
Aries tend to want to get away from the crowds. Spending too much time alone, however, can cause this sign to become lonely. So in 2024, it's time for Aries to step outside their comfort zone and socialize more.
"Aries is infamous for its tendency to be a lone wolf. While it's well and good to be independent, this year, things should change," says Karen Comen, an astrologer at Zodiacsign. "Learning to be a team player will ultimately bring out the best in the self-proclaimed leader of the zodiac family."
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be more adventurous
It's no secret that Taurus is the most stubborn zodiac sign, which makes them quite fearful of change. But embracing some spontaneous adventures is a great resolution to help them expand their horizons.
"Whether it's trying new cuisines, picking up a new hobby, or traveling to a yet unexplored destination, stepping out of their familiar boundaries will be enriching and growth-inducing for Taurus individuals," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Your Zodiac.
RELATED: Your Most Lovable Trait, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Slow down
As an energetic sign that seeks constant stimulation, Gemini is typically jumping from one thing to the next—but it might be time for them to slow down a smidge.
Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology, says their resolution for the new year should be to focus on one thing before moving on to the next, rather than multitasking like they usually do. "That is how they'll be able to take proper advantage of the opportunities coming their way," she adds.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Let go of the past
Emotional and sentimental Cancers can spend too much time thinking about their past and what they would have done differently.
Lorena Thomas, an astrologer at herway.net, says it's high time they let go of painful experiences and heal their previous wounds: "Dwelling in the past is not beneficial to them or the people around them." In 2024, this water sign should try to forgive themselves and focus on the present moment.
RELATED: The Tattoo You Should Get, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Practice humility
Confident and social Leos sometimes forget to share the spotlight. However, in 2024, they should try practicing some more humility.
Even though they'd be stepping back, Rodriguez says this doesn't mean they're dimming their bright light, but rather acknowledging the successes and qualities of others: "This shift in perspective could deepen their relationships and open up new learning opportunities."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Practice mindfulness
Virgos are practical, organized, and thoughtful, but with all that planning ahead, they may find it hard to truly live in the moment. This is why Thomas thinks Virgo's New Year's resolution should be practicing mindfulness.
"Press the pause button from time to time, focus on breathing, and stop overthinking," she suggests. She adds that it may be one of the hardest things they'll ever do, but it will also be one of the most beneficial.
RELATED: The Hairstyle You Should Have, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say "no" more often
Libras tend to bear the weight of other people's problems on their shoulders, but their New Year's resolution should be to put themselves first. This could mean saying no to an invitation when they haven't had any time for themselves, or declining when someone asks them to do something when they know they already have too much on their plate.
"Librans are the voice of justice and will make sure everything is balanced to the brim," says Comen. "More often than not, it means carrying the burden of everyone else's happiness," she adds. In 2024, these air signs should tip the scales in their favor.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Forgive others
As the sign known to concoct intense revenge schemes and hold grudges until the end of time, it's unsurprising that Scorpio's New Year's resolution should be to forgive others. Rodriguez says it can be emotionally taxing to hold on to things like they do.
"On the other hand, letting go of past hurts and grievances will not only free them from negative emotions but also improve their overall mental health and interpersonal relationships," she shares.
RELATED: The Color You Should Paint Your Kitchen, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Nurture a creative hobby
We know Sagittarians love to travel and learn new things, but in 2024, they should embrace their creative side. "Sagittarius is going through a major perspective shift this year, and that shift hinges on their having fun and creatively expressing themselves," explains Smith.
Not only will they enjoy the learning process, but they'll also revel in sharing their creative journey with their friends and family since it's known that these fire signs love to talk. "Their inner child wants to come out and play," adds Smith.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax more
Capricorns are all about work all the time, and that needs to change come 2024. Their determination and desire to succeed often get in the way of relaxation, and it's why, in the new year, Rodriguez says they should resolve to make time for leisure.
"Balancing work with play is essential for their well-being, and dedicating time to unwind will enhance their productivity and creativity in the long run," she notes. A little R and R won't kill them—even if they think it will.
RELATED: The Appetizer You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Deepen emotional connections
Aquarius is great at socializing and meeting new people, but most of the time, these relationships are surface-level, as they often neglect emotional connections.
"This year, they should focus on deepening these connections. Being more open and vulnerable with loved ones will not only enrich their relationships but also provide a new perspective on life," says Rodriguez.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Undertake a wardrobe revamp
It's Pisces' turn to experiment with fashion and find items that make them feel confident and beautiful (inside and out).
Thomas says it's their year to find their voice and reinvent their style. Updating their wardrobe will help them express themselves in more ways than one. She adds that reinventing their style means reinventing themselves so they can show the world who they really are.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.