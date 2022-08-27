Whether you're someone with a natural musical talent, or you're simply looking to loosen up and have a little fun, karaoke is a great form of escapism and entertainment. The songbook almost always has too many pages to count, which can be overwhelming and start your singing adventure off on the wrong foot. Hit the high notes by going in with a plan—one that's based on your horoscope. Keep reading to hear from astrologer and best-selling author Lisa Stardust about which karaoke song will help you channel your inner diva on the karaoke stage and leave the crowd wanting more. These classic tunes are tailor-made for each zodiac sign to ensure you bring down the house at your next open mic night.

Aries: "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled

As the first sign of the zodiac, you're no stranger to coming out on top. And it's not by dumb luck either. "Aries often work hard in every area of life. From their careers to their hobbies to their love life… the ram charges ahead… chasing after their dreams" explains Stardust. When it comes to choosing a karaoke song, you need something with equal fire and passion.

With lyrics like "Can't never count me out, y'all better count me in," is there any song that better encapsulates your victorious attitude than "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled?

Taurus: "Lovefool" by The Cardigans

Practical Taurus is definitely showing up to karaoke prepared. You're a lover of classic crowd-pleasing songs that will have everyone on their feet, and you're also ruled by Venus, the planet of passion and romance. A love song or ballad will help you express this side.

Stardust suggests "Lovefool" by The Cardigans. "This karaoke song is extremely sensual and moody, which makes it perfect for a secret romantic like Taurus." Plus, it's relatively easy to sing and sure to impress your crush watching from the audience.

Gemini: "Call Me Maybe" by Carley Rae Jepsen

Let's be real, karaoke night was probably your idea, Gemini. You're a social butterfly who loves going out and meeting new people, and you're always down to try a new activity. Ruled by curious and communicative Mercury, it's no trouble for you to stand up on stage and sing your heart out. If you're looking for a song that fully embraces your upbeat personality, why not go with one of the modern classics?

Stardust's recommendation is "Call Me Maybe" by Carley Rae Jepsen. "Words can hurt, crush, or bring joy to this chatty and sociable air sign. Therefore, this song will ring true to their heartfelt sentiments and ways of communication."

Cancer: "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

Cancers enjoy creating a cozy little life for themselves and taking care of their loved ones. However, it's not all sunshine and roses. As a water sign, you tend to get moody and defensive when you don't feel appreciated. If you were born under the sign of the crab, that means you're ruled by the moon, which governs your emotions, feelings, and intuition.

What better choice for karaoke than "Dreams," the ultimate break-up song written by the White Witch herself, Stevie Nicks? "Cancers long for long-term companionship, and when they don't get that, they often… cling onto others," explains Stardust. "All the more reason that they will align with this classic ballad of pining and heartbreak."

Leo: "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (to Party)" by Beastie Boys

Lights, camera, action! Everyone knows how much you love the spotlight, Leo. And why not? As the zodiac sign ruled by the bright and glorious sun, you were born to shine. And as a fire sign, you're all about using your energy to hype others up and get the party started.

So, is there any song better suited for you than the Beastie Boys' hard rock 80's classic, "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (to Party)?" "We all know that Leos like to let their voices be heard, which is why the song is extremely appropriate for them," notes Stardust. "They command attention when they have some things to say."

Virgo: "That Don't Impress Me Much" by Shania Twain

Some might think karaoke isn't your regular scene, but they would be wrong. As one of the signs ruled by Mercury, you love breaking away from your tightly structured life. Karaoke is your chance to show off your more carefree side, so you're looking for a fun and upbeat song. But that doesn't mean that your perfectionism will go away; you're still going to use this time to show others how it's done.

Cheekily poke fun at all of the stereotypes associated with your zodiac sign with the sassy crowd pleaser "That Don't Impress Me Much" from fellow Virgo, Shania Twain. "[Virgos] prioritize open communication with their partner or friends, which is why this song is appropriate for them to sing during karaoke," Stardust points out.

Libra: "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

You're a party animal, and you love to work any room you enter, making connections and sizing up everyone in the crowd. As an air sign, you know how to curate a vibe that will keep spirits high. But you have a softer side, too. "Venusian and flirtatious, Libra is easily one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac," adds Stardust.

A classic bubblegum pop song like Taylor Swift's "Love Story" is right up your fun-loving alley, but it still embraces your romantic side. "A song about how much they want to be with you makes perfect sense for this sign," says Stardust. "Not to mention, [its] classic love story vibes are sure to have you feeling like you're living in your own personal rom-com."

Scorpio: "Knowing Me, Knowing You" by ABBA

Along with being one of the most misunderstood zodiac signs, Scorpio is also one of the most sensitive. Many people see you as mysterious and brooding, while others read your passionate energy as borderline obsessive. However, like the other water signs, you feel deep disappointment and sadness when things don't work out.

A classic break-up song like ABBA's "Knowing Me, Knowing You" indulges your sentimental side but is also a surefire way to show the world that you've moved on, and you're better for it. The lyrics "There is nothing we can do… We just have to face it, this time" play to your "transformative" nature, notes Stardust. "[Scorpios] don't need the fluff and pleasantries. They're able to evolve fast after heartbreak and keep moving towards accomplishing their goals."

Sagittarius: "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen

You're a firecracker, Sagittarius. The problem for you isn't finding a karaoke song you want to sing, it's narrowing down your choices! Considered the zodiac sign most likely to travel the world, you're more flexible and outgoing than many of your peers. This is partially due to being ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, luck, and curiosity, as well as being a fire sign, which gives you a naturally ambitious spirit.

Is there any song more suited to your need for freedom than Bruce Springsteen's anthem of individuality and escapism, "Born to Run?" Sagittarians "let nothing get in the way of having a good time," notes Stardust, and this American classic is a song that you can be sure everyone will sing along to.

Capricorn: "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige

"Capricorns are known to be the bosses and CEOs of the zodiac. Therefore, they are the ones that will take charge and want to rule the world," explains Stardust. But after a long, hard week of work, you like to kick back and unwind with a few close pals. And considering Capricorns have a unique appreciation for music, karaoke is a great way to do this.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The lyrics in Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine" speak to your work-hard-play-hard attitude quite literally: "It's been a long week, I put in my hardest. Gonna live my life, feels so good to get it right."

Aquarius: "Wannabe" by Spice Girls

Aquarians are very independent and free-thinking, so it's fair to assume they don't limit themselves to one genre of music. When it comes to choosing a karaoke song, many might expect you to pick something obscure and indie, but as the sign associated with friendship and community, you know that karaoke is all about the energy you bring to the stage.

A classic from your younger years like "Wannabe" by Spice Girls will not only get the crowd energized, but you'll get a kick out of surprising your friends with this pick. The message of the pop song is also on point, Stardust notes. "Although some might assume this air sign doesn't like to commit, the truth is they're just looking for someone who accepts them as they are, flaws and all."

Pisces: "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by Eurythmics

Last but not least is creative and intuitive Pisces. You often use art as a form of escapism to process your feelings, so you have a strong emotional connection to music. For this reason, you steer clear of cheesy pop songs with nonsensical lyrics and are drawn to songs with a deeper, more complicated meaning.

"Sweet Dreams" by the Eurythmics is a perfect way to pay homage to your ruling planet Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions. It also relates to your "imaginative and creative nature," Stardust notes, and the iconic lyric "I travel the world and the seven seas" is a nod to your love of the water.