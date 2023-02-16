Your Deepest, Darkest Secret, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone has a few skeletons in their closet. Your coworker who seems to have it all together? She eats cereal for dinner. Your friend who is the most popular? He's constantly looking himself up on Google. And while these secrets are usually more embarrassing than they are incriminating, most people will still go to great lengths to keep them from getting out. Curious to know what others get up to when they think nobody's looking? Read on to hear from Best Life's resident astrologer about each zodiac sign's deepest, darkest secret.

Aries: Looking yourself up on Google

Aries is the fearless entrepreneur of the zodiac. You have quite the reputation for being assertive and confident, so you never let others see you sweat. And though you pretend that other people's opinions about your choices don't ruffle your feathers, you actually care a lot.

That's why you love to search for your name on Google and social media. You might not change your ways based on what someone else says, but even you can't help but see what people are saying behind your back.

Taurus: Binge-watching sappy movies

Taurus is known for having elevated tastes. You work hard to curate a stylish lifestyle, from the way you decorate your home to your wardrobe. And while you don't do it for other people's sake, you have to admit you love getting compliments about how sophisticated you come off.

That's why you would do just about anything to keep people from knowing how much you love binge-watching low-budget, sappy movies. They might not be the most refined films, but they sure do help you unwind.

Gemini: Ignoring the group chat

Gemini is the outgoing social butterfly of the zodiac. You keep your weekends packed with plenty of get-togethers, and when people are looking for something fun to do, you're the first person they call. And while you love being the center of every social setting, sometimes you need a break from all the chaos.

Every so often, when you're not feeling like your bubbly self, you hit snooze on your text notifications. The group chat can figure things out on their own while you enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Cancer: Eavesdropping on strangers in public

Cancers are some of the sweetest people around. You always look out for others and consider their feelings: It's one of the many qualities that makes you such a loyal friend. When others find themselves in times of crisis and need a shoulder to cry on, you're always there.

In fact, you love listening to other people's problems so much that sometimes you can't help yourself. People might think their secrets are safe when they're out in public, but little do they know you're always right there listening in on the conversation.

Leo: Acting like you're on a reality show

It's no secret that Leo is the dramatic showman of the zodiac. You have a natural charm and charisma that others find infectious, so it's easy for you to make new friends—so much so that sometimes you can't help but imagine what it would be like if you were the star of your own reality show.

You certainly have the personality to become a star, so can anyone really blame you if you find yourself dreaming up scenarios for the pilot episode of your own TV show? You might not be famous yet, but who knows where you'll end up.

Virgo: Pretending to read in public

Virgo is one of the most intelligent and quick-thinking signs. You have a very level head on your shoulders, and you'll never miss a deadline or forget to take care of a chore at home. But even someone so type-A needs to give their brain a break.

Even though you may be spotted with a book in your hand when you're having a coffee or waiting for a friend, there's a good chance you haven't read a single page since you left the house. Your secret's probably safe unless someone asks you a question about the book you're holding.

Libra: Sending flirty texts to your ex

Libras have some of the smoothest flirting skills around. No matter how closed-off someone might seem on the surface, you know how to schmooze just enough to help them let their guard down.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Despite your best efforts to move on, you can't help but exchange some flirty texts with that one ex of yours who was always causing trouble. You know better than to get back together with an old flame, but that won't stop you from having some harmless fun.

Scorpio: Bluffing in a game of "Never Have I Ever"

You probably have more secrets than anyone, Scorpio. You keep your cards close to your chest and only share your personal thoughts with a select few people. You have a strong need for control and don't like to feel put on the spot.

So, it makes sense why you might tell a few white lies when playing a round of "Never Have I Ever" at a party. It's not that you haven't experienced life; your adventures are actually so over the top that you know anyone who hears them will never see you the same way again.

Sagittarius: Fibbing to get out of social plans

Sagittarians are the restless adventurers of the zodiac, which is why you have a hard time committing to any one thing. Whether it's brunch plans with friends or the destination of your next trip, you'll change your mind a dozen times before you finally make a decision.

Being spontaneous is the main reason your life is so exciting, but it's also why you find yourself double or even triple-booked on the same day. And when it comes time to break the news to people that you're not showing up, sometimes even a truth-teller like you will opt for a fib.

Capricorn: Singing karaoke in the shower

Capricorns are known for being serious and stoic. There's very little that can distract you from your goals, and it takes a lot of discipline to create the routines you need to succeed—which is why you love sneaking little acts of silliness into your schedule.

You'd never admit it if anyone asked, but you have a killer voice when you're singing karaoke in the shower. With the shampoo bottle in hand as your microphone and your music hooked up to the speakers, you're a bona fide pop star.

Aquarius: Eating cereal for dinner

Aquarius is the quirkiest zodiac sign. You like to put yourself out there and push back against what's considered the norm. Still, the day-to-day grind can wear you down, which is why you choose to embrace tiny acts of rebellion to remind yourself that you're still an individual.

One of your favorite ways to stick it to the system is to routinely treat yourself to cereal for dinner. No matter what flavor is your favorite, a sugary bowl of nostalgia has just what you need to escape the real world for a bit.

Pisces: Talking to your pets in funny voices

Pisces have the most creative minds of any sign in the zodiac. You love to spend your free time dreaming up other worlds where you can be anything and anyone you want. In fact, your imagination can be so vivid that it's hard for you to separate your fantasies from reality.

Therefore, it's no surprise that when you're alone at home, you think up some hilarious new voices for your furry friends. Sure, they can't talk back, but you'll never get tired of pretending you live in a world where you can communicate with your pets.