Your Celebrity Best Friend, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We all have our favorite celebrities to follow. Maybe it's because we love their movies or music, or perhaps it's their relatable personalities that draw us in. But just because you love watching Chrissy Teigen make lasagna, doesn't mean you're guaranteed to hit it off. If you're curious to know which A-lister you'd get along most with, we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer to break down who your celebrity best friend would be, based on your zodiac sign. Will you be joining Ariana Grande on tour or gracing the red carpet alongside Tom Holland? Keep reading to find out.

Aries: Samuel L. Jackson (Sagittarius)

Feisty and fiery, Aries likes to seek out adventure. Your inner circle tends to be full of go-getters who are at the top of their field but don't take themselves too seriously. As much as you value achievement, you love to have a good time.

That's why you gel best with a Sagittarius like Samuel L. Jackson. These quirky and thrill-seeking folks are never content to settle down in one place, which means the pair of you will constantly push each other to new heights in your friendship. Plus, you can always count on having a good time when these class clowns are around.

Taurus: Drew Barrymore (Pisces)

As a Taurus, you're very authentic and down-to-earth, and you value those same qualities in others. However, getting to know you can be a challenge at first. You're slow to trust new people and like to keep your inner circle tight. But once someone has shown their loyalty, you're one of the most open-hearted and generous signs of the zodiac.

For this reason, you'd get along best with a Pisces like Drew Barrymore. Pisces are easy-going and friendly people, making them a perfect match for stubborn Taurus. Plus, the pair of you know how to bring out the best in each other and make the other laugh. So, no matter what life is putting you through, you can count on a Pisces to be there.

Gemini: Tom Holland (Gemini)

Quick-witted and charming, Geminis approach each day as an opportunity to do something out of the ordinary. Your sharp sense of humor keeps even the most seasoned comedians on their toes. But while your extroverted personality makes it easy for you to make friends with just about anyone, only another air sign can genuinely match your energy.

That's why becoming best buds with a fellow Gemini like Tom Holland is the right move for you. When two Geminis get together, the excitement and laughter won't stop. Your independent streaks won't be a problem for one another, and you'll never get bored as you chat into the late-night hours.

Cancer: Lizzo (Taurus)

Cancers are known for being sweet and sentimental. You're fiercely devoted to those close to you. Once you feel someone has earned your trust, you consider them family. And because you value deep conversations, you need to be best friends with someone who understands your perspective and isn't afraid to share their feelings.

Cool and level-headed Tauruses like Lizzo make the perfect match for you. You'll share mutual respect and provide a strong emotional support system to each other. Plus, you'll always have someone to watch romantic comedies with when you want to skip going out on the weekend!

Leo: Elton John (Aries)

As the bubbly extrovert of the zodiac, Leo can convince almost anyone to be their friend. And it's not just because you're a hoot to hang out with. Under all the flash and showmanship, you're actually an incredibly caring and loyal person. You might not like to show your sentimental side, but you're very generous with your time and attention.

For these reasons, you need a pal who can match your energy and show you what it's like to be spoiled in friendship. If you befriend an Aries like Elton John, they'll keep the good times rolling wherever you go, and they'll challenge you to be the best version of yourself.

Virgo: Anne Hathaway (Scorpio)

Virgos get a bad reputation for being nit-picky or bossy, but few people give you credit for how devoted you are to your friends. As an earth sign, you're incredibly nurturing when people come to you for emotional support. And your mindfulness and communication skills make it easy for you to get along with most people.

As someone who values straightforwardness and honesty, you pair best with a Scorpio like Anne Hathaway. Virgo and Scorpio make great friends because they have a lot in common. You both prioritize loyalty in your relationships, and you won't be intimidated by the other's independent and strong-willed nature.

Libra: Joe Jonas (Leo)

Libras are the outgoing partiers of the zodiac. Whether you're climbing the corporate ladder or grabbing drinks with friends, you're going to have fun. So, when it's time to unwind and relax, you're not worried about what other people think; you're most concerned with enjoying yourself.

You need a best friend who's also not afraid to have a good time, which is why you pair well with a Leo like Joe Jonas. Larger-than-life Leos can turn any boring situation into a night you'll never forget. And because Leos and Libras both like to let loose, you'll find it easy to bring your large friend groups together.

Scorpio: Ariana Grande (Cancer)

Scorpios can be tricky to understand at first, but that's only an act. Underneath your mysterious and stoic facade, you're just looking for someone who understands you. You're a deep thinker with a complex way of understanding the world, so it takes a person who's very connected to their own feelings to understand where you're coming from.

A Cancer like Ariana Grande makes a perfect best friend for a couple of reasons. Not only will you be able to have the conversations you can't have with other people in your life, but the two of you also share a comfort and closeness where you'll be yourselves without having to put on a performance.

Sagittarius: Harry Styles (Aquarius)

As the world travelers of the zodiac, Sagittarians are never content to stay in one place. You're a rebel who doesn't like to get tied down, and you're always looking to grow and evolve.

You're drawn to the eccentric energy that an Aquarius like Harry Styles has. Sagittarius and Aquarius make great friends thanks to their shared love of adventure and quirky senses of humor. Neither of you takes yourself too seriously, which is why you'll always find new and fun ways to keep life interesting.

Capricorn: Beyoncé (Virgo)

Capricorns have a very traditional approach to almost everything, including friendship. When you dedicate your time and energy to a relationship, you always follow through on what you say you're going to do. So, you need a friend who values your time the same way you do theirs.

That's why befriending a Virgo like Beyoncé just makes sense. Capricorn and Virgo are both earth signs who understand the importance of hard work and consistency, and together, you have what it takes to build a friendship that'll last a lifetime.

Aquarius: Jeff Goldblum (Libra)

Aquarius is the eccentric revolutionary of the zodiac, which means you tend to befriend other extroverts and free-spirits. You're not impressed by fancy job titles and exotic vacation homes; you prefer to surround yourself with intelligent and interesting people who push you to think outside the box.

That's why your celebrity match should be a fellow air sign, like Libra Jeff Goldblum. Aquarians and Libras make the best of friends thanks to their shared love of freedom and insatiable desire to experience the world around them. Not to mention, the two of you will constantly be finishing each others' jokes.

Pisces: Dolly Parton (Capricorn)

Pisces are truly the epitome of what it means to be a good friend. Compassionate and sympathetic, easy-going and downright charming—it's easy to see why everyone wants to get you booked on their social schedule. And while you could be friends with just about anyone in the zodiac, you need a bestie who gives you that same level of loyalty and support.

A Capricorn like Dolly Parton understands the true value of what you offer and will never make you feel insignificant. You'll both bring your strengths to the table so the other can appreciate and benefit from them.