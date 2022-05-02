Hollywood is known for its star-studded couples. It seems like every week there's a new celebrity pairing being introduced or at the epicenter of tabloid drama. While it's anyone's guess which power duos will make it in the long run, astrology can provide some insight into their personalities, communication styles, and chemistry. Read on to discover the 10 least compatible celebrity couples, from slightly clashing to total mismatches.

10 Chrissy Teigen (Sagittarius) And John Legend (Capricorn)

This dynamic power couple has captured the hearts of fans across America. And while these two are a force to be reckoned with, their sun signs couldn't be more incompatible. Chrissy Teigen is a Sagittarius, a sign known for their blunt communication style and adventurous spirit, while John Legend is a Capricorn, known for their practical and methodical approach to everyday life.

Normally, these two signs can't see eye to eye on how to spend their free time. Sagittarius prefers a wild night out with lots of friends and fun, while Capricorn would rather stay in and enjoy a night of peace and quiet. Despite their conflicting signs, however, these two have been making it work since 2006.

9 Cardi B (Libra) And Offset (Sagittarius)

Cardi B and Offset's relationship hasn't been an easy one. Of course, that's common for this zodiac pairing. When Libra and Sagittarius come together, there's a strong possibility of disaster. These two signs are known for their passion and explosive communication style. Libras like Cardi want to have their cake and eat it, too, while Sagittarians like Offset crave freedom and can feel trapped by commitment.

However, despite their own relationship ups and downs, Cardi and Offset always find their way back to each other. As is common with this fiery combination, the two of them have broken up and reunited a few times before making things official again. Hopefully, this pair can overcome their astrological differences in the long run.

8 Tom Brady (Leo) and Gisele Bündchen (Cancer)

Normally, Leos and Cancers can't seem to make it work. Leo is known for their need to stand in the spotlight, something seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is no stranger to, of course. But Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have been going strong ever since. Cancer's loving and supportive nature will help Leo feel more comfortable opening up about their emotions, while Leo will help bring out Cancer's more spontaneous side.

It's important to note that Cancer can become moody and distant if they feel their support isn't being reciprocated. However, the relationship can work when Leo learns to share the spotlight with Cancer. Brady and Bündchen find a way to manage their fame with their family life. So, despite their zodiac incompatibility, these two seem to defy the odds.

7 Travis Barker (Scorpio) and Kourtney Kardashian (Aries)

Of all the relationships on this list, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one of the newest pairings. While Aries are no stranger to the spotlight, Scorpio prefers to lead a more private life. This can lead to a clash of personalities if these two signs aren't careful. It's not uncommon for Scorpio and Aries to be drawn to each other's passion and drive. However, sensitive Scorpio might find themselves feeling burned by Aries' bossy and controlling attitude.

On the other hand, Aries can find Scorpio to be a bit of a downer. And when it comes to fights between these two signs, they can be explosive if neither is willing to back down. Only time will tell if Barker and Kardashian will be able to make this zodiac mismatch work in the long run.

6 Jay Z (Sagittarius) and Beyoncé Knowles (Virgo)

It's impossible to think of iconic celebrity couples without Beyoncé and Jay-Z. After more than 20 years together, this music duo is still drunk in love. However, their relationship has had many ups and downs. That's not uncommon for this zodiac pairing. Virgo and Sagittarius couldn't be more different in terms of how they view the world.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Knowles is a Virgo, a sign known for their patience and practicality in every aspect of life, but Jay-Z is like most Sagittarians in his need to chase after every exciting new opportunity or adventure. On the other hand, Virgo needs a lot of reassurance to feel like their relationship is solid, while Sagittarius can have trouble expressing their feelings. Despite their differences, these two have managed to find common ground.

5 Will Smith (Libra) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Virgo)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for over 25 years, making their union one of the longer ones in Hollywood. Nevertheless, these two zodiac signs can have major issues when it comes to communication. Virgo likes to put on an air of perfectionism and would prefer to keep their troubles to themselves. Libra, on the other hand, is all about openness and finding solutions to problems.

Between these two signs, though, there is a serious disconnect when it comes to affection. Libras like Smith are lovers of public romance, while Virgos like Pinkett Smith prefer to keep the PDA to a minimum. In short, they often struggle to be on the same page; but when Libra and Virgo work together, a successful and happy marriage is in the cards.

4 Kim Kardashian (Libra) and Pete Davidson (Scorpio)

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have only been together since last fall, their relationship has been moving at a rapid pace. Normally, Libra finds Scorpio to be a bit too pessimistic for their partying lifestyle. And Scorpio can find Libra's need to be friendly with everyone they meet to come off as insincere and shallow.

But with a bit of work, these signs can make a good pair. Scorpio will give Libra the love and attention they need to keep the spark alive, while Libra will bring balance to Scorpio's life.

3 Sophie Turner (Pisces) and Joe Jonas (Leo)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently celebrated two years of marriage—a milestone for the traditionally incompatible Pisces and Leo. While both of these zodiac signs have a soft side to them, their personalities tend to clash. Pisces is known for their flexibility and emotional openness, while Leo tends to be more brash and self-centered.

Another major issue between these signs can be jealousy. Pisces get attached to one person and may get jealous over how many friends and flirtations Leo has outside of their relationship. Time will tell whether this relationship will be a lasting success.

2 Justin Bieber (Pisces) and Hailey Bieber (Sagittarius)

After 10 years of friendship, Hailey and Justin Bieber recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary. These two signs are known for their go-with-the-flow attitudes, which make them an ideal match. Both Sagittarius and Pisces have big dreams and a secret romantic side.

However, while these two signs enjoy spending time together, Pisces like Justin tend to be more clingy than the freedom-loving Sagittarius. Both of them are known for their unpredictability, and a romantic connection between them can incredibly fickle. As long as they both are willing to commit to open communication and boundaries, though, this pair definitely has a chance of being by each other's side for a long time.

1 Jennifer Lopez (Leo) and Ben Affleck (Leo)

Nearly two decades after these two broke off their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking another chance at love. With both of these superstars sharing a sun sign in Leo, there's a possibility things could end in flames again.

While two Leos together can create a long-lasting and deep bond, they're also known for their prideful personalities—their individual need to be in the spotlight can lead to resentment if one or the other isn't willing to budge. A shared sun sign means they have a lot of the same values and goals for the future—but only time will tell if their 20-year cool-down period between engagements has given them enough time to grow as a couple.

