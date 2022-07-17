Some celebrities we love to love, and others we love to hate. While most of us will never get the chance to meet our favorite stars in person, it's still fun to ponder why some famous people make us swoon and others cause us to cringe. And if you've ever wondered why certain celebrities just rub you the wrong way, their zodiac sign might be to blame. When it comes to friendship compatibility, astrology can tell you a lot about yourself and others—like your biggest frenemy. So, if you've ever wondered who your famous foe might be, we're sharing your celebrity nemesis based on your zodiac sign.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis.

Aries: LeBron James (Capricorn)

Confident and cool, you're used to getting ahead in life thanks to your intense passion and drive, Aries. Ruled by the warrior planet Mars, you're the straightforward type and aren't afraid of a little competition. But you need a lot of attention and recognition for your efforts, which can be a problem when you're in the company of a cocky and assertive Capricorn like LeBron James. These earth signs are tough to crack and you might have a tough time breaking down their defenses. As a fire sign, Aries can be very domineering, but you don't necessarily like that quality in others.

Taurus: Ellen DeGeneres (Aquarius)

Slow and steady wins the race, and you love taking your time to get where you're going, a calm and relaxing approach. And with Taurus being a grounded earth sign, you know what you like and there's little convincing you to change your mind once you've made it up. A friendship with an Aquarius will be full of challenges because you both highly value your independence and want to get your way. However, Taurus, unlike Aquarius, prefers the structure and routine of a more predictable life. Therefore, it's tough for you to get along with people who are trying to shake up the status quo and tend to live with their heads in the clouds—someone like Ellen DeGeneres.

Gemini: Drake (Scorpio)

Smart, passionate, and dynamic, you're known for your chameleon-like ability to transform in any situation and show the many sides of your personality given the setting. This makes Geminis flexible, incredible friends, and sociable people to be around. As the sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you're well-spoken and prefer to be friends with those who are naturally talkative. Like Geminis, Scorpios are also indisputably loyal, however, they're a bit closed off and hard to read. Scorpio celebrities like Drake, who tend to say something different than what they really feel, will annoy a Gemini and leave you feeling unheard or ignored.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer: Lady Gaga (Aries)

Determined and daring, there's so much more to sensitive and empathetic Cancer than first meets the eye. As the sign ruled by the moon, your emotional center, you tend to require long periods of rest and relaxation in between accomplishing your goals. And as the homebody of the zodiac, you're interested in making a few close connections and keeping your friendships tight. This is similar to fellow cardinal sign, Aries, who you have more in common with than you might think. However, you two tend to get lost in each other's company and don't know how to make sense out of each other's differing lifestyles. While you might admire an ambitious and flamboyant fame monster like Lady Gaga, you couldn't imagine being friends with them and keeping up with their fast-paced and outrageous lifestyle for long.

Leo: Jon Hamm (Pisces)

As the sign ruled by the sun, Leos are joyful, radiant, and fiercely confident. You love life and seize every moment as if it were your last. But you can be very picky about your friends and even their celebrity favorites. No matter how great a person might be, you don't like to jump on the bandwagon just because someone is popular. You stand firm in your convictions, which is why the more flexible and wishy-washy energy of water sign Pisces drives you crazy. The major personality differences between you and the passive sign can cause issues, and you don't take well to their sensitivity and easily bruised feelings. A Pisces celebrity like Jon Hamm, therefore, isn't at the top of your list of A-list favorites.

Virgo: Kim Kardashian (Libra)

Virgo, you find a lot of joy in order and precision. As the sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and wisdom, you're known for being efficient, reliable, and excellent at expressing yourself. But your expert eye for the details can also be perceived as overly critical and picky by some more laid-back signs. Libras, on the other hand, crave balance and always stay down the middle in social situations, careful not to get involved in others' drama. While they might see this behavior as diplomatic, you see it as an aversion and an inability to communicate. Libras, like Kim Kardashian, are also known to always be on the move and changing plans, which stresses you out. Kardashian might make an OK lunch buddy, but not a long-term close friend.

Libra: Chris Pratt (Cancer)

Because of your commitment to long-lasting relationships and shared leadership energy, there's something you admire about Cancer. The pair of you have high compatibility in terms of trust, however, the social circles you run in are vastly different. Cancers prefer small, intimate groups of friends who have known each other for a long time, while you, Libra, love to get to know new people and thrive in large group settings. At first, you might be attracted to Cancer's calm presence and confidence, however, you'll soon grow resentful of their insistence to stay inside while you want to go out and have fun. And their need to constantly talk about their feelings might leave you feeling drained. So it's probably best to avoid befriending a Cancer like Chris Pratt.

Scorpio: Amy Schumer (Gemini)

Scorpio, you like to have an opinion and be around people who are interested in getting to know you on a deeper level. It takes time to earn your trust, and although a friendship with Gemini might start as a fun and carefree match, it'll take a lot of patience to make it work long-term. Typically, Gemini and Scorpio are not thought of as compatible for a number of reasons. You tend to find the flexible nature of Gemini to be a little shady, and in turn, find it hard to trust them with your secrets. This keeps any relationship with a Gemini at arm's length, and in many cases, you'd rather not bother befriending them at all. A celebrity like Amy Schumer might make you laugh on the TV, but you wouldn't invite them out for drinks.

Sagittarius: Robert Pattinson (Taurus)

Sagittarius, you're the most unpredictable sign of the zodiac. Whether you're choosing your career or your friends, you like to champion the unusual and unique. You're never truly happy settling down in one place and are always on the go. So, it should come as no surprise that the compatibility between Taurus and Sagittarius is extremely low. These signs are complete opposites, as Taurus craves routine. A Taurus such as Robert Pattinson tends to rely on stability and predictability to get ahead, while you shine in a more spontaneous and adventurous set of circumstances. It's difficult for you to find much in common with stubborn and slow-moving Taurus. Though you might be infatuated by their charm, you'll ultimately find them too tiresome and inflexible for your taste.

Capricorn: Jennifer Lopez (Leo)

As a Capricorn, your ambition and drive to succeed are among your greatest strengths. Thanks to your enthusiastic approach to life, you like to work hard and play hard, though you're more reserved and pragmatic than other zodiac signs. For this reason, you might find yourself attracted to more outgoing signs like Leo due to their spunky personalities. But despite having this in common, your grounded nature will find it hard to deal with the constant showboating of a star like Jennifer Lopez. The relationship will be emotionally challenging because neither sign is ready to admit when they're wrong, and Leo can be a bit self-absorbed if left unchecked.

Aquarius: Keanu Reeves (Virgo)

Aquarians are known to be self-reliant, clever, and endlessly curious. As the fixed air sign of the zodiac, there's nothing that stops you from achieving your goals. You like to tackle problems in a new way and are always looking for the chance to flip an existing structure on its head. At first, you may be attracted to equally intellectual Virgo and their quick-thinking minds. But despite your shared love of smart conversation and playful banter, you'll eventually find Virgo's daydreamer behavior a bit too idealistic for your practical approach to life and their need to double talk and speak in riddles frustrating. Virgo also has a more rigid approach to the world, which will leave you feeling stifled and held back after too much time together. Ultimately, it is best to avoid Virgos like Keanu Reeves in the long term.

Pisces: Chrissy Teigen (Sagittarius)

The biggest hallmark of your personality, Pisces, is your sweet and sentimental aura. As the sign ruled by dreamy and intuitive Neptune, you're known for your creative mind and calm personality. You're incredibly loyal and kind to your friends and prefer them over someone with an exciting or flashy personality. Sagittarius and Pisces are mutable signs, which means you both possess a desire for flexibility and fun. However, as a water sign, you need your relationships to run deep emotionally, which can be a struggle for flighty Sagittarius. So, while you might find a Sagittarius like Chrissy Teigen fun to follow on social media, their loud energy may not mesh well with your laid-back vibes.