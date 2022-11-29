Everyone has a few things they're looking for in a partner. You might be drawn to dating someone who gets you out of your comfort zone, or maybe you want a significant other who shares your hobbies and interests. Whatever the case, we all have our own criteria for what makes a great romantic match. And thanks to astrology, we can get a sense of what it'll be like when we connect with someone new. Whether you like to take the lead or let someone else make all the plans, there are endless strategies for approaching a new relationship. Read on to find out how you act on a first date, based on your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign You Have the Best Romantic Chemistry With.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes weekly columns for Best Life and Glam, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries are known for being spontaneous, fun-loving, and passionate. You always like to put your best foot forward in life, and the dating scene is no different. For starters, it's likely you're the one who took charge and planned the date. And it's fair to assume that you'll spare no expense to impress.

On a first date, you're not worried about toning down your personality or trying to be someone you're not. In fact, there's a good chance you'll flirt with your date by engaging in a little light teasing and friendly competition. You're looking to have a good time, Aries, but you're not trying to take things too seriously right away. Instead, you're looking to see if your date has what it takes to keep up with you—and will challenge you a little in return.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People always call you the stubborn or practical sign of the zodiac—which is true, but you're also a hopeless romantic. And because you know what you like and aren't afraid to speak your mind, you're very discerning about who you'll go on a date with in the first place. So before you agree to meet up with someone new, you like to get to know them first and ensure that you're both on the same page about the important stuff.

Once you feel good about your chemistry, you tend to loosen up and show your cards more. You like to take your time getting to know the other person, asking thoughtful questions and not rushing or forcing things. For you, love is like a fine wine—it takes time to mature and blossom. And you don't mind taking your time.

READ THIS NEXT: What Makes You Fall in Love, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis are the social butterflies of the zodiac, and in many cases serial daters as well. Who can blame you? Your extroverted personality, wit, and charm seem to attract all types of people to you. You don't really have a specific type you like to date. It's more important for you to feel a mental connection with your partner than a physical one, though it certainly doesn't hurt. So, you tend to skip the typical first date ice-breakers and get down to more interesting and fun personal topics.

As someone who is naturally curious, you love interviewing other people about their life story. You like to take people outside their comfort zone to see how compatible you would be as a pair—and you aren't afraid to share your own opinions in return.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Sweet and sentimental, Cancerss love all the fanfare, chivalry, and romance that come with a first date. You're the type of person who likes a traditional date setting like a candlelit dinner or a picnic in the park. It's important for you to have a deep emotional connection with whoever you're dating; so anywhere that you can enjoy a long, uninterrupted conversation with your date is ideal.

Cancers have a tendency to lead the conversation on a first date, fishing for the important information and gladly sharing in return. There are sure to be lots of questions about family, friends, hobbies, personal interests, and more. You're not impressed by things like fancy clothing, prestigious jobs, or pedigree—you're looking for authenticity, and someone who is willing to get vulnerable with you.

For more astrology advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

People born under the sign of Leo are known for being prideful and passionate lovers. Fiery and romantic, there's never a dull moment on a first date with you. You love the feeling of falling in love, Leo, so you expect to be swept off your feet and charmed by your potential suitor. It's important for you to feel seen and appreciated by your partner, which is why you're quick to take note if your date doesn't compliment you or ask you enough questions about yourself.

And though some might see this behavior as high-maintenance, you're more than willing to give that same level of interest back. After all, loyalty is one of the most important aspects for you in a partnership. In addition to making sure you and your potential date gel on a personal level, you're also checking to make sure that your values align.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos are picky about everything, including who they date. Anyone who you've chosen to go out with must have something special about them. As the perfectionist of the zodiac, you're used to being the one making the plans and calling all the shots. So when it comes to a first date, you prefer to let your potential suitor take the lead—not because you think they can plan a better date than you, but because you want to see how thoughtful the other person is.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgos are very diligent and dutiful in serious relationships, and there's a part of you that feels like the other person needs to earn that side of you. You might come off a bit guarded and reserved at first. However, Virgos are great conversationalists, so don't be surprised if you and your date spend the whole night talking once you start to feel comfortable.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Date Idea for Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libras are known as the sign of the lovers, so it's no surprise that you're a bit of a hopeless romantic at heart. In the early stages of dating, you like to keep things casual and see how your feelings naturally unfold. Love takes time, and you're in no rush. You appreciate when your date makes a genuine effort to get to know you and cares what you have to say. In fact, your favorite part of getting to know someone new is the give and take of a great conversation.

And while you like a partner with a lot of confidence, it can be a major turn-off for you if the conversation starts to get too one-sided or braggy. A first date with a Libra doesn't need to be expensive or elaborate; you just want to be in a relationship where you feel like an equal to your partner. Like anything good in life, it's all about balance.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

People born under the sign of Scorpio are known as the suave and smooth heartbreakers of the zodiac. It's rare that someone can resist your charms, and you have the confidence to go after what you want. You consider yourself an excellent judge of character and look for honesty and loyalty in a partner above all else. On a first date, your main goal is to get to know the other person and feel out their energy. You love getting past the surface level stuff and talking about the deep, complex things.

For anyone to make a lasting impression on you, it's essential to make a strong emotional connection on your first date. You crave passion and intensity in your relationships, and you usually know right away if you're interested in the other person or not. Still, you're always willing to keep an open mind on the off chance that someone surprises you with their story.

READ THIS NEXT: How to Tell If Someone Is Cheating, Based on Their Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius loves the novelty and unpredictability that comes with meeting new people and falling in love. You're very vocal and open about what you want in a relationship. Although you have a reputation for being hard to tie down, there's a soft side to your heart that craves an intimate, romantic connection.

On a first date, you like to keep things light and fun. There's plenty of time to dig deep into the important topics at a later time. You prefer to ask your date about their passions and friendships in order to get a feel for who they are. As someone who prides yourself on being witty and charming, you're looking for a partner who can match your playful banter and go-with-the-flow attitude. Love is the greatest adventure of them all, so you want to take your time choosing your partner for life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

First impressions are always important, but when it comes to dating a Capricorn, they're even more essential. Capricorns are known for being fiercely independent, so you're not letting just anyone into your life. That means anyone who finds themselves on a first date with you has already met your standards to some degree.

During your first date, you're always putting on your best manners and striving to make a good impression. You pride yourself on your accomplishments and prefer to date people who work hard, don't play mind games, and aren't afraid of commitment. Capricorns approach dating very seriously, which means casual hook-ups and situationships just aren't gonna cut it for you. You're a very loving and loyal partner, and looking for someone to share your life with for the long-term.

READ THIS NEXT: The No. 1 Way to Woo Every Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's hard to say what someone is going to get on a first date with you, Aquarius. Your taste in romantic partners is easily one of the most eclectic–and your romantic style tends to stray far from social convention. In fact, you can be pretty selective about who you date, and there needs to be something unusual or unique about someone else in order to catch your eye. However, when you do meet someone who makes your heart skip a beat, you sure know how to turn on the charm to win them over.

Aquarius likes to take the lead in a relationship, and that usually means you're the one planning the date as well. It's not often you meet someone that knocks you off your feet, but when you do, you'll go above and beyond to win them over.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces are the daydreamers of the zodiac, which means you expect falling in love to feel like your own personal fairytale. For you, there's nothing like the thrill of meeting someone new and going from friends to lovers to soulmates—and you're looking for love that lasts a lifetime. As a romantic partner, Pisces will go above and beyond to show others kindness, compassion, and empathy. You're looking for that soulmate connection.

Pisces are attracted to people who are in touch with their emotions and freely show their vulnerable side. So, on a first date you're quick to skip the small talk in favor of having more meaningful conversations. But it's not all heavy: When you see something you like, it's easy for you to turn on the charm with your laughter, genuine enthusiasm, and playful coyness.