See Bella Hadid's Jaw-Dropping Dress That Stole the Show at Cannes

As the Cannes Film Festival marches on, so are the head-turning looks on the red carpet. One of the most striking so far comes from model Bella Hadid, who attended the Cannes premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors), in a long black dress fresh off of the couture runway. The look had no neckline, just a massive necklace covering her chest, and the model definitely got the bold design the attention it deserved. Read on to see Hadid's latest look, which may be her most shocking yet.

Hadid wore a neckline-less dress with a large gold necklace meant to look like lungs.

Hadid's black gown and necklace meant to look like the bronchi of lungs made their debut only six days before she wore them on the red carpet. The pieces are part of the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2021 couture collection, which had just shown in Paris.

The Schiaparelli Instagram account describes the look as "a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l'œil lungs adorned with rhinestones."

The designer has a history of bold sculptural jewelry.

The Schiaparelli line was founded by Elsa Schiaparelli in 1927 and has always involved surrealism and trompe l'œil images. The fashion house's current designer, Daniel Roseberry, is keeping that spirit alive as the lung necklace clearly shows. According to Vogue, sculptural jewelry has become one of Roseberry's signatures since he became creative director for Schiaparelli in 2019.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Hadid thanked Roseberry. "Thank you angel @danielroseberry," she wrote. "This creation of yours is a dream come true. Art&reality. You and your mind are truly incredible!!! Thank you forever!!!"

This wasn't Hadid's only show-stopping look at Cannes this year.

The premiere of Tre Piani was Hadid's second red carpet of this year's Cannes Film Festival. She also attended the opening night of Annette on July 6. For that premiere, she wore a black and white Jean Paul Gautier dress from the designer's Spring/Summer 2002 collection, which was originally modeled by Naomi Campbell nearly 20 years ago. Hadid's version was updated to be a less revealing, with cups over her breasts.

The model shared images of her wearing the dress on Instagram and wrote, "A classic."

Hadid has also been attending some very fancy parties, adorned in jewels.

In addition to showing up at red carpet premieres, Hadid has been attending some other Cannes events, including dinners hosted by Dior and Chopard. Hadid wore Chopard jewelry with her Jean Paul Gautier dress, and sported a ton of jewels from the brand along with a feather-covered Lanvin mini dress at the Chopard dinner. She's also been sharing some footage from her free time in the south of France on Instagram, including hanging out with friends on a boat.

