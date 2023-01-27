The Jacket You Should Wear, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

No matter how hip your outfit is, when the temperature drops, you have to cover it up with something warm. But that's no reason to get lost in a sea of black down jackets (unless that's your thing, of course!). And your coat can say just as much about your personality as that sequined dress or custom-tailored suit that's underneath. This is why we enlisted the help of Best Life's resident astrologer to share some outerwear fashion advice. Keep reading to learn what style jacket you should wear, based on your zodiac sign. Will you be a sleek suede coat or a sophisticated trench?

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes horoscopes for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Bomber Jacket

You like to make a big impression, Aries. Your fashion sense is just as bold as your personality, and you're not afraid to experiment with a new look. As someone who oozes confidence, you're drawn to statement pieces with sharp details and clean lines. A bomber jacket adds the perfect finishing touch to any outfit and exudes that "so-cool-I-didn't-even-try" vibe.

Taurus: Shearling Jacket

You like to keep it cozy, Taurus, but that doesn't mean you're not stylish. You gravitate towards neutral colors and classic silhouettes as opposed to something too trendy. Plus, you see clothing as an investment, so you're not afraid to spend more to look and feel your best. A fuzzy shearling-lined jacket is a great way to elevate any outfit while still keeping comfy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Gemini: Peacoat

Your sense of style is all about fun and individuality, Gemini. You can't stand being boring, so you keep up with all the latest trends. Not only that, but you love experimenting with daring colors and striking fabrics that the average person might shy away from. So, you need a timeless jacket like a peacoat that can go with any of your innovative looks and add a sleek finishing touch.

Cancer: Sherpa Jacket

You prioritize comfort over anything else, Cancer. As the homebody of the zodiac, you want to feel warm and toasty during the winter, whether inside or out. You like dressing in lighter shades with soft silhouettes and comfortable fabric, which is why a cozy sherpa jacket is the perfect choice for you. You'll feel like you're wearing a big hug.

Leo: Animal Print Jacket

If there's anything louder and more extroverted than your personality, it's your fashion choices, Leo. You love to wow people with your fearless sense of style, from bright colors to funky patterns to feisty animal prints. Whether you prefer cheetah, leopard, or something more exotic, you can't go wrong reminding the world that you're the king of the jungle.

Virgo: Denim Jacket

Virgos like clothing that's chic and sophisticated. Your ability to put together cohesive outfits makes you one of the zodiac's sharpest dressers. Forget designer labels, you have good taste regardless. And that's why you appreciate the timeless quality of a denim jacket. Whether you dress it up or down, this is one jacket that'll never go out of style.

Libra: Suede Jacket

Libras are known for being well-dressed and fashionable. You always have your pulse on what's hot and what's not, but when it comes to your personal style, you prefer pieces that fall under the "relaxed luxury" category. A suede jacket is super-sophisticated without being fussy. Plus, it can be worn all year and from day to night.

Scorpio: Trench Coat

Scorpio is the zodiac's most mysterious and complex sign. Though you have a hidden emotional side, you like to appear composed and serious on the outside. Therefore, you choose clothing items with classic silhouettes and effortless sophistication. The timeless trench coat is sure to help you feel empowered while keeping you warm and dry.

Sagittarius: Field Jacket

Life is an adventure, and you're going to enjoy it rain or shine, Sagittarius. You prefer clothes that can be quickly stuffed in an overnight bag and worn as you travel the world. And when it comes to choosing the right outerwear for your escapades, a field jacket is sure to suit you no matter where you are or what you get yourself into.

Capricorn: Moto Jacket

Simple sophistication is the way to describe your fashion choices, Capricorn. You're very image-focused and express your confidence through how you dress. Still, you like to keep people guessing from time to time. If you're looking to try something new, a moto jacket is a timeless way to toughen up your personal style. You'll also appreciate the durability of the leather.

Aquarius: Puffer Jacket

While you're not the most extroverted sign, you do embrace your eccentric sense of style, Aquarius. You love piecing together unexpected outfits that have a nostalgic feel to them. We recommend finding a vintage puffer jacket the next time you're browsing the thrift store. Not only will it keep you plenty warm, but it'll work with whichever decade's style you're going for.

Pisces: Cape Coat

Pisces are the true romantics of the zodiac, and your style reflects that. You're also the most artistic sign, which means you embrace whimsical silhouettes and eye-catching colors. But you'd never sacrifice comfort for the sake of creativity. A cape coat feels free-spirited and fun but is loose-fitting enough to feel like wearing a warm blanket.