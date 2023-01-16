For many people, a wintertime vacation means traveling somewhere warm and sunny to get away from the cold, snow, and gray skies. But these factors actually make certain destinations that much more magical. Whether you're looking for a ski lodge, a cozy cabin, or a snowy outdoor adventure, there are countless locales across the U.S. that are even better when the temperature drops. To help you decide which of these places to visit, we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer. Read on to learn the winter getaway you should take, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Leavenworth, Washington

Even in the dead of winter, you're looking for an adventure, Aries. You're the passionate thrill seeker of the zodiac and have a lot more energy than most. You need a destination that will keep your schedule filled from the moment you wake up until you're finally ready to call it a night.

Leavenworth, Washington is a Bavarian-style town adjacent to the Cascade Mountains. It's great for skiing, snowshoeing, and more, and it also has plenty of good food (much is which is German), beer, and nightlife. And though this town may be small, they go all out for their Christmas and Oktoberfest celebrations. Prost!

Taurus: Stowe, Vermont

Few work harder than you, Taurus. So when it comes time to get away from it all, you want to be pampered. You love luxury and beauty, so roughing it on vacation isn't your idea of a good time. You'd rather lounge around and soak in the magical winter atmosphere at your leisure.

Stowe, Vermont is a sleepy little ski town with plenty of cozy resorts where you can curl up under the covers with a good book. When you feel the urge to get out and explore, there are plenty of winter activities including skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, and festive sleigh rides.

Gemini: Chicago, Illinois

Geminis are the fun-loving social butterflies of the zodiac. While some people prefer a quiet winter getaway in the privacy of the mountains, you're looking to experience the magic and electric energy of the season with as many people (and activities) as possible.

Winter is one of the most magical times of the year in Chicago. From ice skating in Millennium Park to sipping hot cocktails in one of the many winterized bars to catching a Chicago Bulls game, this city has plenty going on during the chilly months to keep you entertained.

Cancer: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

You like to keep things cozy, Cancer. When taking a trip, you're looking for a place that feels like a home away from home. Normally, you like to vacation somewhere warm and sunny, preferably near the beach. But if you do decide to take a cold-weather trip, you'll want to enjoy winter in all its glory.

Known for its natural beauty, wildlife retreats, and outdoor winter activities at the Teton mountains–there's a reason people come from around the world to spend their winters in Jackson Hole. So, if you're looking for the perfect place to rent a ski cabin and drink cocoa by the fire, you can't go wrong with this destination that looks like a scene out of a snow globe.

Leo: New York City

Leos like to travel in style. Unlike some people who prefer to spend the cold winter months hibernating, your ideal vacation will have plenty of activities and a buzzing social scene regardless of the temperature.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The winter festivities start early in the Big Apple, with most of the popular attractions opening right after Halloween. There are a few must-do attractions like ice skating in Central Park, seeing a Broadway Show, and checking out a famous museum like the Met—but there are also plenty of off-the-radar haunts that will satisfy your need to stand out.

Virgo: Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Virgos are very straightforward and practical (and, dare we say, perfectionists), which means the best trip for you is one where you don't have to stress about the details. Although you plan an itinerary like no one else, a winter ski resort will give you the chance to actually unwind and enjoy yourself.

Bryce Canyon National Park is beautiful in any season, but the winter months offer privacy and serenity that you won't get any other time. Whether you're hiking through the snowy trails or you prefer to take a snowmobile, there's nothing like the view of the stunning red rocks capped in snow. When you're finished, hurry back to your resort to warm up in the hot tub.

Libra: Breckenridge, Colorado

Libras are lovers of all things extravagant—and when it comes to choosing a winter getaway, you're looking for a locale that has it all, including skiing, shopping, and world-class dining. And because you enjoy the finer things in life, you're not afraid to spend a little extra cash.

Breckenridge, Colorado is known for its ski resorts and freshly powdered slopes, but even if you're not the adrenaline-seeking type there's plenty to do. The historic downtown is lined with adorable shops and restaurants, as well as a thriving arts district with live music and shows. With so much to do in this small town, you'll never get bored.

Scorpio: Mount Hood, Oregon

Scorpio might seem aloof on the surface, but you're more emotionally tuned in than you let on. In fact, in your closest relationships, you're often the shoulder to cry on or the one to go to for advice. And while this can be rewarding, it's also very draining. And given that you're incredibly independent, taking an adventure-filled solo trip is exactly what you need to recharge.

Mount Hood is one of Oregon's most popular hiking peaks, but there are also a variety of secluded cabin rentals that you can call home base while you're here. From snowy treks to checking out frozen waterfalls, you'll truly feel at one with nature. If you are craving some human interaction, you're just a quick drive to several world-class ski slopes.

Sagittarius: Big Sky, Montana

As the most adventurous sign of the zodiac, your idea of a good time is putting yourself out there and embracing new experiences. Whether it's snowboarding, ice fishing, or tubing, you're an adrenaline junkie who just wants to be free. So, you need a travel destination where you can do a little bit of everything in one place.

Big Sky is a gorgeous natural wonder with several ski slopes. When night falls and the sky gets dark, you won't want to miss your chance to go stargazing and possibly catch a glimpse of the Northern lights. To unwind and meet the locals, head to the center of town for a delicious meal.

Capricorn: Park City, Utah

Everyone knows you're a bit of a traditionalist, Capricorn, so you're looking to get your money's worth when traveling. But just because you like to plan, doesn't mean you're a stick in the mud. You have a bit of a hidden adventurous side, so your ideal winter destination will have plenty of outdoor activities, as well as fine dining options to indulge in after a long day of showing others up on the slopes.

Park City, Utah is home to Park City Mountain, the largest ski and snowboarding destination in the U.S. with over 300 trails. It also has a bustling arts and music scene where you can soak up the local culture. And if you're a sports fan, don't miss visiting Utah Olympic Park, where you can try your hand at bobsledding like the pros.

Aquarius: Boston, Massachusetts

Aquarians love new ideas, new places, and new people. There's something about the hustle and bustle of the city that makes you feel alive. Whether it's belting out karaoke songs at a dive bar or exploring the museums, you enjoy experiencing what it's like to live like a local.

Most people think of visiting New England in the fall when the leaves are changing. However, Boston is at its most majestic during the winter. From ice skating in the city commons to sightseeing around the historic Freedom Trail to admiring the views from the Prudential Skywalk Observatory, there's plenty to do and see.

Pisces: Yosemite National Park, California

Pisces are some of the most easygoing people around, which makes you pretty easy to please when it comes to vacationing. You can relax just about anywhere, as long as you're given enough alone time and privacy. And as the daydreamer of the zodiac, you'll most enjoy a destination tucked away in nature.

Yosemite National Park is especially magical in the winter. There are a few trails open for snowshoeing, and there's ice skating available at the Curry Village Ice Rink. And of course, the local resorts have plenty of on-site activities like stargazing in the thermal spa, craft cocktail hours, and much more. Getting up there during the snowy conditions might be a bit of an adventure, but it's worth the peace and solitude you're looking for.