New on Netflix October 2024: Movies, TV, Original Series

Netflix’s October lineup is nothing short of spooktacular—the streaming giant made sure fans of fall have plenty of spine-tingling options to choose from in the run up to Halloween, including the movie Halloween (2018), with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to her role as Laurie Strode. There’s also It Chapter Two (2019), the Psycho movies, A Quiet Place Part II, and more. If comedy is more to your taste, there’s Bridesmaids (2011) and Brüno (2009), Get Him to the Greek (2010) and more. There are also hotly-anticipated specials from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Hasan Minhaj. 80s fans will be thrilled with the inclusion of all the Karate Kid movies, while kids will love Kung Fu Panda (2008). A special mention has to go out for Ali Wong, who is returning to Netflix with a new special called Ali Wong: Single Lady. We’re spoiled for choice this October. Read on to see the exact lineup with official dates.
Coming October 1
Netflix
Making It in Marbella
Tom Dillon: This Is Your Country
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
As Above, So Below
The Birds
Boyz n the Hood
Bridesmaids
Brüno
Cinderella Man
Couples Retreat
Elysium
Escape Plan
Get Him to the Greek
The Girl Next Door
Halloween (2018)
It Chapter Two
Jarhead
Judy
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 3
Legion
Marnie
Psycho
Psycho II
Red Dragon
Robin Hood (2010)
Robin Hood (2018)
Salt
Scarface
The Sentinel
Till Death
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended
Wipeout: Batch 4
Yellowjackets: Season 1
You’re Next
Coming October 2
Netflix
Chef’s Table: Noodles
Love Is Blind: Season 7
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
Coming October 3
Netflix
The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist
Blue Box
Heartstopper: Season 3
Trouble
Coming October 4
Netflix
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1
CTRL
IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE
The Platform 2
S.W.A.T.: Season 7
Coming October 5
Netflix
Ranma ½
Coming October 8
Netflix
The Menendez Brothers
Coming October 8
Netflix
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition
Coming October 9
Netflix
Deceitful Love
Starting 5
The Secret of the River
Coming October 10
Netflix
Girl Haunts Boy
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri: Season 2
Love Is Blind, Habibi
Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 1
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Coming October 11
Netflix
In Her Place
Lonely Planet
Scream
Uprising
Coming October 12
Paramount Pictures
A Quiet Place Part II
A Virtuous Business
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Coming October 14
Netflix
Mighty Monsterwheelies
Coming October 15
Netflix
Abandoned
All American: Homecoming: Season 3
Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
Comedy Revenge
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
Coming October 16
Netflix
Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas
I AM A KILLER: Season 5
Justice
Selma
Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare
Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap
Coming October 17
Netflix
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3
Outside
The Shadow Strays
Coming October 18
Netflix
Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11
Happiness Is
Join or Die
The Man Who Loved UFOs
The Turnaround
Woman of the Hour
Yintah
Coming October 19
Netflix
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3
American Ninja Warrior: Season 14
Coming October 21
Netflix
Book Club
Kung Fu Panda 4
Coming October 22
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
Coming October 23
Netflix
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6
The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox
Family Pack
This is the Zodiac Speaking
Coming October 24
Netflix
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black
Territory
Coming October 25
Netflix
Don’t Move
Hellbound: Season 2
Hijack ‘93
The Last Night at Tremore Beach
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Simone Biles Rising Part 2
Coming October 28
Netflix
Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1
Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show
Coming October 30
Netflix
Go Ahead, Brother
The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 2
The Manhattan Alien Abduction
Martha
Time Cut
Coming October 31
Netflix
The Diplomat: Season 2
Murder Mindfully