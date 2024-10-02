Skip to content
New on Netflix October 2024: Movies, TV, Original Series

Horror fans will be very happy.

A Quiet Place Part II
Paramount Pictures
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 02, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Netflix’s October lineup is nothing short of spooktacular—the streaming giant made sure fans of fall have plenty of spine-tingling options to choose from in the run up to Halloween, including the movie Halloween (2018), with Jamie Lee Curtis returning to her role as Laurie Strode. There’s also It Chapter Two (2019), the Psycho movies, A Quiet Place Part II, and more. If comedy is more to your taste, there’s Bridesmaids (2011) and Brüno (2009), Get Him to the Greek (2010) and more. There are also hotly-anticipated specials from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Hasan Minhaj. 80s fans will be thrilled with the inclusion of all the Karate Kid movies, while kids will love Kung Fu Panda (2008). A special mention has to go out for Ali Wong, who is returning to Netflix with a new special called Ali Wong: Single Lady. We’re spoiled for choice this October. Read on to see the exact lineup with official dates.

Coming October 1

Making It in Marbella

Netflix

Making It in Marbella

Tom Dillon: This Is Your Country

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You’re Next


Coming October 2

Chef\u2019s Table: Noodles

Netflix

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Love Is Blind: Season 7

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5


Coming October 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Netflix

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Blue Box

Heartstopper: Season 3

Trouble


Coming October 4

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

Netflix

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

CTRL

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE

The Platform 2

S.W.A.T.: Season 7

Coming October 5

Ranma \u00bd

Netflix

Ranma ½

Coming October 8

\u200bThe Menendez Brothers

Netflix

The Menendez Brothers

Coming October 8

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Netflix

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Dinner Time Live with David Chang: Holiday Edition


Coming October 9

Deceitful Love

Netflix

Deceitful Love

Starting 5

The Secret of the River

Coming October 10

Girl Haunts Boy

Netflix

Girl Haunts Boy

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri: Season 2

Love Is Blind, Habibi

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 1

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft


Coming October 11

In Her Place

Netflix

In Her Place

Lonely Planet

Scream

Uprising


Coming October 12

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II

A Virtuous Business

Clifford the Big Red Dog


Coming October 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Netflix

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Coming October 15

The Abandoned

Netflix

Abandoned

All American: Homecoming: Season 3

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Comedy Revenge

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special


Coming October 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

Netflix

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas

I AM A KILLER: Season 5

Justice

Selma

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

Untapped: Closing America’s Opportunity Gap


Coming October 17

\u200bGundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Netflix

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Outside

The Shadow Strays


Coming October 18

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Netflix

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 10-11

Happiness Is

Join or Die

The Man Who Loved UFOs

The Turnaround

Woman of the Hour

Yintah

Coming October 19

\u200bAmerican Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

Netflix

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja: Season 3

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14


Coming October 21

Book Club

Netflix

Book Club

Kung Fu Panda 4

Coming October 22

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head


Coming October 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

Netflix

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 6

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

Family Pack

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Coming October 24

Tyler Perry\u2019s Beauty in Black

Netflix

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Territory

Coming October 25

Don\u2019t Move

Netflix

Don’t Move

Hellbound: Season 2

Hijack ‘93

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Coming October 28

Blippi\u2019s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Netflix

Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges: Season 1

Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show

Coming October 30

Go Ahead, Brother

Netflix

Go Ahead, Brother

The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 2

The Manhattan Alien Abduction

Martha

Time Cut

Coming October 31

The Diplomat: Season 2

Netflix

The Diplomat: Season 2

Murder Mindfully

