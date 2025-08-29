 Skip to content
Wellness

Gastroenterologist Says This 2-Ingredient Snack Is a “Gut Health Powerhouse”

It's full of fiber and probiotics to keep your colon happy and healthy.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 29, 2025
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 29, 2025

Maintaining your gut microbiome does a lot more than just alleviate stomach aches and keep you regular in the bathroom. Good gut health can help with anxiety, reduce the risk of cognitive decline, regulate the immune system, stabilize blood sugar levels, lower the risk of heart disease, balance hormones, and so much more.

So, when gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, DO, recently shared a simple two-ingredient snack that he refers to as a “gut health powerhouse,” we were all ears.

RELATED: Gastroenterologists Say This Is the #1 Food for Your Gut Health.

Chia seeds are great for gut health.

One of the biggest gut-health trends right now is chia seed water. All it requires is a tablespoon of chia seeds soaked in 12 ounces of water for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“When chia seeds are soaked, they form a gel-like consistency, absorbing up to 27 times their weight, helping mop up toxins that are causing inflammation and keep you feeling fuller longer, which can curb sugar cravings,” Daryl Gioffre, DC, a chiropractor, nutrition expert, and the founder of Alkamind, previously explained to Best Life.

Chia seeds are full of fiber, which is why Salhab has previously recommended them as a constipation remedy. They’re also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. Plus, they’re very high in magnesium, which is a natural sleep aid, can relieve anxiety, helps build strong bones, regulates blood sugar levels, and can also ward off constipation.

RELATED: 8 Gut-Friendly Foods That Help Fight Belly Fat, Dietitians Say.

But Salhab says adding yogurt is even better.

Chia seeds mixed with probiotic yogurt are a “gut health powerhouse,” says the gastroenterologist.

“People always ask me if they should take chia seeds mixed with water or mix them with yogurt,” he shares in a recent TikTok video. “Here’s the difference: When you put chia seeds in plain water, you’re mostly just getting fiber and hydration, which is good. But pairing chia seeds with yogurt makes it a gut health powerhouse.”

“The fiber in chia seeds acts like food for the gut bacteria, and when you’re adding yogurt, you’re bringing in probiotics, which is the good bacteria themselves,” Salhab adds. In the caption of his video, he says that the live cultures in yogurt help to break down the fiber.

He goes on to explain that the result is the formation of butyrate, “a short-chain fatty acid your colon cells thrive on.”

“Higher levels of butyrate in the colon are protective: They reduce inflammation, strengthen the gut lining, and support colon health long term,” he writes.

He also notes that yogurt is high in protein and healthy fats.

RELATED: Gastroenterologist Says This Is the #1 Drink to Protect Your Gut Health.

Yogurt has many other health benefits.

As Salhab notes, the benefits of eating yogurt are far-reaching.

A 2021 study published in the International Dairy Journal found that yogurt can help lower blood pressure, while a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Hypertension concluded that eating two servings a week of yogurt lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease among those with hypertension by 20 percent.

Several recent studies also suggest that yogurt can protect against colon cancer by regulating the gut microbiome, as Best Life reported. Again, the research recommended a minimum of two servings of yogurt a week to get these benefits. Separate research suggests that yogurt’s high calcium content could lower colon cancer risk.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
Latest News
  • Bath and Body Works store at mall
    Bath and Body Works store at mall
    Daily Living

    7 Best Bath & Body Works Bath Must-Haves

    Including a few Meghan Markle endorsed items.

  • 4 More Major Costco Changes Coming to Stores, and How They'll Affect You
    4 More Major Costco Changes Coming to Stores, and How They'll Affect You
    Daily Living

    7 Costco Home Items With “Instant Savings”

    Save big on vacuums, furniture, and more.

  • close up the sign on a Bath & Body works store
    close up the sign on a Bath & Body works store
    Daily Living

    12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Products

    They might be missed, but they're unavailable.

  • December 2nd 2024 Natomas, CA, USA Bed, Bath Beyond signage at the storefront
    December 2nd 2024 Natomas, CA, USA Bed, Bath Beyond signage at the storefront
    Daily Living

    7 Best Bed Bath & Beyond Deals With Discounts

    They include kitchen, bedding, rugs, and more.

  • Woman using a FluMist vaccine at home
    Woman using a FluMist vaccine at home
    News

    How to Get the Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine Delivered

    If you qualify, it can come right to your house.

  • Victorville, CA / USA – June 1, 2020: Retailer, Hobby Lobby located in Victorville, California, reopens during the Coronavirus crisis.
    Victorville, CA / USA – June 1, 2020: Retailer, Hobby Lobby located in Victorville, California, reopens during the Coronavirus crisis.
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds

    They just dropped stylish home items.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family