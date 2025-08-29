Gastroenterologist Says This 2-Ingredient Snack Is a “Gut Health Powerhouse”

Maintaining your gut microbiome does a lot more than just alleviate stomach aches and keep you regular in the bathroom. Good gut health can help with anxiety, reduce the risk of cognitive decline, regulate the immune system, stabilize blood sugar levels, lower the risk of heart disease, balance hormones, and so much more.

So, when gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, DO, recently shared a simple two-ingredient snack that he refers to as a “gut health powerhouse,” we were all ears.

Chia seeds are great for gut health.

One of the biggest gut-health trends right now is chia seed water. All it requires is a tablespoon of chia seeds soaked in 12 ounces of water for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“When chia seeds are soaked, they form a gel-like consistency, absorbing up to 27 times their weight, helping mop up toxins that are causing inflammation and keep you feeling fuller longer, which can curb sugar cravings,” Daryl Gioffre, DC, a chiropractor, nutrition expert, and the founder of Alkamind , previously explained to Best Life.

Chia seeds are full of fiber, which is why Salhab has previously recommended them as a constipation remedy. They’re also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health. Plus, they’re very high in magnesium, which is a natural sleep aid, can relieve anxiety, helps build strong bones, regulates blood sugar levels, and can also ward off constipation.

But Salhab says adding yogurt is even better.

Chia seeds mixed with probiotic yogurt are a “gut health powerhouse,” says the gastroenterologist.

“People always ask me if they should take chia seeds mixed with water or mix them with yogurt,” he shares in a recent TikTok video. “Here’s the difference: When you put chia seeds in plain water, you’re mostly just getting fiber and hydration, which is good. But pairing chia seeds with yogurt makes it a gut health powerhouse.”

“The fiber in chia seeds acts like food for the gut bacteria, and when you’re adding yogurt, you’re bringing in probiotics, which is the good bacteria themselves,” Salhab adds. In the caption of his video, he says that the live cultures in yogurt help to break down the fiber.

He goes on to explain that the result is the formation of butyrate, “a short-chain fatty acid your colon cells thrive on.”

“Higher levels of butyrate in the colon are protective: They reduce inflammation, strengthen the gut lining, and support colon health long term,” he writes.

He also notes that yogurt is high in protein and healthy fats.

Yogurt has many other health benefits.

As Salhab notes, the benefits of eating yogurt are far-reaching.

A 2021 study published in the International Dairy Journal found that yogurt can help lower blood pressure, while a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Hypertension concluded that eating two servings a week of yogurt lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease among those with hypertension by 20 percent.

Several recent studies also suggest that yogurt can protect against colon cancer by regulating the gut microbiome, as Best Life reported. Again, the research recommended a minimum of two servings of yogurt a week to get these benefits. Separate research suggests that yogurt’s high calcium content could lower colon cancer risk.