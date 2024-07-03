Hormone Doctor Shares 3 Common Things He Avoids for Gut Health

Did you know the gut microbiome has over 100 trillion microbes consisting of bacteria, fungi, yeast, and viruses, all influencing how our body functions and responds to stress, certain foods, and even some medications? "There is so much attention and research on the microbiome and gut health now that experts often refer to it as the 'second brain,'" registered dietitian Kristian Kirkpatrick, RD, told Cleveland Clinic.

According to Max Nieuwdorp, PhD, an endocrinologist and researcher, maintaining a healthy gut microbiome has many added benefits, such as a healthy hormone balance. In his most recent book, The Power of Hormones, Nieuwdorp explains that gut microbes play a pivotal role in the release and production of different hormones, which in turn affect many of our daily processes, like metabolism and mood. And this is why he recently shared three things you should avoid to keep your gut health in check.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The microbiome can really talk to the body by producing specific substances from the diet that are good or bad for you," Nieuwdorp told Business Insider. Those substances can have a positive or negative impact on the function of hormones. Because of this, Nieuwdorp is super particular about what he puts in his body.

One food group Nieuwdorp likes to avoid for optimal gut health is red meat. In his Business Insider interview, he explained that red meat alters the composition of the gut microbiome by producing "dangerous" metabolites during the digestion process.

"I try to not eat meat every day," he said.

While protein is good for you, building a meal plan that's centered around red meat can increase your risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and colorectal cancer, per Scripps Health. Red meat is also high in cholesterol, saturated fats, and sodium.

Nieuwdorp also avoids ultra-processed foods—for example, sweetened breakfast cereals, processed meat, soda, and some frozen ready-to-eat meals. Instead, he prioritizes fresh foods that don't contain preservatives or additives.

"Ultra-processed foods contain large quantities of saturated fat and trans-fat, added sugar, salt, and food additives that seriously affect the gut and physical health," gastroenterologist Preeya Goyal, MD, explained in an interview with PIH Health. She added that consuming ultra-processed foods can also harmfully disrupt brain functions.

Finally, Nieuwdorp avoids taking antibiotics unless absolutely necessary. "They drive dysbiosis in the gut," he said.

Dysbiosis refers to a lack of diversity in microorganisms, explains Cleveland Clinic. This imbalance can make us "vulnerable to infections from germs living inside and outside of our bodies," their experts explain. "It can also interfere with other important services that our microbiomes normally provide for us."

With an imbalanced gut microbiome, our hormones can also be negatively affected.