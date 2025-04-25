Gastroenterologist Says These 5 Drinks Will Help You Poop Everyday

Every year, more than 2.5 million people see their doctor about constipation, reports Cleveland Clinic. And the number of those suffering from the uncomfortable condition is likely much higher, given that many people treat it at home with over-the-counter medications like stool softeners or by eating foods like kiwi and prunes. But gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, MD, recently shared five unexpected drinks that can help you have healthy, regular poops everyday. Read on to learn about these gut-friendly beverages.

1. Chia seed water ​Here’s how to eat them. Shutterstock The first drink Salhab shared in his TikTok video is what he calls "chia fresca." This is the same as the viral chia seed water—also known as "the internal shower"—you may have recently seen all over social media. "It's made with one tablespoon of chia seeds, a 12-ounce glass of water," he shares. "Let is soak for about 10 to 15 minutes and just add a squeeze of fresh lemon." As Best Life previously explained, a tablespoon of chia seeds contains roughly 20 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake—and "fiber aids in digestion, promotes feelings of satiety after eating, helps control blood sugar absorption, regulates cholesterol levels, and supports a healthy gut microbiome."

Next, Salhab recommends juices that contain sorbitol, such as prune, pear, or apple juice. "You can mix them together if you don't like the taste of one or another, and you can make it fresh or just use ones without added sugar," he says. As Cleveland Clinic explains, sorbitol "works by increasing the amount of water your intestine absorbs. This softens the stool, making it easier to have a bowel movement. It also increases pressure, which prompts the muscles in your intestines to move stool."

3. Peppermint tea ​6. Peppermint Tea Shutterstock "Warm water stimulates bowel movements," Salhab notes of any herbal tea. But to further increase the effectiveness, he suggests looking for one with peppermint, "which can also help with gas and bloating." As Best Lifepreviously reported, peppermint is "high in flavonoids, antioxidants that are known to reduce inflammation, relax the gut, and balance your gut bacteria."

Psyllium husk is a source of soluble fiber typically found in powder form. It can be mixed with water and other beverages or added to smoothies. Because fiber increases feelings of fullness, psyllium husk is often promoted for weight loss. However, Salhab says it's great for constipation, too. Kubanych Takyrbashev, MD, health and wellness advisor at NAO, told Best Life previously that soluble fiber (that which "dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the digestive tract") such as psyllium husk "can help regulate bowel movements by softening stool and promoting regularity, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals with IBS who experience constipation."