6 Best Drinks That Won't Make You Bloated, Gastroenterologist Says

If you often get bloated, you know just how uncomfortable that tight, full feeling in your gut can be. You may find it even less pleasant if you wake up to a feeling of bloating in the morning, resulting from your diet the day before or an underlying chronic condition. The good news is that you can help reduce morning bloating and put your day on the right path with the help of a health-conscious beverage.

Joseph Salhab, MD, a board-certified gastroenterologist and medical content creator who goes by @thestomachdoc on social media, recently took to TikTok to share which drinks he recommends to patients who want to reduce bloating at breakfast time.

“These drinks are bloat friendly because they’re lower in FODMAPs, which is a common culprit behind bloating,” he said in his post, using an acronym for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols—a group of fermentable short-chain carbohydrates that tend to be difficult to digest.

Wondering which drinks to try if bloating or gassiness is disrupting your morning routine? These are the six best beverages to reach for to feel better fast.

1 | Green tea Shutterstock The first drink that Salhab recommends if you want to reduce bloating is green tea, or more specifically, matcha, a concentrated form of green tea. “It goes great with jasmine. It’s packed with antioxidants for gut and liver health,” he notes. The caffeine in green tea can help hasten bowel movements, which can help relieve any bloating or gas related to constipation. It also contains plenty of antioxidants, such as catechins and polyphenols, which can have an anti-inflammatory effect that helps soothe the digestive tract.

2 | Hot chocolate Shutterstock Drinking highly processed hot chocolate mixes—especially those that are high in sugar—are more likely to cause bloating than to prevent it. But Salhab says that drinking hot chocolate made from real cocoa or cacao can have a symptom-soothing effect. “The darker the better as it’s packed with antioxidants,” he says.

Salhab's third recommendation is to start your day with an espresso. "It helps stimulate bowel movements, which can help relieve bloating and gas," he notes. However, it's worth noting that some people may experience increased bloating as espresso gets the digestive tract moving. Coffee also tends to be highly acidic, which may not agree with everyone's gastrointestinal system.

4 | Peppermint tea Shutterstock Next, Salhab recommends peppermint tea, which he says “is great at relieving gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.” It’s high in flavonoids, antioxidants that are known to reduce inflammation, relax the gut, and balance your gut bacteria.

5 | Chai Shutterstock Full of antioxidant-rich spices like ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, chai has been made for centuries as a gut-healing beverage. “It has one of the highest antioxidant levels of all teas,” Salhab says. Chai is often made with lots of milk and sugar, both of which can contribute to bloating. However, Salhab says that drinking chai with almond milk, lactose-free milk, or no milk at all can have the opposite effect.