Gastroenterologist Reveals No. 1 Breakfast Combo for Gut and Liver Health

Maintaining a strong and healthy gut benefits your digestive, immune, nervous, and endocrine systems, according to Cleveland Clinic. Foods high in added sugars, saturated fats, and acidity can wreak havoc on your microbiome. But fortunately, superfoods that double as a probiotic, like chia seeds, can help course correct. In a series of TikTok videos, gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, DO, is sharing his favorite magic breakfast combos for gut and liver health.

RELATED: Gastroenterologists Say This Is the #1 Food for Your Gut Health.

Blueberry chia pudding

All you need to whip up a brain-boosting, gut-loving, liver-powered breakfast is a handful of blueberries, a dollop of plain yogurt, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey. The whole thing comes together in less than five minutes and is an easy meal to eat on the go. Not to mention, it’s loaded with healthy nutrients.

“Blueberries, cacao nibs, and chia seeds provide antioxidants and plant-based omega-3s that support memory, focus, and healthy brain signaling,” says Salhab. “These same nutrients help reduce liver inflammation and support fat metabolism.”

Plus, Greek yogurt and chia seeds are known to “promote a healthy gut with probiotics,” and aid in maintaining a balanced microbiome.

Here is how to make Salhab’s blueberry chia pudding recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup fresh blueberries (plus extra for topping)

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

1 teaspoon cacao nibs/crushed dark chocolate

Directions:

Mash the fresh blueberries with a spoon in a container

Add yogurt, chia seeds, vanilla, and honey

Stir until fully combined

Top with fresh blueberries and crushed cacao

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight

Enjoy!

@thestomachdoc 👇 FULL RECIPE BELOW: Blueberry Chia Pudding • ½ cup fresh blueberries (plus extra for topping) • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt • 1 tablespoon chia seeds • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract • 1 teaspoon honey (or to taste — skip for no added sugar) • 1 teaspoon cacao nibs or crushed dark chocolate 🔹 Instructions: Mash the ½ cup blueberries with a spoon. Add Greek yogurt, chia seeds, vanilla, and honey. Stir until fully combined. Top with a few whole blueberries and sprinkle with cacao nibs. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight). 🧠 Blueberries, cacao nibs, and chia seeds provide antioxidants and plant-based omega-3s that support memory, focus, and healthy brain signaling. 🧬 These same nutrients help reduce liver inflammation and support fat metabolism. 🦠 Greek yogurt and chia seeds promote a healthy gut with probiotics and fermentable fiber that support digestion and microbiome balance. #chiaseeds #chiapudding #healthyrecipes #breakfast ♬ Illegal – PinkPantheress

Mango Chia Pudding

Salhab also likes mixing fresh mango with yogurt and seeds to create a mango chia pudding.

According to Cleveland Clinic, one cup of chopped mango contains 67 percent of your recommended daily value of vitamin C, 20 percent of copper, 10 percent of vitamin A, and 10 percent of vitamin E. The tropical fruit is also high in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin K.

Here is how to make mango chia pudding:

Ingredients:

1 mango, peeled and sliced

1 cup Greek plain yogurt (can also use coconut yogurt)

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

Blend the mango until smooth

Add yogurt, chia seeds, and maple syrup

Stir until fully combined

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight

Enjoy!

@thestomachdoc Full recipe BELOW 👇🏽. Credit @DoctorBowl EasyHealthy Recipes Mango Chia Pudding 🥭 Just 4 ingredients. Ingredients • 1 mango, ideally ripe, peeled and sliced for easier mashing or blending • 1 cup yogurt (can be Greek plain or coconut) • 2 tablespoons chia seeds (can start with 1) • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or to taste (optional) How to make: 1. Blend the mango until smooth. Can use frozen. 2. Add a dollop of yogurt, the chia seeds, and small amount of maple syrup. 3. Mix well. 4. Cover and refrigerate (can be for a few hours or overnight). #chiaseeds #chiapudding #healthyrecipes #easyrecipes #breakfast #breakfastideas ♬ Illegal – PinkPantheress

RELATED: Gastroenterologist Reveals 3 Vegetables He Eats for Liver Health.

What are the health benefits of chia seeds?

As a superfood, chia seeds are a “good source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are critical for bone health,” and “contain ample antioxidants,” Lauren Ramsey, MD, MBA, a breast surgeon and medical content creator, previously told Best Life.

“Including antioxidants in your diet supports overall health and may even lower the risk of heart disease and cancer,” she added.

Two tablespoons of chia seeds satisfy about 40 percent of the daily recommended fiber intake for adults. According to Ramsey, “fiber aids in digestion, promotes feelings of satiety after eating, helps control blood sugar absorption, regulates cholesterol levels, and supports a healthy gut microbiome.”

Incorporating more of these nutrition-packed seeds into your daily diet could also benefit your sleep quality.

“Chia seeds are loaded with magnesium, the number one neuroprotector of the brain,” Daryl Gioffre, DC, a chiropractor, nutrition expert, and the founder of Alkamind, previously told Best Life. “Magnesium is also key to a good night’s sleep. It also calms your nervous system, relaxes your muscles, and maintains your body’s GABA levels—neurotransmitters responsible for ‘turning off’ wakefulness.”

Plus, they’re packed with omega-3 fatty acids that “supports heart health, reduces inflammation, and helps brain function,” Ramsey said.

While Salhab gets his daily fix with chia pudding, you can also sprinkle the seeds over oatmeal, yogurt, or a smoothie bowl (you can also blend them directly into your smoothie). Alternatively, you can add them to soups and salads, baked goods, stir-frys, and dressings. Gioffre likes drinking water mixed with chia seeds and fresh lemon juice.