Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

This Juicy Fruit Could Help Boost Your Heart Health—Here’s How

And it's a sweet treat that won't cause weight gain.

fork grabbing a slice of mango
iStock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzMar 05, 2025
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

Nutrients: Mango Consumption Is Associated with Increased Insulin Sensitivity in Participants with Overweight/Obesity and Chronic Low-Grade Inflammation

Of course, you know fruit is good for you because of all the vitamins it provides. But a slew of new research shows that it can do so much more for your health. For example, grapes may protect against muscle loss in older adults; oranges could reduce depression risk; and apples and watermelon may stave off colon cancer. Now, a new study links daily mango consumption to improved heart health.

RELATED: This Superfood Can Help Prevent Heart Disease, Weight Gain, and More—But You're Probably Not Eating It.

Mangos may reduce insulin resistance in overweight or obese adults.

A new study published in the journal Nutrients looked at how eating fresh mangos affected inflammation and insulin sensitivity in overweight and obese adults with low-grade chronic inflammation, according to a press release.

Participants included 48 adults aged 20 to 60, half of whom ate two cups of mango daily, which equates to roughly 100 calories. The control group consumed a "calorie-matched" snack of Italian ice.

After four weeks, the group who ate mangos "experienced significant reductions in insulin resistance," "significantly" lower insulin concentrations, and improved beta-cell function, "the ability of the pancreas to produce and release insulin to manage normal glucose concentrations."

The takeaway from these results is that regularly eating mangos could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, thereby improving one's heart health.

"Managing blood glucose isn’t just about monitoring blood sugar levels—it’s about improving insulin sensitivity," said lead study author Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, Professor of Food Science and Nutrition. "Our study suggests that adding fresh mangos to the diet can be a simple, enjoyable way for people who are overweight or have obesity to support better insulin function and reduce type 2 diabetes risk."

RELATED: Doctors Warn You're Not Getting Enough of This Vitamin to Protect Against Stroke and Dementia.

Mangos may also be a sweet snack that doesn't affect weight.

Researchers also found that, though both groups consumed the same number of calories, the mango group's body composition remained the same, whereas the control group "experienced a slight but significant increase in body weight." Additionally, markers of inflammation and glucose levels were not different between the two groups.

According to the press release, this makes mangos "a heart-healthy swap for calorically comparable sweet treats."

"The improvement in insulin sensitivity in the mango group, without changes in body weight, is noteworthy—which counters misconceptions about mangos' natural sugar content and impact on obesity and diabetes," added Edirisinghe. "These findings support previous research showing that eating mango does not lead to weight gain, and while the exact mechanism is still unknown, the role of improved antioxidant status from mango consumption may be the mediating factor on blood glucose control."

RELATED: Tomatoes Are the Healthiest Fruit in the World, CDC Says—Here's Why.

The takeaway:

New research shows that regularly eating mangos can reduce insulin resistance and improve insulin sensitivity in overweight or obese adults. It also suggests that mangos are a heart-healthy sweet treat that won't cause weight gain.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
Health Advice
News
Healthy Eating
Sources referenced in this article

Nutrients: Mango Consumption Is Associated with Increased Insulin Sensitivity in Participants with Overweight/Obesity and Chronic Low-Grade Inflammation

The Latest

butter sliced on a table

New Research Says Butter Is Shaving Years Off Your Life

salmon pieces on display at the grocery store

Are You Eating Dyed Salmon From Costco & Whole Foods?

mature woman in a yellow t-shirt raising blue free weights

If You're Over 60, This Daily Habit Can Improve Your Sleep

Smiling young man with toothbrush cleaning teeth and looking mirror in the bathroom. Handsome man brushing his teeth in morning in bathroom. Happy guy in pajamas brushing teeth before going to sleep.

Scientists Just Discovered a Shocking New Clue Into Male Longevity

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.