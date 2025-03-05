This Juicy Fruit Could Help Boost Your Heart Health—Here’s How

Of course, you know fruit is good for you because of all the vitamins it provides. But a slew of new research shows that it can do so much more for your health. For example, grapes may protect against muscle loss in older adults; oranges could reduce depression risk; and apples and watermelon may stave off colon cancer. Now, a new study links daily mango consumption to improved heart health.

Mangos may reduce insulin resistance in overweight or obese adults.

A new study published in the journal Nutrients looked at how eating fresh mangos affected inflammation and insulin sensitivity in overweight and obese adults with low-grade chronic inflammation, according to a press release.

Participants included 48 adults aged 20 to 60, half of whom ate two cups of mango daily, which equates to roughly 100 calories. The control group consumed a "calorie-matched" snack of Italian ice.

After four weeks, the group who ate mangos "experienced significant reductions in insulin resistance," "significantly" lower insulin concentrations, and improved beta-cell function, "the ability of the pancreas to produce and release insulin to manage normal glucose concentrations."

The takeaway from these results is that regularly eating mangos could reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, thereby improving one's heart health.

"Managing blood glucose isn’t just about monitoring blood sugar levels—it’s about improving insulin sensitivity," said lead study author Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, Professor of Food Science and Nutrition. "Our study suggests that adding fresh mangos to the diet can be a simple, enjoyable way for people who are overweight or have obesity to support better insulin function and reduce type 2 diabetes risk."

Mangos may also be a sweet snack that doesn't affect weight.

Researchers also found that, though both groups consumed the same number of calories, the mango group's body composition remained the same, whereas the control group "experienced a slight but significant increase in body weight." Additionally, markers of inflammation and glucose levels were not different between the two groups.

According to the press release, this makes mangos "a heart-healthy swap for calorically comparable sweet treats."

"The improvement in insulin sensitivity in the mango group, without changes in body weight, is noteworthy—which counters misconceptions about mangos' natural sugar content and impact on obesity and diabetes," added Edirisinghe. "These findings support previous research showing that eating mango does not lead to weight gain, and while the exact mechanism is still unknown, the role of improved antioxidant status from mango consumption may be the mediating factor on blood glucose control."

The takeaway:

New research shows that regularly eating mangos can reduce insulin resistance and improve insulin sensitivity in overweight or obese adults. It also suggests that mangos are a heart-healthy sweet treat that won't cause weight gain.